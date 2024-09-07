MEE (Meerut Mavericks) vs GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) Match Prediction MEE 68 % Chance of Winning GORL 32 % Place a bet Batery 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.477 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Meerut Mavericks and Gorakhpur Lions will clash against each other in the 27th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 7. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning

Meerut Mavericks are having an impeccable campaign in the competition. They are coming from their third consecutive win in the competition. The team posted a win against Noida Super Kings in the last game. With seven wins and a loss, the team is placed at the apex position of the points table. Meerut Mavericks has 14 points and a net run rate of +2.185. The team will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

Gorakhpur Lions have won their last two games consecutively. They are coming from a win against Lucknow Falcons. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table with four wins and as many losses. Gorakhpur has 8 points and a net run rate of -0.025 . They bowled very well in the last game and will keep up their winning momentum.

Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 32%

Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 68%

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Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Tips

Gorakhpur Lions to score over 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Gorakhpur Lions boasts a very strong batting order in the competition. The team won their first game but faced many setbacks after that. Nevertheless, the team has a strong opening order. Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Goswami opened for the team before but were replaced by Deepak Rana and Anivesh Choudhary. The team registered 30, 46, 13, 37, 56, 5, 37 & 12 runs for their opening partnerships in the eight games. The team secured 37 runs before their first dismissal against Meerut this season. They scored well for their opening partnerships in the majority of their games. That said, the team will be looking to post a high score in the next game before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Meerut Mavericks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Gorakhpur Lions’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Meerut Mavericks 1.80 Bet on Batery

Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction

The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Meerut Mavericks Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain

Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik Batter Divyansh Joshi Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Rinku Singh © Batter Akshay Dubey Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler Vijay Kumar Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks are coming from a fantastic win in the last game. The team batted impressively as usual. They scored 188 runs and Noida could not reach the target. Meerut has a very strong squad and will be confident in the next game.

Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath

Predicted Playing XI

Hardeep Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Goswami Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Akshdeep Nath (c) Batter Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Siddharth Yadav Batter Shivam Sharma All-rounder Yash Dayal Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler Deepak Rana Batter Abdul Rehman Bowler

Gorakhpur Lions Team Form

Gorakhpur Lions won their last game against Lucknow Falcons. The team bowled very well in the game and restricted Lucknow at 115 runs. The team chased the target comfortably and won the game by 6 wickets.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed twice before. The tally is tied at 1-1.

Meerut Mavericks won- 1

Gorakhpur Lions won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds

Meerut Mavericks clashed against Noida Super Kings in the last game. Batting first in the game, Meerut Mavericks scored 188/5 in the game. Swastik Chikara smashed 66 runs whereas Rituraj Sharma hit an unbeaten 45 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings scored 170/8, losing the game by 18 runs. Vijay Kumar, Rajat Sanserwal and Zeeshan Ansari picked 2 wickets each in the game. The team is prepared for another victory in the next game.

Gorakhpur Lions clashed against Lucknow Falcons in their last outing. Batting first, Lucknow Falcons smashed 115 runs in the game for the loss of 9 wickets in the game. Abdul Rehman picked 3 wickets in the game while Shivam Sharma and Ankit Rajpoot took 2 wickets each. It was an impeccable bowling performance from the side. Chasing the target, Gorakhpur Lions scored 116/4, winning it by 6 wickets. Akshdeep Nath scored an unbeaten 52 whereas Hardeep Singh remained not out at 33 runs.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.48 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet now! Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.677 Bet now!

Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters

Akshdeep Nath to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions

Akshdeep Nath is the top batter from Gorakhpur Lions. He has secured 213 runs in 8 games. He scored an unbeaten 52 runs in the last game. Looking at his form, he is set to score high in the next game as well.

Swastik Chikara to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks

Samarth Singh is the top batter of the team. He has secured 317 runs in 8 games of the competition. The batter smashed 66 runs in the last game. Nevertheless, the batter will be expected to score high in the next game against Gorakhpur.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers

Ankit Rajpoot to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions

Ankit Rajpoot has managed to take 13 wickets in 8 games for the side. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He is one of the top wicket-takers in the competition.

Zeeshan Ansari to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari is the top wicket-taker in the competition. He has picked 19 wickets in 8 games. Ansari picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.