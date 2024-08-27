KANS (Kanpur Superstars) vs MEE (Meerut Mavericks) Match Prediction KANS 34 % Chance of Winning MEE 66 % Bet Now! Kanpur Superstars and Meerut Mavericks will clash against each other in the 5th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on August 27. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning

Kanpur Superstars had a poor season in the previous edition of the competition. They finished at the 5th place of the points table with three wins and six losses in the tournament. They started this year’s campaign with a win against Lucknow Falcons. They have 2 points and are placed at the 3rd place of the points table with a net run rate of +0.150.

Meerut Mavericks topped the group table last season. The team won seven games and only lost two fixtures. The team made it to the finals but suffered a defeat to finish as runners-up for the trophy. The team was excellent in their first game of this season. They won the game against Kashi Rudras. The bowlers were fantastic in the game and will be aiming at a win here. They have a net run rate of +6.444 and occupy the top place of the table with 2 points.

Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 66%

Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 34%

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Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Tips

Meerut Mavericks to score high before before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)

Meerut Mavericks were excellent in the previous season of the competition. Meerut Maverick’s opening order revolved around Uvaish Ahmed and Swastik Chikara who were pretty handy with the bat. Chikara was in fact the best batter from the squad. The pair secured 15, 67 & 27 runs before their first dismissal in their last three outings. In their first game of this season, the team scored 76 runs before first dismissal. Swastik Chikara opened alongside Akshay Dubey. The team will be ready for their next challenge. That said, Meerut Mavericks will be looking to score well before 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Meerut Mavericks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be clear with a highest temperature of 31 degrees Celsius during the day.

Kanpur Superstars Player List

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi (c) Batter Adarsh Singh Batter Sudhanshu Sonkar Batter Osho Mohan Batter Shoaib Siddique Wicket-keeper Shubham Mishra All-rounder Vineet Panwar Bowler Nadeem Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars won the previous game against Lucknow Falcons. They batted well in the game but the bowlers were the ones to bring the victory home. It was a close game and Kanpur managed to win the game by 3 runs.

Meerut Mavericks Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain

Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik Batter Divyansh Joshi Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Rinku Singh © Batter Akshay Dubey Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler Vijay Kumar Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Team Form

The Meerut Mavericks had a fantastic season last year. They started this year’s campaign on a similar note. They won the first game against Kashi Rudras in a fantastic bowling display. The team will now conquer the next team in their way.

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 2 times in the T20s where the tally is tied at 1-1.

Kanpur Superstars won- 1

Meerut Mavericks won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds

Kanpur Superstars met against Lucknow Falcons in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Kanpur scored 156/9 in the game. Sameer Rizvi single-handedly carried the batting department and scored 89 runs off 51 balls. Lucknow Falcons were decent in the game but settled for 153/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 3 runs. Shubham Mishra was the best bowler from Kanpur with 4 wickets in the game. Vineet Panwar also took 2 wickets.

Meerut Mavericks clashed against Kashi Rudras in the first game of the competition. Batting first, Kashi Rudras could only score 100 runs while losing all their wickets. Zeeshan Ansari and Yash Garg were the top bowlers with 3 picks each in the game. They destroyed the batting order of Kashi Rudras. Chasing was a piece of cake for the team. They scored 103/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Swastik Chikara batted extremely well and scored 66 runs in the game.

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters

Swastik Chikara to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara batted very well in the competition last year. He scored 494 runs in 9 games at an average of 77.57. He smashed 66 runs in the last game against Kashi. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi was the best batter from Kanpur in the last game. He smashed 89 runs off 51 balls with the help of eight boundaries and six maximums. He is in explosive form and will score a bundle of runs in the next game.

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers

Yash Garg to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks

Yash Garg is a fantastic bowler from the team. He picked 16 wickets in 11 games last season. He took 3 wickets for 18 runs in the first game of the season and was declared as the ‘man of the match’.

Vineet Panwar to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars

Vineet Panwar was the best bowler from Kanpur last season. He picked 14 wickets in 8 games. He started this year with 2 wickets in the last game against Lucknow Falcons. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.