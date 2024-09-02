MEE (Meerut Mavericks) vs KAS (Kashi Rudras) Match Prediction MEE 60 % Chance of Winning KAS 40 % Place a bet Batery 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks will clash against each other in the 16th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 2. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning

Meerut Mavericks lost their first game of this season against Lucknow Falcons. They won four consecutive games before this. With four wins and a loss, the team is placed at the top of the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of +2.047. The team will be looking to bounce back with a win in their next outing against Kashi.

Kashi Rudras are having a fantastic season. After losing their first game, they did not look back and registered wins in the four outings after that. With four wins and a loss, the team occupies the second place in the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of +0.161. A win in this game will push them to the top of the standings. The team will be looking to get back at Meerut in the upcoming clash.

Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 60%

Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 40%

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Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras Betting Tips

Meerut Mavericks to score high before 1st dismissal (@)

Meerut Mavericks were excellent in the previous season of the competition. In their first game of this season, the team scored 76 runs before first dismissal against Kashi Rudras. Swastik Chikara opened alongside Akshay Dubey. However, the team posted the scores of 0, 13, 2 & 115 runs before their first dismissal in the next four outings. Akshay Dubey was retired hurt in the last game while Rinku Singh stepped in and played an explosive innings. Nevertheless, the team is doing excellent in their batting order. That said, the Meerut Mavericks will be looking to score well before 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Meerut Mavericks 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Sixes: Meerut Mavericks 1.95 Bet on Batery

Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be clear with a highest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Kashi Rudras Players List

Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Arnanav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bansal Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Almas Shaukat Batter Jasmer Dhankar Bowler Karan Sharma (c) All-rounder Prince Yadav All-rounder Ghanshyam Upadhyay All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Shiva Singh All-rounder Atal Behari-Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudras Recent Form

Kashi Rudras have a good winning momentum. They managed to chase the target successfully in the last game and won the game by 3 wickets.

Meerut Mavericks Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain

Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik Batter Divyansh Joshi Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Rinku Singh © Batter Akshay Dubey Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler Vijay Kumar Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Team Form

The Meerut Mavericks had a fantastic season last year. They were unbeatable until a loss in their last game. The team batted very well in the last game but leaked way too many runs in the game.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 4 times in the T20s where Meerut Mavericks leads the tally by 3-1.

Kashi Rudras won- 3

Meerut Mavericks won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras Betting Odds

Meerut Mavericks went against Lucknow Falcons in the last game. The game was reduced to 11 overs. Despite that, Meerut managed to put 142 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of a single wicket. Swastik Chikara was the best batter in the team with a score of an unbeaten 75 runs in the game. Rinku Singh also knocked a quick 39 off 12 balls in the game. However, Lucknow managed to chase the target and scored 156/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Zeeshan Ansari picked 2 wickets in the match.

Kashi Rudras met against Noida Super Kings in the last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Noida Super Kings scored 158/8 in the game. Sunil Kumar was the best bowler from Kashi with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras scored 160/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Karan Sharma knocked 29 runs from the top order. Almas Shaukat also smashed 37 runs in the game. Kashi Rudras will be looking to avenge their previous loss against Meerut Mavericks in the next game.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.205 Bet Now!

Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras Top Batters

Rinku Singh to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks

Rinku Singh is an aggressive batter in the 20 over format. He scored 7*, 48*, 64*, 5 and 39 runs in five games respectively. He is the leading scorer of the side with 163 runs in the competition. Rinku Singh will be expected to knock many runs in the next game as well.

Almas Shaukat to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras

Almas Shaukat was fantastic in the last season. He knocked 37 runs in the last game. He is the top scorer of the team and will be looking to strike hard in the next game against Meerut.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras Top Bowlers

Zeeshan Ansari to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari is the top bowler in the competition. He has picked 14 wickets in 5 games in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He has been very useful for the side and will be looking to bowl well in the next game.

Sunil Kumar to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras

Sunil Kumar is the best bowler from the team in the competition. He has picked a total of 9 wickets in 5 games in the tournament. He took 2 wickets in the last game against Noida. He is expected to pick many wickets in the next game against Noida Super Kings.