KAS (Kashi Rudras) vs MEE (Meerut Mavericks) Match Prediction KAS 40 % Chance of Winning MEE 60 % Bet now! Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks will clash against each other in the 1st game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on August 25. The game will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), the UP T20 League marks a significant step in the rise of domestic intra-state T20 leagues in India. It follows the same format as the IPL.

This is the second edition of the competition. In the previous season, Kashi Rudras defeated Meerut Mavericks in the finals to lift the trophy. Kashi Rudras finished at the 3rd place last season with five wins and as many losses. The team had 10 points and a net run rate of +0.189. Kashi Rudras will be thrilled to start their campaign on a winning note.

Meerut Mavericks topped the group table last season. The team won seven games and only lost two fixtures. The team made it to the finals but suffered a defeat to finish as runners-up for the trophy. Meerut has several prominent names and will be looking for a win here.

Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 60%

Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 40%

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Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Tips

Meerut Mavericks to score low runs before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)

Meerut Mavericks were excellent in the previous season of the competition. Meerut Maverick’s opening order revolved around Uvaish Ahmed and Swastik Chikara who were pretty handy with the bat. Chikara was in fact the best batter from the squad. The pair secured 15, 67 & 27 runs before their first dismissal in their last three outings. In their last clash against Kashi, they scored 27 runs before their 1st wicket. That said, Meerut Mavericks will be looking to score high before their 1st dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kashi Rudras’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Meerut Mavericks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be clear with a highest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Kashi Rudras Players List

Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Arnanav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bansal Wicket-keeper Manish Solanki Batter Almas Shaukat Batter Harsh Payal All-rounder Karan Sharma (c) All-rounder Prince Yadav All-rounder Ghanshyam Upadhyay All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Shiva Singh Bowler Atal Behari-Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudras Recent Form

Kashi Rudras won the previous edition of the competition by beating the Meerut Mavericks in the finals by 7 wickets. The team will be ready for a better campaign this season.

Meerut Mavericks Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain

Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik Batter Divyansh Joshi Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Rinku Singh © Batter Uvaish Ahmed Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler Shubhanker Shukla All-rounder

Meerut Mavericks Team Form

The Meerut Mavericks had a fantastic season last year and only lost two games in the season. They dominated Kashi Rudras in the majority of their clashes and will be looking to perform well in the next game.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 3 times in the T20s where Meerut Mavericks leads the tally by 2-1.

Kashi Rudras won- 2

Meerut Mavericks won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds

Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks fought in the finals of the previous season of the UPT20 League. Kashi Rudras had lost the previous encounters against Meerut Mavericks but the stakes were high this time. Batting first in the game, Meerut Mavericks scored 146/8 in the game. Rituraj Sharma was the top batter from MM with 53 runs in the game while Divyansh Joshi chipped in 40 runs. Kashi was impressive with the ball as Atal Behari Rai and Bobby Yadav got 3 picks each in the game.



Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras comfortably posted 150/3, winning the game by 7 wickets and lifted the trophy. Karan Sharma played the winning innings of 76 runs while Shiva Singh scored 30 runs. Prince Yadav finished the game with an unbeaten 32 runs in the game. Kartik Tyagi from Meerut was the best bowler from the side with 2 wickets.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters

Swastik Chikara to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara batted very well in the competition last year. He scored 494 runs in 9 games at an average of 77.57. He smashed three centuries and two fifties. He struck at a rate of 173.33 and was the second highest run scorer in the last season.

Karan Sharma to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras

Karan Sharma batted extremely well for Kashi Rudras last season and was the top scorer in the competition. He scored a total of 626 runs in 12 games at an average of 56.91. He maintained a strike rate of 145.58. He smashed a century and five fifties. Sharma will lead his side with the bat.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers

Yash Garg to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks

Yash Garg is a fantastic bowler from the team. He picked 16 wickets in 11 games last season and was the second highest wicket taker in the competition. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Atal Behari-Rai to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras

Atal Behari-Rai was the best bowler in the competition last season with the most number of wickets. He delivered an impressive bowling feat and picked 25 wickets in 11 games in the competition. He also maintained an economy rate of 7.27. He picked 3 wickets in his last meeting with Meerut Mavericks. He will step in as the best bowling pick from Kashi Rudras.