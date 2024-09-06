KAS (Kashi Rudras) vs LUC (Lucknow Falcons) Match Prediction KAS 58 % Chance of Winning LUC 42 % Place a bet Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.722 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Falcons and Kashi Rudras will clash against each other in the 25th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 6. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning

Kashi Rudras faced an unfortunate loss in their last game against Kanpur Superstars. The team has four wins and as many losses in eight games. With that, the team has dropped down to the 3rd position of the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.615. They batted very poorly in the last game but the team will be looking to make a return in the next game.

Lucknow Falcons recovered from a very bad start in the competition. After three consecutive wins, the team lost their last outing against Gorakhpur Lions. The team has four wins and as many losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the second place of the table standings. The team will be looking to get back at Kashi in the upcoming fixture.

Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 58%

Lucknow Falcons’s chance of winning: 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Tips

Kashi Rudras to score low before 1st dismissal (Batery)

Kashi Rudras were excellent in the previous season of the competition. The team is doing very well in the current competition as well. However, the openers failed to play any impactful partnerships in the competition. The opening order features Shiva Singh and Karan Sharma. The duo scored 13, 56, 40, 5, 21, 8, 13 & 21 runs before their first dismissal in the last eight games of the competition. The top order were excellent in the beginning of the competition. However, the team openers seem to have lost their form in the tournament. In their last clash with Lucknow, Kashi scored 5 runs before their 1st wicket. That said, the team will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Lucknow Falcons.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Kashi Rudras’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Kashi Rudras 1.90 Bet on Batery

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be lurking with rainy clouds. The temperature will remain under 33 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Aaradhya Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Shubhang Raj, Akshu Bajwa, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Aaradhya Yadav Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg Batter Samarth Singh Batter Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Akshu Bajwa All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Parth Palawat All-rounder Abhinandan Singh Bowler Harsh Tyagi Batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c) Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

Lucknow Falcons lost the last game due to their poor batting performance. They will be hoping to put on a better show in their next game.

Kashi Rudras Players List

Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Aranav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bansal Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Almas Shaukat Batter Jasmer Dhankar Bowler Karan Sharma (c) All-rounder Prince Yadav All-rounder Aranav Baliyan All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Shiva Singh All-rounder Amar Chaudhary Bowler

Kashi Rudras Team Form

The Kashi Rudras had a fantastic run in the first half of the competition. However, the team lost their last three games on the trot. The team are having a poor batting campaign in the tournament.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 3 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Kashi Rudras by 3-0.

Lucknow Falcons won- 0

Kashi Rudras won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Odds

Kashi Rudras clashed against Kanpur Superstars in the last game. Batting first in the game, Kanpur scored 161 runs before losing all their wickets. Shiva Singh took 3 picks. Shivam Mavi and Yashovardhan Singh picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras scored 64/4 in 12.2 overs before the rain interrupted the game. Kanpur Superstars were declared as winners by a margin of 31 runs (D/L Method). Shivam Bansal scored 34 runs while Prince Yadav remained not out at 13 runs. The rest of the top order dismissed out for cheap scores.

Lucknow Falcons played against Gorakhpur Lions in the last game. Lucknow batted first in the game. The team batted very poorly and could only register 115 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 18 overs. It was a low total. Gorakhpur Lions comfortably scored 166 runs for 4 wickets and won the game by 6 wickets. Vipraj Nigam was the best bowler from Lucknow with 2 wickets in the game. They will now face Kashi Rudras again in their next outing.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.128 Bet Now!

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Top Batters

Shivam Bansal to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras

Shivam Bansal looks in terrific form. He posted 0, 27 & 34 runs in his last three outings. He is catching his rhythm and will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Priyam Garg to be the top batter for Lucknow Falcons

Priyam Garg is the top scorer from the side this season. He has amassed 214 runs in 8 games of the competition. He scored 32 runs in the last game against Gorakhpur. He smashed 60 runs in his last meeting with Kashi Rudras. He will come in as the best batter from the team in the next game.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Top Bowlers

Shivam Mavi to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras

Shivam Mavi has been very consistently picking wickets in the last few games. He picked 2 wickets for 22 runs in the last game. He will come in as the best batting option from Kashi Rudras.

Vipraj Nigam to be the top bowler for Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam is doing very well in the competition. The bowler has picked 17 wickets in 8 games of the tournament. He took 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to do well in the next game too.