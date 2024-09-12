LUC (Lucknow Falcons) vs KANS (Kanpur Superstars) Match Prediction LUC 59 % Chance of Winning KANS 41 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Falcons will clash against Kanpur Superstars in the second qualifier game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 12. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning

Lucknow Falcons had a poor start in the competition. The team had a commendable return in the competition and made it to the second place in the points table. They won six matches and lost four games in the competition. The team lost in the first qualifier game to Kanpur Superstars and have a second chance to make it to the finals again.

Kanpur Superstars finished at the 3rd place of the points table with five wins and as many losses. They matched against Kashi Rudras in the Eliminator game and won the match to enter the second qualifier. The team has a strong batting and bowling unit and will give their best in the next game.

Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 41%

Lucknow Falcons’s chance of winning: 59%

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Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Tips

Kanpur Superstars to score under 14.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Kanpur Superstars made it to the play-offs. They cruised past Kashi Rudras in the Eliminator game to enter the second qualifiers. The team has a good balance in both the departments. However, the opening partnerships have not been up to the mark. Shoaib Siddique and Shaurya Singh open for the team currently. The team has posted the scores of 17, 1 & 25 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. In the last two clashes against Lucknow, the team could only score 4 & 0 before they lost their first wicket in those games. Lucknow Falcons has a strong bowling order and they will be looking to pick quick wickets in the next game against Kanpur.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most Fours: Lucknow Falcons 1.93 Bet on Dafabet

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be lurking with rainy clouds. The temperature will remain under 29 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Aaradhya Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Shubhang Raj, Akshu Bajwa, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Pranjal Saini Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg (c) Batter Samarth Singh Batter Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Akshu Bajwa All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Parth Palawat All-rounder Abhinandan Singh Bowler Parv Singh Bowler Navneet Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

Lucknow Falcons had a terrific momentum in the second half of the competition. However, they could not win the first qualifier game against Meerut Mavericks. The team could not chase the target in 20 overs and lost the game by 9 runs.

Kanpur Superstars Player List

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi (c) Batter Adarsh Singh Batter Ankur Malik Batter Inzaman Hussain Batter Shoaib Siddique Wicket-keeper RIshabh Rajput All-rounder Vineet Panwar Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Pankaj Kumar Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Rishabh Rajput Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Team Form

The Kanpur Superstars met with Kashi Rudras in the last game. The team batted very well in the game and managed to keep the Kashi batters at bay. The team will be confident in the next game.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed four times where Lucknow Falcons lead the tally by 2-1.

Lucknow Falcons won- 2

Kanpur Superstars won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds

Lucknow Falcons clashed against Kanpur Superstars in the first qualifier game. Meerut batted first in the game and scored 153/4 in the match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Lucknow Falcons could only muster 144/10 in the game, losing the match by 9 runs. Priyam Garg scored 56 runs while Parv Singh scored 25 runs in the game. Lucknow Falcons will be ready for another chance to make it to the finals.

Kanpur Superstars clashed against Kashi Rudras in the last game. The game was delayed due to rain. The game was shortened to 11 overs. Kanpur Superstars batted first and scored 110/4 in the game. Sameer Rizvi was the best batter and remained unbeaten at 38 runs. Shoaib Siddiqui and Adarsh Singh scored 25 runs each in the game. Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras came close but stopped at 91/9 to lose the game by 19 runs. Mohsin Khan took 4 wickets in the game while Rishabh Rajpoot took 2 wickets.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Kanpur Superstar Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.156 Bet Now!

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters

Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi is in terrific form. He has scored 404 runs in 11 games and is the second top scorer of the competition currently. He remained unbeaten at 38 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Samarth Singh to be the top batter for Lucknow Falcons

Samarth Singh is the top scorer from the side this season. He has amassed 284 runs in 11 games of the competition. He scored 7 runs in the last game against Kanpur Superstars. The batter is in smashing form and will return in the next game with a bang.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers

Mohsin Khan to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars

Mohsin Khan looks in terrific form. He was able to take 4 wickets for 20 runs in the last game. He will come in as the best bowler from the team in the next game.

Vipraj Nigam to be the top bowler for Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam is doing very well in the competition. The bowler has been consistently picking wickets in the competition. He has 20 wickets in 11 games and will enter as the best bowling pick from Lucknow Falcons.