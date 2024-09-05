LUC (Lucknow Falcons) vs GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) Match Prediction
LUC
57%
Chance of Winning
GORL
43%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Gorakhpur Lions and Lucknow Falcons have met thrice in the format where the tally is led by Lucknow Falcons by 2-1.
- Gorakhpur Lions are placed at the 4th place whereas Lucknow Falcons are positioned at the 2nd place.
Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning
Lucknow Falcons finished in the middle of the points table last season. Lucknow did not have the best of the starts in the competition. However, the team recovered well in the competition. They are coming after a win against Noida Super Kings. The team is placed at the second in the points table with four wins and three losses. The have 8 points.
Gorakhpur Lions have fallen to the 4th place of the points table. The team is strong but a series of inconsistencies have lost them games in the competition. They won their last outing against Kashi Rudras. The team has three wins and four losses in seven games. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.141. The team has a strong batting order and will be expected to win the next game.
- Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 43%
- Lucknow Falcons’s chance of winning: 57%
Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Tips
Gorakhpur Lions to score over 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)
Gorakhpur Lions boasts a very strong batting order in the competition. The team won their first game but faced many setbacks after that. Nevertheless, the team has a strong opening order. Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Goswami opened for the team before but were replaced by Deepak Rana and Anivesh Choudhary. The team registered 30, 46, 13, 37, 56, 5 & 37 runs for their opening partnerships in the seven games. They scored well for their opening partnerships in the majority of their games. That said, the team will be looking to post a high score in the next game before their first dismissal.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Lucknow Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Gorakhpur Lions’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs
Most Fours: Lucknow Falcons
Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction
The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.
Weather Report
The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 33 degrees Celsius during the day.
Lucknow Falcons Players List
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Aaradhya Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Shubhang Raj, Akshu Bajwa, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aaradhya Yadav
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Priyam Garg
|
Batter
|
Samarth Singh
|
Batter
|
Sameer Choudhary
|
Batter
|
Kritagya Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Akshu Bajwa
|
All-rounder
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
All-rounder
|
Parth Palawat
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All-rounder
|
Abhinandan Singh
|
Bowler
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Harsh Tyagi
|
Batter
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c)
|
Bowler
Lucknow Falcons Recent Form
Lucknow Falcons have recovered well in the competition. They won their last game. The team bowled very well in the game.
Gorakhpur Lions Players List
Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hardeep Singh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abhishek Goswami
|
Batter
|
Anivesh Choudhary
|
Batter
|
Akshdeep Nath (c)
|
Batter
|
Saurabh Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Siddharth Yadav
|
Batter
|
Shivam Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Ankit Rajpoot
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Rana
|
Batter
|
Abdul Rehman
|
Bowler
Gorakhpur Lions Team Form
Gorakhpur Lions won their last game against Kashi Rudras. The team batted decently in the last game but the bowling order restricted Kashi Rudras to score runs. Eventually, Kashi Rudras bundled out for 138 runs in the game, handing over the win to Gorakhpur.
Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 3 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Lucknow Falcons by 2-1.
Lucknow Falcons won- 2
Gorakhpur Lions won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds
Lucknow Falcons clashed against Noida Super Kings in the last game. Batting first in the game, Noida Super Kings scored 138/8 in the game. Lucknow bowled well in the game. Vipraj Nigam, Parv Singh and Abhinandan Singh picked 2 wickets each in the match. Lucknow had a slow start. In the end, they collected 140 runs for 6 wickets in the game, winning it by 4 wickets . Priyam Garg scored 31 runs while Sameer Choudhary posted 35* runs in the game.
Gorakhpur Lions clashed against Kashi Rudras in their last outing. Batting first, Gorakhpur smashed 147/4 runs in the game. Avinesh Choudhary scored 53 runs while Siddharth Yadav knocked 48 runs in the game. The batting order also did well in the game. Kashi Rudras struggled during their batting and posted 138 runs while losing all their wickets. Gorakhpur Lions won the game by 9 runs. Priyanshu Gautam picked 3 wickets while Ankit Rajpoot and Vishal Nishad took 2 wickets each.
Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters
Siddharth Yadav to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions
Siddharth Yadav is batting very well for Gorakhpur Lions in the competition. He has scored 197 runs in 6 games he played in the competition. He smashed 48 runs in the last game. That said, he will walk in as the team’s best batting option.
Samarth Singh to be the top batter for Lucknow Falcons
Samarth Singh is the top batter of the team. He has secured 172 runs in 7 games of the competition. The batter was dismissed out for 1 run in the last game. Nevertheless, the batter will be expected to score high in the next game against Gorakhpur.
Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers
Ankit Rajpoot to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions
Ankit Rajpoot has managed to take 11 wickets in 7 games for the side. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He is one of the top wicket-takers in the competition.
Vipraj Nigam to be the top bowler for Lucknow Falcons
Vipraj Nigam is doing very well in the competition. The bowler has picked 15 wickets in 7 games of the tournament. He took 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to do well in the next game too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lucknow Falcons
Gorakhpur Lions to win @ 2.10 (Batery)
Lucknow Falcons to win @ 1.75 (Batery)
Batery