KANS (Kanpur Superstars) vs NOI (Noida Super Kings) Match Prediction KANS 55 % Chance of Winning NOI 45 % Place a bet Dafabet 2.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.155 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kanpur Superstars and Noida Super Kings will clash against each other in the 11th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on August 30. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Chance of Winning

Noida Super Kings had an unfortunate start to their campaign in the competition. However, the team returned with a win in the next game against Gorakhpur Lions with the virtue of D/L method. However, the tram returned to their losing ways as they suffered a defeat in their last game. With a win and two losses, the team is placed at the bottom of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -1.846.

Kanpur Superstars had a poor season in the previous edition of the competition. However, Kanpur had an ecstatic start to their campaign in the competition. They won the first game but succumbed to defeats in their two games. They lost the last game against Kashi Rudras. With two losses and a win, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -1.380. They will be ready for the next game against Noida Super Kings.

Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 45%

Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 55%

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Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Betting Tips

Kanpur Superstars to score under 15.5 runs before before 1st dismissal (1.87@ Dafabet)

Kanpur Superstars started their campaign with a win but had to suffer defeat in the next two games. The team lacks in their opening line-up. The team is experimenting with their opening order. Currently, Mohammed Aashiyan and Adarsh Singh open for the side. The team has posted the scores of 4, 10 & 1 before their 1st dismissal in their campaign so far. The batters look out of form and will be expecting an early dismissal in the next game. The team only scored 1 run before their first dismissal against Noida Super Kings in the previous season of the competition. The team should expect an early dismissal in the next game against Noida Super Kings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Noida Super Kings’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most Fours: Noida Super Kings 1.77 Bet on Dafabet

Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies will be clear over Lucknow on August 30. The temperature will peak at 33 degrees Celsius.

Kanpur Superstars Player List

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi (c) Batter Adarsh Singh Batter Sudhanshu Sonkar Batter Osho Mohan Batter Shoaib Siddique Wicket-keeper Shubham Mishra All-rounder Vineet Panwar Bowler Nadeem Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars batted very poorly in the last game. They bundled out for 90 runs in the last game. The bowlers also failed to put any dent on batting order of Kashi Rudras in the last game and lost the match by 9 wickets.

Noida Super Kings Players List

Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Arnanav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bansal Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Almas Shaukat Batter Jasmer Dhankar Bowler Karan Sharma (c) All-rounder Prince Yadav All-rounder Ghanshyam Upadhyay All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Shiva Singh All-rounder Atal Behari-Rai Bowler

Noida Super Kings Team Form

Noida S

Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 2 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Kashi Rudras by 2-0.

Kanpur Superstars won- 1

Noida Super Kings won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Betting Odds

Kanpur Superstars met Kashi Rudras in the last game. Batting first in the game, Kanpur Superstars scored 90 runs before running out of wickets in the game. Sameer RIzvi was the top scorer with 32 runs while Ankur Malik Struck an unbeaten 20 in the game. Overall, Kanpur’s batting in the game was underwhelming. The team could not defend the target as well. Kashi Rudras scored 91/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Pankaj Kumar picked a single wicket in the game from Kanpur Superstars.

Noida Super Kings went against Meerut Mavericks in the last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Meerut Mavericks scored 163/7 in the game. Kunal Tyagi and Naman Tiwari picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings only scored 152/8, losing the game by 11 runs. Kavya Teotia smashed 65 runs in the game and was the top scorer from the side. The team has to do better in order to leap above in the standings.

Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kanpur Superstar Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.18 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.653 Bet Now!

Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Top Batters

Kavya Teotia to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings

Kavya Teotia was the best batter from the team in the last game. He struck 65 runs off 45 balls in the last game and will bring his top form in the next game too.

Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi was the best batter from Kanpur in the first game. He smashed 89, 16 & 32 runs in three games. With that, he is the top run-scorer in the team. That said, Sameer Rizvi will be expected to do well in the next game against Noida.

Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Top Bowlers

Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings

Piyush Chawla is an experienced bowler in the team. He is a top notch spinner and has picked 6 wickets in 3 games of the competition. He will be looking to keep the batters at check in the next game.

Vineet Panwar to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars

Vineet Panwar was the best bowler from Kanpur last season. He picked 14 wickets in 8 games. He has picked 2 wickets in 3 games. He will enter as the best bowler from the team.