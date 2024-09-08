KAS (Kashi Rudras) vs NOI (Noida Super Kings) Match Prediction KAS 60 % Chance of Winning NOI 40 % Bet Now! Noida Super Kings and Kashi Rudras will clash against each other in the 28th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 8. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Chance of Winning

This will be the last group round in the competition. Kashi Rudras had a great start in the tournament but lost their way as they lost their last four outings in the competition. With five losses and four wins, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -1.002. Kashi Rudras will be looking to win this fixture in order to cement their place in the play-offs.

Noida Super Kings is having a disappointing season in the competition. They are coming from a loss against Kanpur Superstars. With that, the team has two wins and seven losses in nine games. They find themselves at the bottom of the table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.899.

Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 60%

Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 40%

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Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Betting Tips

Kashi Rudras to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Kashi Rudras were excellent in the previous season of the competition. The team is doing very well in the current competition as well. However, the openers failed to play any impactful partnerships in the competition. The opening order features Shiva Singh and Karan Sharma. The duo scored 13, 56, 40, 5, 21, 8, 13. 21 & 16 runs before their first dismissal in the last nine games of the competition. The top order were excellent in the beginning of the competition. However, the team openers seem to have lost their form in the tournament. In their last clash with Noida, Kashi scored 21 runs before their 1st wicket. That said, the team will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Noida Super Kings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Noida Super Kings’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Kashi Rudras’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Kashi Rudras 1.75 Bet on Batery

Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be lurking with rainy clouds. The temperature will remain under 34 degrees Celsius.

Kashi Rudras Players List

Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Aranav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bansal Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Ghanshyam Upadhyay Batter Jasmer Dhankar Bowler Karan Sharma (c) All-rounder Prince Yadav All-rounder Aranav Baliyan All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Shiva Singh All-rounder Amar Chaudhary Bowler

Kashi Rudras Team Form

The Kashi Rudras had a fantastic run in the first half of the competition. However, the team lost their last four games on the trot. The team is having a poor batting campaign in the tournament.

Noida Super Kings Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Bobby Yadav, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Piyush Chawla, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Nitish Rana (c) Batter Mohamed Amaan Batter Mirza Danish Alam Batter Kavya Teotia Batter Aditya Sharma Wicket-keeper Kartikeya Yadav Bowler Ajay Kumar Bowler Prashant Veer All-rounder Naman Tiwari Bowler Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler

Noida Super Kings Recent Form

Noida Super Kings are coming from a loss in their last game. The team bowled well and had an attainable target. However, the batters could not reach the target and lost the game by 2 runs.

Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 4 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Kashi Rudras by 4-0.

Noida Super Kings won- 0

Kashi Rudras won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Betting Odds

Kashi Rudras clashed against Lucknow Falcons in the last game. Batting first in the game, Kashi scored 111 runs before losing all their wickets. Prince Yadav scored 33 runs while Ghanshyam Upadhyay posted 25 runs in the match. It was a poor batting outing from the side. Chasing the target, Lucknow Falcons scored 114/1 comfortably in the game and won the match by 9 wickets. Sunil Kumar picked the only wicket in the game.

Noida Super Kings went against Kanpur Superstars in the last game. Kanpur scored 119 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Mohammad Shuaib took 2 wickets for the team. The team bowled well overall. The batting unit, however, disappointed in the game. They faced quick dismissals in the game and were bundled out for 117 runs in the game. Harshit Sethi scored 30 runs while others were knocked out for very low scores.

Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Top Batters

Shivam Bansal to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras

Shivam Bansal looks in terrific form. He posted 27. 34 & 5 runs in his last three outings. He is catching his rhythm and will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Harshit Sethi to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings

Harshit Sethi knocked 30 runs in the last game and was the best batter in the game for the side. He will come in hot in the next game.

Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Top Bowlers

Sunil Kumar to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras

Sunil Kumar is the top wicket-taker for Kashi Rudras in the competition. He has taken 13 wickets in 9 games. Sunil Kumar picked the only wicket the team got in the last game. Kumar will be looking to pick many wickets in the next game.

Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings

Noone has been more consistent than Piyush Chawla. He has picked 11 wickets in 9 games for the team and will enter as their best bowling pick.