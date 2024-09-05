LUC (Lucknow Falcons) vs GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) Match Prediction LUC 57 % Chance of Winning GORL 43 % Place a bet Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.722 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Falcons and Gorakhpur Lions will clash against each other in the 21st game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 5. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning

Lucknow Falcons finished in the middle of the points table last season. Lucknow did not have the best of the starts in the competition. However, the team recovered well in the competition. They are coming after a win against Noida Super Kings. The team is placed at the second in the points table with four wins and three losses. The have 8 points.

Gorakhpur Lions have fallen to the 4th place of the points table. The team is strong but a series of inconsistencies have lost them games in the competition. They won their last outing against Kashi Rudras. The team has three wins and four losses in seven games. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.141. The team has a strong batting order and will be expected to win the next game.

Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 43%

Lucknow Falcons’s chance of winning: 57%

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Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Tips

Gorakhpur Lions to score over 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Gorakhpur Lions boasts a very strong batting order in the competition. The team won their first game but faced many setbacks after that. Nevertheless, the team has a strong opening order. Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Goswami opened for the team before but were replaced by Deepak Rana and Anivesh Choudhary. The team registered 30, 46, 13, 37, 56, 5 & 37 runs for their opening partnerships in the seven games. They scored well for their opening partnerships in the majority of their games. That said, the team will be looking to post a high score in the next game before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Gorakhpur Lions’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Lucknow Falcons 1.95 Bet on Batery

Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction

The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Aaradhya Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Shubhang Raj, Akshu Bajwa, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Aaradhya Yadav Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg Batter Samarth Singh Batter Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Akshu Bajwa All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Parth Palawat All-rounder Abhinandan Singh Bowler Harsh Tyagi Batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c) Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

Lucknow Falcons have recovered well in the competition. They won their last game. The team bowled very well in the game.

Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath

Predicted Playing XI

Hardeep Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Goswami Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Akshdeep Nath (c) Batter Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Siddharth Yadav Batter Shivam Sharma All-rounder Yash Dayal Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler Deepak Rana Batter Abdul Rehman Bowler

Gorakhpur Lions Team Form

Gorakhpur Lions won their last game against Kashi Rudras. The team batted decently in the last game but the bowling order restricted Kashi Rudras to score runs. Eventually, Kashi Rudras bundled out for 138 runs in the game, handing over the win to Gorakhpur.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 3 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Lucknow Falcons by 2-1.

Lucknow Falcons won- 2

Gorakhpur Lions won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds

Lucknow Falcons clashed against Noida Super Kings in the last game. Batting first in the game, Noida Super Kings scored 138/8 in the game. Lucknow bowled well in the game. Vipraj Nigam, Parv Singh and Abhinandan Singh picked 2 wickets each in the match. Lucknow had a slow start. In the end, they collected 140 runs for 6 wickets in the game, winning it by 4 wickets . Priyam Garg scored 31 runs while Sameer Choudhary posted 35* runs in the game.

Gorakhpur Lions clashed against Kashi Rudras in their last outing. Batting first, Gorakhpur smashed 147/4 runs in the game. Avinesh Choudhary scored 53 runs while Siddharth Yadav knocked 48 runs in the game. The batting order also did well in the game. Kashi Rudras struggled during their batting and posted 138 runs while losing all their wickets. Gorakhpur Lions won the game by 9 runs. Priyanshu Gautam picked 3 wickets while Ankit Rajpoot and Vishal Nishad took 2 wickets each.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.128 Bet Now!

Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters

Siddharth Yadav to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions

Siddharth Yadav is batting very well for Gorakhpur Lions in the competition. He has scored 197 runs in 6 games he played in the competition. He smashed 48 runs in the last game. That said, he will walk in as the team’s best batting option.

Samarth Singh to be the top batter for Lucknow Falcons

Samarth Singh is the top batter of the team. He has secured 172 runs in 7 games of the competition. The batter was dismissed out for 1 run in the last game. Nevertheless, the batter will be expected to score high in the next game against Gorakhpur.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers

Ankit Rajpoot to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions

Ankit Rajpoot has managed to take 11 wickets in 7 games for the side. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He is one of the top wicket-takers in the competition.

Vipraj Nigam to be the top bowler for Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam is doing very well in the competition. The bowler has picked 15 wickets in 7 games of the tournament. He took 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to do well in the next game too.