KAS (Kashi Rudras) vs GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) Match Prediction
KAS
37%
Chance of Winning
GORL
63%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Gorakhpur Lions and Kashi Rudras have met twice in the format where the tally is tied at 1-1.
- Kashi Rudras are the defending champions whereas Gorakhpur Lions finished at the bottom of the table last season.
Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning
Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), the UP T20 League marks a significant step in the rise of domestic intra-state T20 leagues in India. It follows the same format as the IPL.
This is the second edition of the competition. In the previous season, Kashi Rudras won the title. The team had a poor start to this year’s campaign as they lost the first game against Meerut Mavericks. The team batted very poorly in the game which resulted in their defeat. The team has a net run rate of -6.444.
Gorakhpur Lions had a dismal season last year. They finished at the bottom of the points table with two wins and seven losses. Gorakhpur Lions started their campaign with a bang. They won their first game against Noida Super Kings by a huge margin. With a win, they occupy the second place with 2 points and a net run rate of +4.550.
- Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 63%
- Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 37%
Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Tips
Gorakhpur Lions to score low runs before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kashi Rudras’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Gorakhpur Lions’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs
Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.
Weather Report
The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 31 degrees Celsius during the day.
Kashi Rudras Players List
Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Arnanav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivam Bansal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yashovardhan Singh
|
Batter
|
Almas Shaukat
|
Batter
|
Jasmer Dhankar
|
Bowler
|
Karan Sharma (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Prince Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Ghanshyam Upadhyay
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Mavi
|
Bowler
|
Sunil Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Shiva Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Atal Behari-Rai
|
Bowler
Kashi Rudras Recent Form
Kashi Rudras won the previous edition of the competition by beating the Meerut Mavericks in the finals by 7 wickets. The team had a disappointing start to their campaign. They lost the first game against Meerut by 7 wickets. The team was bundled out for 100 runs in the game. The team must bat better in the next game.
Gorakhpur Lions Players List
Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dhruv Jurel (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abhishek Goswami
|
Batter
|
Aryan Juyal
|
Batter
|
Akashdeep Nath
|
Batter
|
Saurabh Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Siddharth Yadav
|
Batter
|
Shivam Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Ankit Rajpoot
|
Bowler
|
Hardeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Abdul Rehman
|
Bowler
Gorakhpur Lions Team Form
Gorakhpur Lions won their first game of the season against Noida Super Kings. The team 218 runs in the match while the bowlers of the team bundled out NSK at 127 runs.
Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 2 times in the T20s where the tally is tied at 1-1.
Kashi Rudras won- 1
Gorakhpur Lions won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds
Kashi Rudras and Meerut Lions fought in the first game of the competition. Batting first, Kashi Rudras were bundled out for 100 runs only. The team displayed poor batting form of the team.Almas Shaukat scored 25 runs whereas Ghanshyam Upadhyay was the top scorer with 26 runs in the game. The bowling order could not restrict Meerut under the target. Meerut Mavericks scored 103/2, winning the game by 7 wickets. Jasmer Dhankar got 2 wickets in the game. The team will have to do better in the next game.
Gorakhpur Lions clashed against Noida Super Kings in their last outing. Batting first, Gorakhpur smashed 218 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the game. Aryan Juyal was fantastic with the bat and played an unbeaten knock of 104 runs. Dhruv Jurel also scored 70 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings could only score 127 runs in the game with 3 overs remaining. Gorakhpur Lions won the game by 91 runs. Shivam Sharma was the top bowler from Gorakhpur with 3 picks in the game. Saurabh Kumar, Vijay Yadav and Ankit Rajpoot took 2 wickets each in the game. They will be confident in the next game.
Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters
Aryan Juyal to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions
Aryan Juyal was the best batter from Gorakhpur Lions in the last game. He struck an unbeaten 104 off 54 balls in the last game with the help of three boundaries and five maximums. He is in terrific form and will be looking to bat well in the next game.
Karan Sharma to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras
Karan Sharma batted extremely well for Kashi Rudras last season and was the top scorer in the competition. He scored a total of 626 runs in 12 games at an average of 56.91. He was knocked out for 8 runs in the first game. Sharma will return with a high score in the next game.
Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers
Shivam Sharma to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions
Shivam Sharma was excellent in the first game of the season. He managed to take 3 wickets in the game for 24 runs in the game. Shivam Sharma is in impressive form and will be expected to do well in the next game.
Atal Behari-Rai to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras
Atal Behari-Rai was the best bowler in the competition last season with the most number of wickets. He delivered an impressive bowling feat and picked 25 wickets in 11 games in the competition. He will step in as the best bowling pick from Kashi Rudras.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gorakhpur Lions
Gorakhpur Lions to win @ 1.67 (Batery)
Kashi Rudras to win @ 2.20 (Batery)
Batery