KAS (Kashi Rudras) vs KANS (Kanpur Superstars) Match Prediction

KAS

52%

Chance of Winning

KANS

48%

Batery

1.90
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Melbet

1.92
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Megapari

1.904
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T20

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Kanpur Superstars and Kashi Rudras will clash against each other in the 7th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on August 28. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Facts:

  • Kashi Rudras and Kanpur Superstars have met twice in the format where Kashi Rudras leads the tally by 2-0.
  • Kashi Rudras occupy the 4th place whereas Kanpur Superstars are placed at the third place of the points table.

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Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning

Kashi Rudras had an unfortunate start to their campaign in the competition. However, the team returned with a win in the next game against Gorakhpur Lions with the virtue of D/L method. The team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. Kashi Rudras have earned 2 points and a net run rate of -2.906. Kashi Rudras will be looking to win their next game as well.

Kanpur Superstars had a poor season in the previous edition of the competition. Kanpur Superstars had a spectacular start to their campaign in the competition. They went against Meerut in the last game and lost the match. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the third spot on the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.450.

  • Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 52%
  • Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 48%

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Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Tips

Kanpur Superstars to score low before before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)

Kanpur Superstars started their campaign with a win but had to suffer defeat in the next game. The team lacks in their opening line-up. Shoaib Siddique and Osho Mohan opened for the team but failed to play any impactful innings so far in the competition. The team scored 4 & 10 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last two games. The team only scored 1 run before their first dismissal against Kashi Rudras in the previous season of the competition. The team should expect an early dismissal in the next game against Kashi Rudras.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs

1.87
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Kashi Rudras’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs

1.87
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Most Fours: Kanpur Superstars

1.90
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Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be lurking with rainy clouds. The temperature will remain under 29 degrees Celsius.

Kanpur Superstars Player List

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi (c)

Batter

Adarsh Singh

Batter

Sudhanshu Sonkar

Batter

Osho Mohan

Batter

Shoaib Siddique

Wicket-keeper

Shubham Mishra

All-rounder

Vineet Panwar

Bowler

Nadeem

Bowler

Aaqib Khan

Bowler

Mohsin Khan

Bowler

Vineet Panwar

Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars batted fairly well in the last game. But the team was outclassed by the Meerut Mavericks in the last game. The team should be looking to improve in both the departments in the next game.

Kashi Rudras Players List

Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Arnanav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bansal

Wicket-keeper

Yashovardhan Singh

Batter

Almas Shaukat

Batter

Jasmer Dhankar

Bowler

Karan Sharma (c)

All-rounder

Prince Yadav

All-rounder

Ghanshyam Upadhyay

All-rounder

Shivam Mavi

Bowler

Sunil Kumar

Bowler

Shiva Singh

All-rounder

Atal Behari-Rai

Bowler

Kashi Rudras Team Form

The Kashi Rudras had a fantastic season last year. They are coming from a win here. The rain played in their favour and the winner was declared by D/L method. The batters did well in the game. They will be confident in the next game.

Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 2 times in the T20s where the tally is tied at 1-1.

Kanpur Superstars won- 1

Kashi Rudras won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds

Kashi Rudras clashed against Gorakhpur Lions in the last game. Gorakhpur Lions batted very well in the game batting first. They scored 173 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Sunil Kumar from Kashi picked 4 wickets in the match. However, the rain delayed the game and was called off after Kashi Rudras scored 88/1 in 9 overs. By D/L method, Kashir Rudras were declared as the winners by 22 runs. Karan Sharma scored 21 runs while Shiva Singh smashed an unbeaten 49 runs in the game. Kashi Rudras gained some confidence with a win in the last game and will be looking for another win.

Kanpur Superstars met Meerut Mavericks in the last game. Batting first in the game, Kanpur Superstars scored 152/8 in the game. Adarsh Singh was fantastic with the bat and scored 73 runs in the game. Shaurya Singh also scored a quick 27 in the game. Chasing the target, Meerut Mavericks scored 154 runs, winning the game by 6 wickets. Rishabh Rajput entered as an impact player and picked 2 wickets for Kanpur.

Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars

T20

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null

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Kashi Rudas

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1.90
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1.92
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Kanpur Superstar

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1.854
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Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters

Karan Sharma to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras

Karan Sharma batted extremely well for Kashi Rudras last season and was the top scorer in the competition. He scored a total of 626 runs in 12 games at an average of 56.91. He scored 8 & 21 runs in two games and will be looking to do well in the next game.

Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi was the best batter from Kanpur in the first game. He smashed 89 runs off 51 balls in that match. The batter was dismissed at 16 runs in the next game. He is a huge asset for the team and will score a bundle of runs in the next game.

Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers

Sunil Kumar to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras

Sunil Kumar is a fantastic bowler from the team. He picked 4 wickets for 18 runs in the last game. He was very economical and lethal at the same time. This will come handy for the team in the next game against Kanpur.

Vineet Panwar to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars

Vineet Panwar was the best bowler from Kanpur last season. He picked 14 wickets in 8 games. He has picked 2 wickets in 2 games. He will enter as the best bowler from the team.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Kashi Rudras

Kashi Rudras and Kanpur Superstars have met twice before where Kashi Rudras won both the games, leading the tally by 2-0. Both the teams have won a game in the competition. Looking at the history between the sides, Kashi Rudras will pose as a stronger side here. Looking at the squad on paper. Kashi Rudras will be the match favourites for the next game.

Kashi Rudras to win @ 1.90 (Batery)

Kanpur Superstars to win @ 1.90 (Batery)

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