LUC (Lucknow Falcons) vs MEE (Meerut Mavericks) Match Prediction LUC 31 % Chance of Winning MEE 69 % Bet Now! Lucknow Falcons and Meerut Mavericks will clash against each other in the 14th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 1, 2024. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning

There was a ray of hope when Lucknow won against Gorakhpur. However, Lucknow Falcons lost their last game as well against Kashi Rudras. With a win and three losses, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of +0.292. The team will be looking to win their next game but face a huge challenge against the Meerut Mavericks.

Meerut Mavericks topped the group table last season. They are having a fantastic campaign in the competition. They are unbeatable in the competition and registered their fourth win on the trot. They won their previous game against Gorakhpur Lions in the competition. With four wins, they are placed at the top place of the standings with 8 points and a net run rate of 2.260. The team will be ready for another win in their next outing.

Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 69%

Lucknow Falcons’s chance of winning: 31%

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Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Tips

Meerut Mavericks to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Meerut Mavericks were excellent in the previous season of the competition. The team is doing very well in the current competition as well. The opening order featured Shiva Singh and Karan Sharma. The duo scored 12, 56, 40 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the last four games of the competition. The top order has been pretty efficient with the bat and will be looking to do well in the next game as well. That considered, Meerut Mavericks will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in their next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Meerut Mavericks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Meerut Mavericks 1.53 Bet on Batery

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be lurking with rainy clouds. The highest temperature of 31 degrees Celsius during the day.

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Aaradhya Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Shubhang Raj, Akshu Bajwa, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Aaradhya Yadav Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg Batter Samarth Singh Batter Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Akshu Bajwa All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Parth Palawat All-rounder Abhinandan Singh Bowler Harsh Tyagi Batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c) Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons are coming from a loss against Kashi Rudras by 3 wickets. The batters performed decently in the game but it was not enough to beat Kashi Rudras in the game. The bowlers did well but they need to do better in the next game.

Meerut Mavericks Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain

Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik Batter Divyansh Joshi Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Rinku Singh © Batter Akshay Dubey Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler Vijay Kumar Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Team Form

Meerut Mavericks are carrying on their fierce momentum in the competition. They won four games in a row and will be ready for another challenge in the next game. They batted and bowled very well in the last game against Gorakhpur Lions.

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed thrice in the T20s where Meerut Mavericks lead the tally by 3-0.

Lucknow Falcons won- 0

Meerut Mavericks won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds

Lucknow Falcons were upset with their start in their campaign. The team is coming from a loss against Kashi Rudras in their last game. Lucknow Falcons batted first in the game and raised 143/9 in the game. Priyam Garg was the top scorer with 60 runs in the game while the others were knocked out cheaply. Sameer Choudhary knocked 39 runs from the lower order as well. Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras faced a few difficulties but managed to score past the target, winning the game by 3 wickets. Vipraj Nigam picked 3 wickets in the game while Prashant Chaudhary took 2 wickets.

Meerut Mavericks clashed against Gorakhpur Lions in their last game. Batting first in the game, Meerut scored 164/7 in the game. Madhav Kaushik scored 47 runs whereas Uvaish Ahmed posted 37 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Gorakhpur Lions could only score 116, losing all their wickets in the process. Meerut won the game by 48 runs. Zeeshan Ansari and Yash Garg picked 3 wickets each in the game.

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters

Rinku Singh to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks

Rinku Singh is an aggressive batter in the 20 over format. He scored 7*, 48*, 64* and 5 runs in four games respectively. He is the leading scorer of the side with 124 runs in the competition. Rinku SIngh will be expected to knock many runs in the next game as well.

Priyam Garg to be the top batter for Lucknow Falcons

Priyam Garg was excellent in the last game. He scored 60 runs in the last game. He is the top scorer of the team with 130 runs in 4 games. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers

Zeeshan Ansari to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari is the top bowler in the competition. He has picked 12 wickets in 4 games in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. He has been very useful for the side and will be looking to bowl well in the next game.

Vipraj Nigam to be the top bowler for Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam is the second highest wicket taker of the competition currently. He has picked 9 wickets in 4 games so far in the competition. He took 3 wickets against Kashi Rudras in the last game. Looking at this form, he will enter as the team’s best bowling option.