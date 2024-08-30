KANS (Kanpur Superstars) vs NOI (Noida Super Kings) Match Prediction
KANS
55%
Chance of Winning
NOI
45%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Noida Super Kings and Kanpur Superstars have met twice in the format where Noida Super Kings leads the tally by 2-0.
- Noida Super Kings are placed at the bottom of the table while Kanpur Superstars are positioned at the 5th place.
Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Chance of Winning
Noida Super Kings had an unfortunate start to their campaign in the competition. However, the team returned with a win in the next game against Gorakhpur Lions with the virtue of D/L method. However, the tram returned to their losing ways as they suffered a defeat in their last game. With a win and two losses, the team is placed at the bottom of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -1.846.
Kanpur Superstars had a poor season in the previous edition of the competition. However, Kanpur had an ecstatic start to their campaign in the competition. They won the first game but succumbed to defeats in their two games. They lost the last game against Kashi Rudras. With two losses and a win, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -1.380. They will be ready for the next game against Noida Super Kings.
- Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 45%
- Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 55%
Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Betting Tips
Kanpur Superstars to score under 15.5 runs before before 1st dismissal (1.87@ Dafabet)
Kanpur Superstars started their campaign with a win but had to suffer defeat in the next two games. The team lacks in their opening line-up. The team is experimenting with their opening order. Currently, Mohammed Aashiyan and Adarsh Singh open for the side. The team has posted the scores of 4, 10 & 1 before their 1st dismissal in their campaign so far. The batters look out of form and will be expecting an early dismissal in the next game. The team only scored 1 run before their first dismissal against Noida Super Kings in the previous season of the competition. The team should expect an early dismissal in the next game against Noida Super Kings.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs
Noida Super Kings’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Most Fours: Noida Super Kings
Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Toss Prediction
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.
Weather Report
The skies will be clear over Lucknow on August 30. The temperature will peak at 33 degrees Celsius.
Kanpur Superstars Player List
Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sameer Rizvi (c)
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Batter
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Adarsh Singh
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Batter
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Sudhanshu Sonkar
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Batter
|
Osho Mohan
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Siddique
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Wicket-keeper
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Shubham Mishra
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All-rounder
|
Vineet Panwar
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Bowler
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Nadeem
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Bowler
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Aaqib Khan
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Bowler
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Mohsin Khan
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Bowler
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Vineet Panwar
|
Bowler
Kanpur Superstars Recent Form
Kanpur Superstars batted very poorly in the last game. They bundled out for 90 runs in the last game. The bowlers also failed to put any dent on batting order of Kashi Rudras in the last game and lost the match by 9 wickets.
Noida Super Kings Players List
Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Arnanav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivam Bansal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yashovardhan Singh
|
Batter
|
Almas Shaukat
|
Batter
|
Jasmer Dhankar
|
Bowler
|
Karan Sharma (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Prince Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Ghanshyam Upadhyay
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Mavi
|
Bowler
|
Sunil Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Shiva Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Atal Behari-Rai
|
Bowler
Noida Super Kings Team Form
Noida S
Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 2 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Kashi Rudras by 2-0.
Kanpur Superstars won- 1
Noida Super Kings won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Betting Odds
Kanpur Superstars met Kashi Rudras in the last game. Batting first in the game, Kanpur Superstars scored 90 runs before running out of wickets in the game. Sameer RIzvi was the top scorer with 32 runs while Ankur Malik Struck an unbeaten 20 in the game. Overall, Kanpur’s batting in the game was underwhelming. The team could not defend the target as well. Kashi Rudras scored 91/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Pankaj Kumar picked a single wicket in the game from Kanpur Superstars.
Noida Super Kings went against Meerut Mavericks in the last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Meerut Mavericks scored 163/7 in the game. Kunal Tyagi and Naman Tiwari picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings only scored 152/8, losing the game by 11 runs. Kavya Teotia smashed 65 runs in the game and was the top scorer from the side. The team has to do better in order to leap above in the standings.
Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Top Batters
Kavya Teotia to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings
Kavya Teotia was the best batter from the team in the last game. He struck 65 runs off 45 balls in the last game and will bring his top form in the next game too.
Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars
Sameer Rizvi was the best batter from Kanpur in the first game. He smashed 89, 16 & 32 runs in three games. With that, he is the top run-scorer in the team. That said, Sameer Rizvi will be expected to do well in the next game against Noida.
Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings Top Bowlers
Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings
Piyush Chawla is an experienced bowler in the team. He is a top notch spinner and has picked 6 wickets in 3 games of the competition. He will be looking to keep the batters at check in the next game.
Vineet Panwar to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars
Vineet Panwar was the best bowler from Kanpur last season. He picked 14 wickets in 8 games. He has picked 2 wickets in 3 games. He will enter as the best bowler from the team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kanpur Superstars
Noida Super Kings to win @ 1.69 (Dafabet)
Kanpur Superstars to win @ 2.18 (Dafabet)
Dafabet