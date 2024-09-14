MEE (Meerut Mavericks) vs KANS (Kanpur Superstars) Match Prediction MEE 58 % Chance of Winning KANS 42 % Place a bet Batery 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.678 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Meerut Mavericks will face Kanpur Superstars in the finals of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, Baramati on September 14. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning

A month of an electric action across Uttar Pradesh, UP T20 League 2024 gears up for its final game. The table toppers, Meerut Mavericks, had a fantastic season this year. The team won the majority of their games in the group stage. They cruised past Lucknow Falcons in the first qualifier game. They have a strong squad and will be confident coming into the next game.

Kanpur Superstars had a mixed campaign and managed to finish at the 3rd place in the points table. The team fought bravely in the play-offs to finally reach here. They beat Kashi Rudras in the Eliminator game followed by a fantastic win over Lucknow in the last game. Kanpur Superstars will be thrilled to compete in the finals against Meerut.

Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 58%

Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 42%

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Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Tips

Meerut Mavericks to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Meerut Mavericks are having an excellent campaign in the competition. In their first game of this season, the team scored 76 runs before first dismissal. Swastik Chikara opened alongside Akshay Dubey. However, the pair lost consistency and posted 0, 13, 2, 115, 0, 1, 94, 0, 4 & 6 for their opening partnerships in the next ten games. The team scored 0 & 1 before their first dismissal in the two clashes against Kanpur in the current season. Swastik Chikara is a terrific batter but has been losing cheap wickets in the last few games. The team has not done well in their opening order and can expect an early wicket in the finals against Kanpur Superstars.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Meerut Mavericks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Meerut Mavericks 1.80 Bet on Batery

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium in Baramati generally features a batting-friendly pitch with good bounce and carry. However, as with many Indian surfaces, spinners tend to play a significant role, especially in the middle overs, where the ball may grip and turn. Early on, fast bowlers might find some assistance with movement, but as the game progresses, the pitch usually favours batting, making it conducive for high-scoring games. Conditions may vary depending on the weather and match preparation.

Weather Report

The skies over Baramati will be lurking with rainy clouds. The temperature will remain under 28 degrees Celsius.

Kanpur Superstars Player List

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi (c) Batter Adarsh Singh Batter Ankur Malik Batter Inzaman Hussain Batter Shoaib Siddique Wicket-keeper RIshabh Rajput All-rounder Vineet Panwar Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Pankaj Kumar Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Rishabh Rajput Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars won their last game in a terrific fashion. The team looks confident with their squad and will be looking to win the next fixture.

Meerut Mavericks Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain

Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik (c) Batter Manu Kashyap Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Uvaish Ahmed Batter Akshay Dubey Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Nalin Mishra All-rounder Prashant Yadav Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Team Form

The Meerut Mavericks are the strongest team in the competition right now. They have won the majority of their games in the competition. They have a strong batting and bowling order.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 4 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Meerut Mavericks by 3-1.

Kanpur Superstars won- 1

Meerut Mavericks won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds

Meerut Mavericks clashed against Lucknow Falcons in the first qualifier game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Meerut Mavericks scored 153 for 4 wickets in the game. Rituraj Sharma scored 54 runs while Madhav Kaushik remained unbeaten at 52 runs. Uvaish Ahmed scored 24 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Lucknow Falcons were stumped and could not bat well in the game. They bundled out for 144 runs in the game. Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari and Vijay Kumar picked 2 wickets each in the game. That said, Meerut looks strong as ever in the competition.

Kanpur Superstars were matched against Lucknow Falcons in the second qualifier game. However, the rain interrupted the game and delayed it for a long time. The decision was made to determine the winner by a super over. Lucknow Falcons batted first and scored 7 runs before losing both wickets under an over. Mohsin Khan picked both those wickets. Kanpur Superstars scored 8 runs in 3 balls to win the game by 10 wickets.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars T20 Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, null Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Kanpur Superstar Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.199 Bet Now!

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters

Madhav Kaushik to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks

Madhav Kaushik has been consistently scoring runs for the team in the competition. He has scored 297 runs in 10 games and has risen to the 4th place in the list of the top-scorers. Kaushik scored an unbeaten 52 runs in the game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi is in terrific form. He has scored 411 runs in 12 games and is the second highest scorer of the competition currently. He scored 7 runs in the super over of the last game. He will be a huge batting asset for the team in the finals.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers

Zeeshan Ansari to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari will still be the best bowling pick from the side. He has picked 23 wickets in 11 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game. Ansari will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Mohsin Khan to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars

Mohsin Khan looks in terrific form. He has taken 13 wickets in 10 games in the competition. He played a crucial role in the last game, picking 2 wickets in a super over against Lucknow.