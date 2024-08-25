KAS (Kashi Rudras) vs MEE (Meerut Mavericks) Match Prediction
KAS
40%
Chance of Winning
MEE
60%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Meerut Mavericks and Kashi Rudras have met thrice in the format where Meerut Mavericks leads the tally by 2-1.
- Kashi Rudras are the defending champions whereas Meerut Mavericks finished in the second place last season.
Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning
Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), the UP T20 League marks a significant step in the rise of domestic intra-state T20 leagues in India. It follows the same format as the IPL.
This is the second edition of the competition. In the previous season, Kashi Rudras defeated Meerut Mavericks in the finals to lift the trophy. Kashi Rudras finished at the 3rd place last season with five wins and as many losses. The team had 10 points and a net run rate of +0.189. Kashi Rudras will be thrilled to start their campaign on a winning note.
Meerut Mavericks topped the group table last season. The team won seven games and only lost two fixtures. The team made it to the finals but suffered a defeat to finish as runners-up for the trophy. Meerut has several prominent names and will be looking for a win here.
- Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 60%
- Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 40%
Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Tips
Meerut Mavericks to score low runs before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)
Meerut Mavericks were excellent in the previous season of the competition. Meerut Maverick’s opening order revolved around Uvaish Ahmed and Swastik Chikara who were pretty handy with the bat. Chikara was in fact the best batter from the squad. The pair secured 15, 67 & 27 runs before their first dismissal in their last three outings. In their last clash against Kashi, they scored 27 runs before their 1st wicket. That said, Meerut Mavericks will be looking to score high before their 1st dismissal.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kashi Rudras’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Meerut Mavericks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.
Weather Report
The skies over Lucknow will be clear with a highest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius during the day.
Kashi Rudras Players List
Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Arnanav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivam Bansal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Manish Solanki
|
Batter
|
Almas Shaukat
|
Batter
|
Harsh Payal
|
All-rounder
|
Karan Sharma (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Prince Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Ghanshyam Upadhyay
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Mavi
|
Bowler
|
Sunil Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Shiva Singh
|
Bowler
|
Atal Behari-Rai
|
Bowler
Kashi Rudras Recent Form
Kashi Rudras won the previous edition of the competition by beating the Meerut Mavericks in the finals by 7 wickets. The team will be ready for a better campaign this season.
Meerut Mavericks Player List
Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Madhav Kaushik
|
Batter
|
Divyansh Joshi
|
Batter
|
Rituraj Sharma
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh ©
|
Batter
|
Uvaish Ahmed
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Swastik Chikara
|
All-rounder
|
Vishal Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Yash Garg
|
Bowler
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Bowler
|
Vasu Vats
|
Bowler
|
Shubhanker Shukla
|
All-rounder
Meerut Mavericks Team Form
The Meerut Mavericks had a fantastic season last year and only lost two games in the season. They dominated Kashi Rudras in the majority of their clashes and will be looking to perform well in the next game.
Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 3 times in the T20s where Meerut Mavericks leads the tally by 2-1.
Kashi Rudras won- 2
Meerut Mavericks won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds
Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks fought in the finals of the previous season of the UPT20 League. Kashi Rudras had lost the previous encounters against Meerut Mavericks but the stakes were high this time. Batting first in the game, Meerut Mavericks scored 146/8 in the game. Rituraj Sharma was the top batter from MM with 53 runs in the game while Divyansh Joshi chipped in 40 runs. Kashi was impressive with the ball as Atal Behari Rai and Bobby Yadav got 3 picks each in the game.
Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras comfortably posted 150/3, winning the game by 7 wickets and lifted the trophy. Karan Sharma played the winning innings of 76 runs while Shiva Singh scored 30 runs. Prince Yadav finished the game with an unbeaten 32 runs in the game. Kartik Tyagi from Meerut was the best bowler from the side with 2 wickets.
Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters
Swastik Chikara to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks
Swastik Chikara batted very well in the competition last year. He scored 494 runs in 9 games at an average of 77.57. He smashed three centuries and two fifties. He struck at a rate of 173.33 and was the second highest run scorer in the last season.
Karan Sharma to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras
Karan Sharma batted extremely well for Kashi Rudras last season and was the top scorer in the competition. He scored a total of 626 runs in 12 games at an average of 56.91. He maintained a strike rate of 145.58. He smashed a century and five fifties. Sharma will lead his side with the bat.
Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers
Yash Garg to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks
Yash Garg is a fantastic bowler from the team. He picked 16 wickets in 11 games last season and was the second highest wicket taker in the competition. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Atal Behari-Rai to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras
Atal Behari-Rai was the best bowler in the competition last season with the most number of wickets. He delivered an impressive bowling feat and picked 25 wickets in 11 games in the competition. He also maintained an economy rate of 7.27. He picked 3 wickets in his last meeting with Meerut Mavericks. He will step in as the best bowling pick from Kashi Rudras.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Meerut Mavericks
Meerut Mavericks to win @ 1.68 (Batery)
Kashi Rudras to win @ 2.20 (Batery)
Batery