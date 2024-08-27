KAS (Kashi Rudras) vs GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) Match Prediction KAS 37 % Chance of Winning GORL 63 % Place a bet Batery 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kashi Rudras and Gorakhpur Lions will clash against each other in the 4th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on August 27. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), the UP T20 League marks a significant step in the rise of domestic intra-state T20 leagues in India. It follows the same format as the IPL.

This is the second edition of the competition. In the previous season, Kashi Rudras won the title. The team had a poor start to this year’s campaign as they lost the first game against Meerut Mavericks. The team batted very poorly in the game which resulted in their defeat. The team has a net run rate of -6.444.

Gorakhpur Lions had a dismal season last year. They finished at the bottom of the points table with two wins and seven losses. Gorakhpur Lions started their campaign with a bang. They won their first game against Noida Super Kings by a huge margin. With a win, they occupy the second place with 2 points and a net run rate of +4.550.

Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 63%

Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 37%

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Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Tips

Gorakhpur Lions to score low runs before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)

Match Prediction Best Odds Kashi Rudras’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Gorakhpur Lions’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 31 degrees Celsius during the day.

Kashi Rudras Players List

Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Arnanav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bansal Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Almas Shaukat Batter Jasmer Dhankar Bowler Karan Sharma (c) All-rounder Prince Yadav All-rounder Ghanshyam Upadhyay All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Shiva Singh All-rounder Atal Behari-Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudras Recent Form

Kashi Rudras won the previous edition of the competition by beating the Meerut Mavericks in the finals by 7 wickets. The team had a disappointing start to their campaign. They lost the first game against Meerut by 7 wickets. The team was bundled out for 100 runs in the game. The team must bat better in the next game.

Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Jurel (c) Wicket-keeper Abhishek Goswami Batter Aryan Juyal Batter Akashdeep Nath Batter Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Siddharth Yadav Batter Shivam Sharma All-rounder Yash Dayal Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler Hardeep Singh Batter Abdul Rehman Bowler

Gorakhpur Lions Team Form

Gorakhpur Lions won their first game of the season against Noida Super Kings. The team 218 runs in the match while the bowlers of the team bundled out NSK at 127 runs.

Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 2 times in the T20s where the tally is tied at 1-1.

Kashi Rudras won- 1

Gorakhpur Lions won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds

Kashi Rudras and Meerut Lions fought in the first game of the competition. Batting first, Kashi Rudras were bundled out for 100 runs only. The team displayed poor batting form of the team.Almas Shaukat scored 25 runs whereas Ghanshyam Upadhyay was the top scorer with 26 runs in the game. The bowling order could not restrict Meerut under the target. Meerut Mavericks scored 103/2, winning the game by 7 wickets. Jasmer Dhankar got 2 wickets in the game. The team will have to do better in the next game.



Gorakhpur Lions clashed against Noida Super Kings in their last outing. Batting first, Gorakhpur smashed 218 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the game. Aryan Juyal was fantastic with the bat and played an unbeaten knock of 104 runs. Dhruv Jurel also scored 70 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings could only score 127 runs in the game with 3 overs remaining. Gorakhpur Lions won the game by 91 runs. Shivam Sharma was the top bowler from Gorakhpur with 3 picks in the game. Saurabh Kumar, Vijay Yadav and Ankit Rajpoot took 2 wickets each in the game. They will be confident in the next game.

Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet now! Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.653 Bet now!

Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters

Aryan Juyal to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions

Aryan Juyal was the best batter from Gorakhpur Lions in the last game. He struck an unbeaten 104 off 54 balls in the last game with the help of three boundaries and five maximums. He is in terrific form and will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Karan Sharma to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras

Karan Sharma batted extremely well for Kashi Rudras last season and was the top scorer in the competition. He scored a total of 626 runs in 12 games at an average of 56.91. He was knocked out for 8 runs in the first game. Sharma will return with a high score in the next game.

Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers

Shivam Sharma to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions

Shivam Sharma was excellent in the first game of the season. He managed to take 3 wickets in the game for 24 runs in the game. Shivam Sharma is in impressive form and will be expected to do well in the next game.

Atal Behari-Rai to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras

Atal Behari-Rai was the best bowler in the competition last season with the most number of wickets. He delivered an impressive bowling feat and picked 25 wickets in 11 games in the competition. He will step in as the best bowling pick from Kashi Rudras.