MEE (Meerut Mavericks) vs KANS (Kanpur Superstars) Match Prediction
MEE
58%
Chance of Winning
KANS
42%
T20
Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium
Facts:
- Meerut Mavericks and Kanpur Superstars have met four times in the format where Meerut Mavericks leads the tally by 3-1.
- Meerut Mavericks finished at the 1st place whereas Kanpur Superstars finished at the 3rd place of the points table.
Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning
A month of an electric action across Uttar Pradesh, UP T20 League 2024 gears up for its final game. The table toppers, Meerut Mavericks, had a fantastic season this year. The team won the majority of their games in the group stage. They cruised past Lucknow Falcons in the first qualifier game. They have a strong squad and will be confident coming into the next game.
Kanpur Superstars had a mixed campaign and managed to finish at the 3rd place in the points table. The team fought bravely in the play-offs to finally reach here. They beat Kashi Rudras in the Eliminator game followed by a fantastic win over Lucknow in the last game. Kanpur Superstars will be thrilled to compete in the finals against Meerut.
- Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 58%
- Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 42%
Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Tips
Meerut Mavericks to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)
Meerut Mavericks are having an excellent campaign in the competition. In their first game of this season, the team scored 76 runs before first dismissal. Swastik Chikara opened alongside Akshay Dubey. However, the pair lost consistency and posted 0, 13, 2, 115, 0, 1, 94, 0, 4 & 6 for their opening partnerships in the next ten games. The team scored 0 & 1 before their first dismissal in the two clashes against Kanpur in the current season. Swastik Chikara is a terrific batter but has been losing cheap wickets in the last few games. The team has not done well in their opening order and can expect an early wicket in the finals against Kanpur Superstars.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs
Meerut Mavericks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Most Fours: Meerut Mavericks
Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction
The Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium in Baramati generally features a batting-friendly pitch with good bounce and carry. However, as with many Indian surfaces, spinners tend to play a significant role, especially in the middle overs, where the ball may grip and turn. Early on, fast bowlers might find some assistance with movement, but as the game progresses, the pitch usually favours batting, making it conducive for high-scoring games. Conditions may vary depending on the weather and match preparation.
Weather Report
The skies over Baramati will be lurking with rainy clouds. The temperature will remain under 28 degrees Celsius.
Kanpur Superstars Player List
Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sameer Rizvi (c)
|
Batter
|
Adarsh Singh
|
Batter
|
Ankur Malik
|
Batter
|
Inzaman Hussain
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Siddique
|
Wicket-keeper
|
RIshabh Rajput
|
All-rounder
|
Vineet Panwar
|
Bowler
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
|
Pankaj Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Aaqib Khan
|
Bowler
|
Rishabh Rajput
|
Bowler
Kanpur Superstars Recent Form
Kanpur Superstars won their last game in a terrific fashion. The team looks confident with their squad and will be looking to win the next fixture.
Meerut Mavericks Player List
Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Madhav Kaushik (c)
|
Batter
|
Manu Kashyap
|
Batter
|
Rituraj Sharma
|
Batter
|
Uvaish Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Akshay Dubey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Swastik Chikara
|
All-rounder
|
Vishal Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Yash Garg
|
Bowler
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Bowler
|
Nalin Mishra
|
All-rounder
|
Prashant Yadav
|
Bowler
Meerut Mavericks Team Form
The Meerut Mavericks are the strongest team in the competition right now. They have won the majority of their games in the competition. They have a strong batting and bowling order.
Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 4 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Meerut Mavericks by 3-1.
Kanpur Superstars won- 1
Meerut Mavericks won- 3
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds
Meerut Mavericks clashed against Lucknow Falcons in the first qualifier game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Meerut Mavericks scored 153 for 4 wickets in the game. Rituraj Sharma scored 54 runs while Madhav Kaushik remained unbeaten at 52 runs. Uvaish Ahmed scored 24 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Lucknow Falcons were stumped and could not bat well in the game. They bundled out for 144 runs in the game. Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari and Vijay Kumar picked 2 wickets each in the game. That said, Meerut looks strong as ever in the competition.
Kanpur Superstars were matched against Lucknow Falcons in the second qualifier game. However, the rain interrupted the game and delayed it for a long time. The decision was made to determine the winner by a super over. Lucknow Falcons batted first and scored 7 runs before losing both wickets under an over. Mohsin Khan picked both those wickets. Kanpur Superstars scored 8 runs in 3 balls to win the game by 10 wickets.
Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars
T20
Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, null
Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters
Madhav Kaushik to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks
Madhav Kaushik has been consistently scoring runs for the team in the competition. He has scored 297 runs in 10 games and has risen to the 4th place in the list of the top-scorers. Kaushik scored an unbeaten 52 runs in the game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars
Sameer Rizvi is in terrific form. He has scored 411 runs in 12 games and is the second highest scorer of the competition currently. He scored 7 runs in the super over of the last game. He will be a huge batting asset for the team in the finals.
Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers
Zeeshan Ansari to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks
Zeeshan Ansari will still be the best bowling pick from the side. He has picked 23 wickets in 11 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game. Ansari will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Mohsin Khan to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars
Mohsin Khan looks in terrific form. He has taken 13 wickets in 10 games in the competition. He played a crucial role in the last game, picking 2 wickets in a super over against Lucknow.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Meerut Mavericks
Meerut Mavericks to win @ 1.68 (Batery)
Kanpur Superstars to win @ 2.20 (Batery)
Batery