MEE (Meerut Mavericks) vs LUC (Lucknow Falcons) Match Prediction MEE 65 % Chance of Winning LUC 35 % Bet Now! Lucknow Falcons and Meerut Mavericks will clash against each other in the 29th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 8. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning

Meerut Mavericks are having a fantastic season. They sit at the top of the table with fantastic performances in all their departments. They won their last game against Gorakhpur Lions. The team has eight wins and a single loss in nine games. The Mavericks have 16 points and a net run rate of +1.883. The team are in terrific form and will take it in the next game with them.

Lucknow Falcons recovered from a very bad start in the competition. The team has won four of their last five outings. The team won their last game against Kashi Rudras. The team has five wins and four losses in the competition. With that, they have secured the second place in the standings with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.479. The team will be looking to win their last group game before the play-offs.

Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 65%

Lucknow Falcons’s chance of winning: 35%

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Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Tips

Meerut Mavericks to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Meerut Mavericks are having an excellent campaign in the competition. In their first game of this season, the team scored 76 runs before first dismissal. Swastik Chikara opened alongside Akshay Dubey. However, the pair lost consistency and posted 0, 13, 2, 115, 0, 1, 94 & 0 for their opening partnerships in the next eight games. Swastik Chikara is batting well in the game but Dubey looks out of form as he lost his wicket pretty early on many occasions, including the last game. That said, the Meerut Mavericks will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Meerut Mavericks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Meerut Mavericks 1.82 Bet on Batery

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be lurking with rainy clouds. The temperature will remain under 35 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Aaradhya Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Shubhang Raj, Akshu Bajwa, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Pranjal Saini Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg (c) Batter Samarth Singh Batter Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Akshu Bajwa All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Parth Palawat All-rounder Abhinandan Singh Bowler Samarth Singh Batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c) Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

Lucknow Falcons won their last game against Kashi Rudras. The team bowled very well in the game and limited Kashi to 111 runs in the game. The team chased the target successfully and won the game by 9 wickets. The team will be confident in the next game.

Meerut Mavericks Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain

Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik Batter Mani Kashyap Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Rinku Singh © Batter Akshay Dubey Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Nalin Sharma All-rounder Yogendra Doyla Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Team Form

The Meerut Mavericks are the strongest team in the competition right now. They have won four games in a row. The team batted impeccably in the last game. That said, they will be pretty confident coming into the next game against Lucknow.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 4 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Meerut Mavericks by 3-1.

Lucknow Falcons won- 1

Meerut Mavericks won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Odds

Meerut Mavericks clashed against Gorakhpur Lions in their last outing. They scored 175/5 batting first in the game. Swastik Chikara blasted off with an unbeaten 114 runs in the game. Rinku Singh also added 44 runs to the team’s score. Chasing the target, Gorakhpur came very close but settled at 174/6 to lose the match by 1 run. Rajat Sanserwal and Yash Garg picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Lucknow Falcons played against Kashi Rudras in the last game. Kashi Rudras batted first in the game. The team batted very poorly and could only register 111 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. It was a low total. Lucknow Falcons chased the target easily with 9 wickets in hand. They posted 114/1 in 14 overs. Abhinandan Singh and Kishan Kumar Singh picked 3 wickets each. Whereas Samarth Singh (55*) and Vipraj Nigam (26*) batted well in the game and took the team through the finish line.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Top Batters

Swastik Chikara to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara is in terrific form. He has scored 431 runs in 9 games and is the top scorer of the competition currently. He smashed an unbeaten 114 runs off 68 balls in the last game. Chikara will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Samarth Singh to be the top batter for Lucknow Falcons

Samarth Singh is the top scorer from the side this season. He has amassed 227 runs in 9 games of the competition. He scored an unbeaten 55 runs in the last game against Kashi Rudras. He will come in as the best batter from the team in the next game.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Top Bowlers

Zeeshan Ansari to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari will still be the best bowling pick from the side. He has picked 20 wickets in 9 games. He took a wicket in the last game.

Vipraj Nigam to be the top bowler for Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam is doing very well in the competition. The bowler has been consistently picking wickets in the last few games. He picked 1 wicket in the last game. He has 18 wickets in 9 games and leads the bowling order of the team.