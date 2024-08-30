LUC (Lucknow Falcons) vs KAS (Kashi Rudras) Match Prediction LUC 39 % Chance of Winning KAS 61 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.756 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Falcons and Kashi Rudras will clash against each other in the 10th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on August 30. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning

Lucknow Falcons had a terrible start to their campaign. They lost two games on the trot in the competition. However, they returned with a strong win in their next game against Gorakhpur Lions. With a win and two losses, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of +0.462. They will look to continue their winning momentum.

Kashi Rudras had a pleasant season last year. They finished second in the group table last year. They had a poor start in the competition but returned with two back-to-back wins in the competition. They won their last game against Kanpur Superstars. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed at the 2nd place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.011. They will be confident against Lucknow in the next game.

Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 61%

Lucknow Falcons’s chance of winning: 39%

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Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Betting Tips

Kashi Rudras to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Kashi Rudras were excellent in the previous season of the competition. The team is doing very well in the current competition as well. The opening order featured Shiva Singh and Karan Sharma. The duo scored 12, 56 & 40 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games of the competition. The top order has been pretty efficient with the bat and will be looking to do well in the next game as well. That considered, Kashi Rudras will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in their next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Kashi Rudras’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most Fours: Kashi Rudras 1.84 Bet on Dafabet

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be clear with a highest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Aaradhya Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Shubhang Raj, Akshu Bajwa, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Aaradhya Yadav Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg Batter Samarth Singh Batter Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Akshu Bajwa All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Parth Palawat All-rounder Abhinandan Singh Bowler Harsh Tyagi Batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c) Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons are coming from a win against Gorakhpur Lions by 33 runs. The batters performed extremely well in the game while the bowlers did their part to keep Gorakhpur Lions at bay. Lucknow Falcons will be looking to win the next game as well.

Kashi Rudras Players List

Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Arnanav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bansal Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Almas Shaukat Batter Jasmer Dhankar Bowler Karan Sharma (c) All-rounder Prince Yadav All-rounder Ghanshyam Upadhyay All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Shiva Singh All-rounder Atal Behari-Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudras Team Form

The Kashi Rudras had a poor start. However, the team returned with two consecutive wins in the next two games. The bowlers were excellent in the last game and bowled out Kanpur at 90 runs in the game. The team will be ready for the next challenge in their next outing.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed twice in the T20s where Kashi Rudras lead the tally by 2-0.

Lucknow Falcons won- 0

Kashi Rudras won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Betting Odds

Lucknow Falcons were upset with their start in their campaign. However, the team is coming from a win against Gorakhpur Lions in their last game. Lucknow Falcons scored 172/5 in the game. Kritagya Singh was excellent in the game and scored an unbeaten 69 runs in the game. Abhay Chauhan posted 27 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Gorakhpur Lions could only register 139 runs before running out of wickets. Lucknow Falcons won the game by 33 runs. Vipraj Nigam was the best bowler with 5 wickets in the game. Abhinandan Singh also did well in the bowling order with figures of 3/12 in the game.

Kashi Rudras went against Kanpur Superstars in the last game. Batting first in the game, Kanpur could only score 90 runs before they lost all their wickets. Kashi Rudras bowled very poorly. Jasmer Dhankar picked 4 wickets while Karan Sharma took 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was an easy task for the team. Karan Sharma scored an unbeaten 24 while Almas Shaukat smashed an unbeaten 39 to drag his side through the victory line. Kashi Rudras scored 91/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Kashi Rudras will be ready for yet another challenge in their next game.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.26 Bet Now! Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.756 Bet Now!

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Top Batters

Almas Shaukat to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras

Almas Shaukat was fantastic in the last season. He began this season with a knock of 25 runs in the first game. He went on to score 12* and 39* runs in the next two games. The batting of the team has been underwhelming but Shaukat managed to score the most number of runs in those matches.

Kritagya Singh to be the top batter for Lucknow Falcons

Kritagya Singh was excellent in the last game. He scored an unbeaten 69 runs in the last game. He struck three fours and seven sixes in the game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Top Bowlers

Jasmer Dhankar to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras

Jasmer Dhankar is the best bowler from the team in the competition. He has picked a total of 6 wickets in 3 games in the tournament. He took 4 wickets in the last game against Kanpur. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game against Lucknow Falcons.

Abhinandan Singh to be the top bowler for Lucknow Falcons

Abhinandan Singh continues to bowl well in the competition. He took 3 wickets for 12 runs in the last game and will be expected to keep the batters at check in the next game.