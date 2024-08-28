LUC (Lucknow Falcons) vs NOI (Noida Super Kings) Match Prediction LUC 53 % Chance of Winning NOI 47 % Place a bet Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Falcons and Noida Super Kings will clash against each other in the 6th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on August 28. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings Chance of Winning

Lucknow Falcons finished in the middle of the points table last season. They won four games and lost as many matches in the competition last year. Lucknow Falcons reached the semi-finals but were knocked out by Meerut Mavericks. They started this season with a loss against Kanpur Superstars. They are currently placed at the 4th place with a loss. The team has a net run rate of -0.150.

Noida Super Kings had a pleasant season last year. They finished second in the group table with six wins and three losses. They were knocked out of the competition in the semi finals. Noida Super Kings had an unfortunate start to this year’s campaign. They lost their first game against Gorakhpur Lions. They are placed at the 5th place of the points table with a net run rate of -4.550.

Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 47%

Lucknow Falcons’s chance of winning: 53%

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Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings Betting Tips

Noida Super Kings to score low before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)

Noida Super Kings were excellent in the previous season of the competition. The opening order of the team revolved around Almas Shaukat and Samarth Singh in the competition. The pair scored 30, 2 & 22 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last three outings of the competition. The team has Rahul Raj and Rahul Rajpal to open for them in the 1st game of this season. They scored 1 run before Rajpal lost his wicket. Rahul Raj followed him soon to the stands. That considered, Noida Super Kings will be expected to face an early dismissal in their next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Noida Super Kings’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be clear with a highest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Aaradhya Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Shubhang Raj, Akshu Bajwa, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Aaradhya Yadav Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg Batter Samarth Singh Batter Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Akshu Bajwa All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Parth Palawat All-rounder Abhinandan Singh Bowler Harsh Tyagi Batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c) Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons had a great season last year. However, the team is coming from a loss in the last game. They lost the game against Kanpur Superstars by 3 runs.

Noida Super Kings Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Bobby Yadav, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Piyush Chawla, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Nitish Rana (c) Batter Rahul Raj Batter Rahul Rajpal Batter Kavya Teotia Batter Aditya Sharma Wicket-keeper Kartikeya Yadav All-rounder Kunal Tyagi All-rounder Prashant Veer All-rounder Naman Tiwari Bowler Mohammad Sharim Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler

Noida Super Kings Team Form

The Noida Super Kings had a dismal season last season. They ended up near the bottom of the table and won a very few games. The team lost the last game with poor performance in both the departments.

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed a single time in the T20s where Noida Super Kings lead the tally by 1-0.

Lucknow Falcons won- 0

Noida Super Kings won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings Betting Odds

In the last clash between Lucknow Falcons and Kanpur Superstars, the latter had the last laugh as they won the game by 3 runs. Batting first in the game, Kanpur Superstars scored 156/9 in the game. Abhinandan Singh picked 4 wickets in the game for LF. Chasing the target, Lucknow Falcons could not bat very well in the game. Priyam Garg (31), Samasrth Singh (29) and Aaradhya Yadav (22) were the top scorers from LF. However, the team registered 153/9, losing the game by 3 runs.

Noida Super Kings went against Gorakhpur Lions in the last game. Batting first, Gorakhpur Lions scored 218/2 in the game. Noida Super Kings leaked a lot of runs. Only Piyush Chawla could do some damage and picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings bundled out for 127 runs in the game, losing the game by 91 runs. Nitish Rana (20) and Hannan Rizwan (24) were the top scorers in the top order. However, Mohammad Sharim smashed 56 runs from the lower order.

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.004 Bet Now!

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings Top Batters

Nitish Rana to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings

Nitish Rana was part of the winning team of the IPL 2024. He batted well in the competition. Rana likes to hit hard and will be very useful for quick runs in the game. He scored 301 runs in 9 games of the competition last year at an average of 43.00. He scored 20 runs in the first game and will be looking to bat better in the next game.

Priyam Garg to be the top batter for Lucknow Falcons

Priyam Garg was the best batter from Lucknow Falcons in the last game of the competition. He scored 31 runs in the first game and will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings Top Bowlers

Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings

Piyush Chawla is an experienced bowler in the team. He is a top notch spinner and picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be looking to keep the batters at check in the next game.

Abhinandan Singh to be the top bowler for Lucknow Falcons

Abhinandan Singh was the best bowler from the squad in the last game. He picked 4 wickets in the game. He will be the best bowling pick for the next game.