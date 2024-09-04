MEE (Meerut Mavericks) vs KANS (Kanpur Superstars) Match Prediction MEE 61 % Chance of Winning KANS 39 % Place a bet Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.597 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kanpur Superstars and Meerut Mavericks will be up against each other in the 20th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 4. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning

Meerut Mavericks topped the group table last season. The team is having a similar campaign this year. They have won five games in the competition while losing on a single occasion. The team is placed at the top of the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of +2.410. Meerut are in a spectacular form with aggressive batting in the competition. They are looking to keep the same momentum in the next game.

Kanpur Superstars are coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. The team lost their last game against Lucknow Falcons. With two wins and four losses in six games. With that, they are placed 5th in the standings with 4 points. They have a net run rate of -0.481. They will be in a desperate need of a win here.

Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 61%

Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 39%

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Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Tips

Meerut Mavericks to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Meerut Mavericks were excellent in the previous season of the competition. Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara opened together for the team in the competition and posted scores of 76, 0, 13, 2, 115 & 0 for their opening partnerships in six games. Swastik Chikara is batting well in the game but Dubey looks out of form as he lost his wicket pretty early on many occasions. The team posted no runs before their first dismissal against Kanpur in their last meeting with them in the current series. That said, the Meerut Mavericks will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Meerut Mavericks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Meerut Mavericks 1.75 Bet on Batery

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be lurking with rainy clouds. The highest temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius during the day.

Kanpur Superstars Player List

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi (c) Batter Adarsh Singh Batter Sudhanshu Sonkar Batter Osho Mohan Batter Shoaib Siddique Wicket-keeper Shubham Mishra All-rounder Vineet Panwar Bowler Nadeem Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars are coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. They lost the last game against Lucknow Falcons. The team could not chase the target and lost the game by 13 runs.

Meerut Mavericks Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain

Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik Batter Divyansh Joshi Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Rinku Singh © Batter Akshay Dubey Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler Vijay Kumar Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Team Form

Meerut Mavericks are having a fantastic season this year. They are coming from consecutive wins here. They registered a strong win against Kashi Rudras in the last game. The batting order outperformed Kashi in the match.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 3 times in the competition before. Meerut Mavericks leads the tally by 2-1.

Kanpur Superstars won- 1

Meerut Mavericks won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds

Kanpur Superstars met against Lucknow Falcons in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Lucknow Falcons scored 155/5 in the game. Mukesh Kumar was the best bowler in the team with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Kanpur Superstars scored 142/9 in the game, losing it by 13 runs. Sameer Rizvi played a knock of 40 runs in the game. Faiz Ahmed also scored 34 runs in the game. Kanpur will be looking to do better in the next game.

Meerut Mavericks clashed against Kashi Rudras in the first game of the competition. The game was shortened to 9 overs in the match. Nevertheless, the Meerut Mavericks smashed 118/3 in the game. Swastik Chikara was fantastic with the bat and knocked 85 runs in the game. Madhav Kaushik scored an unbeaten 28 runs. Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras faced a lot of difficulties. They posted 66/7 in 9 overs, losing the game by 50 runs (D/L method). Vishal Chaudhary was excellent with the ball and picked 4 wickets. Rajat Sanserwal and Deepanshu Yadav picked 2 wickets each in the match.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Kanpur Superstar Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.386 Bet Now!

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters

Swastik Chikara to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara is batting very well in the competition. He has scored 166 runs in 6 games. He smashed 85 runs in the last game against Kashi. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi is the best batter from Kanpur and has scored the most runs currently in the competition. He has 297 runs in 6 games. He scored 40 runs in the last game. The short format suits the batter as he believes in hard hitting.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers

Zeeshan Ansari to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari is the top bowler in the competition. He has picked 14 wickets in 6 games in the competition. He has been very useful for the side and will be looking to bowl well in the next game.

Mohsin Khan to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars

Mohsin Khan has been very consistent with his bowling in the competition. He has taken 6 wickets in 6 games of the competition. He did not get any wicket in the last game but will be the best bowling pick from the side.