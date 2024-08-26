LUC (Lucknow Falcons) vs KANS (Kanpur Superstars) Match Prediction LUC 53 % Chance of Winning KANS 47 % Bet now! Lucknow Falcons and Kanpur Superstars will clash against each other in the 3rd game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on August 26. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning

This is the second edition of the competition. Lucknow Falcons finished in the middle of the points table last season. They won four games and lost as many matches in the competition last year. They earned 10 points and a net run rate of -1.064 in the competition. Lucknow Falcons reached the semi-finals but were knocked out by Meerut Mavericks. The team will be ready for a fresh start this season.

Kanpur Superstars had a dreadful season in the previous edition of the competition. They finished at the 5th place of the points table with three wins and six losses in the tournament. They earned 7 points and a net run rate of +0.006. Kanpur Superstars will be looking to reform their campaign this season and will look to win their first game of the season.

Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 47%

Lucknow Falcons’s chance of winning: 53%

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Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Tips

Lucknow Falcons to score high before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)

Lucknow Falcons were decent in the previous season of the competition. The opening order of the team revolved around Shaurya Singh and Harsh Tyagi in the competition. The pair scored 62, 26 & 27 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last three outings of the competition. The team scored 58 runs for the 1st wicket against Kanpur Superstars in their previous clash. That considered, Lucknow Falcons will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in their next outing against Lucknow Falcons.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be clear with a highest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Aaradhya Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Shubhang Raj, Akshu Bajwa, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Aaradhya Yadav Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg Batter Ali Zafar Batter Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Akshu Bajwa All-rounder Vipraj Singh All-rounder Abhay Chauhan All-rounder Kartikeya Jaiswal Bowler Harsh Tyagi Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c) Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons had a great season last year. They finished at the 4th place of the points table last season. They somehow made it to the playoffs but were knocked out from the competition in the semi-finals. The team will be at it again in their next fixture against Kanpur Superstars.

Kanpur Superstars Player List

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi (c) Batter Adarsh Singh Batter Sudhanshu Sonkar Batter Faiz Ahmed All-rounder Shoaib Siddique Wicket-keeper Abhishek Singh Rajput All-rounder Mohammed Aashiyan All-rounder Sumit Agarwal Batter Aaqib Khan Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Team Form

The Kanpur Superstars had a dismal season last season. They ended up near the bottom of the table and won a very few games. The team had a decent batting order but lacked in their bowling strength.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 2 times in the T20s where Lucknow Falcons lead the tally by 1-0.

Lucknow Falcons won- 0

Kanpur Superstars won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds

In the last clash between Lucknow Falcons and Kanpur Superstars, the former had the last laugh as they won the game by 2 wickets. Batting first in the game, Kanpur Superstars scored 221/5 in the match. Ansha Yadav scored 61 runs while Sameer Rizvi smashed 69 runs in the game. Saurabh Dubey also chipped in 56 runs in the game. Kartikeya Jaiswal was the best bowler from Lucknow Falcons with 3 wickets in the game while Yash Dayal took 2 wickets.

Chasing the target, Lucknow Falcons scored 227/8 and won the game by 2 wickets. Priyam Garg scored 54 runs while Aaradhya Yadav smashed an unbeaten 50 runs in the game. Harsh Tyagi (46) and Aanjaneya Suryavanshi (39) also batted well in the top order. Vineet Panwar picked 4 wickets in the game for Kanpur. The team will face each other in their first outing of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters

Nitish Rana to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars

Nitish Rana was part of the winning team of the IPL 2024. He batted well in the competition. Rana likes to hit hard and will be very useful for quick runs in the game. He scored 301 runs in 9 games of the competition last year at an average of 43.00. He had a strike rate of 160.11 and grabbed three fifties.

Abhishek Goswami to be the top batter for Lucknow Falcons

Abhishek Goswami was phenomenal with the bat last season. He smashed 387 runs in 9 games at an average of 48.38. He had a strike rate of 138.71. He posted two fifties in the competition. Goswami will be expected to score high in the first game.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers

Bobby Yadav to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars

Bobby Yadav played for Kashi Rudras in the previous season. He took 9 wickets in 11 games of the competition. Yadav will be back at it again with a terrific performance in the next game against Lucknow Falcons.

Abdul Rehman to be the top bowler for Lucknow Falcons

Abdul Rehman was the best bowler from Lucknow Falcons in the previous season. He managed to pick 14 wickets in 8 games of the competition. He will be the top bowling prospect from the team this season.