MEE (Meerut Mavericks) vs LUC (Lucknow Falcons) Match Prediction MEE 45 % Chance of Winning LUC 55 % Bet Now! Lucknow Falcons will clash against Meerut Mavericks in the first qualifier game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 11. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning

The Meerut Mavericks had a fantastic season this year. They won eight games and lost two matches. This led them to finish at the top of the table. The team finished with 16 points and currently have a net run rate of +1.502 . Interestingly, Meerut’s two losses this season came against Lucknow Falcons. That said, this will be a perfect opportunity for the team to get back at Lucknow and seal a place in the finals.

Lucknow Falcons had a poor start in the competition. The team had a commendable return in the competition and made it to the second place in the points table. They won six matches and lost four games in the competition. They earned 12 points and a net run rate of +0.539. The team is coming off a win against the Meerut Mavericks and will be confident in the next game.

Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 45%

Lucknow Falcons’s chance of winning: 55%

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Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Tips

Meerut Mavericks to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Meerut Mavericks are having an excellent campaign in the competition. In their first game of this season, the team scored 76 runs before first dismissal. Swastik Chikara opened alongside Akshay Dubey. However, the pair lost consistency and posted 0, 13, 2, 115, 0, 1, 94, 0 & 4 for their opening partnerships in the next eight games. Swastik Chikara is batting well in the game but Dubey looks out of form as he lost his wicket pretty early on many occasions, including the last game. In their last two clashes against Lucknow, they posted 0 & 4 runs before their first dismissal. That said, the Meerut Mavericks will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Meerut Mavericks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most Fours: Meerut Mavericks 1.95 Bet on Dafabet

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be clear and appropriate for a game of cricket. The temperature will remain under 33 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Aaradhya Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Shubhang Raj, Akshu Bajwa, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Pranjal Saini Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg (c) Batter Samarth Singh Batter Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Akshu Bajwa All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Parth Palawat All-rounder Abhinandan Singh Bowler Parv Singh Bowler Navneet Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

Lucknow Falcons won their last game against Meerut Mavericks. The team turned around their campaign in the current competition and finished in 2nd place. They have found their rhythm and are doing pretty well in their last few games.

Meerut Mavericks Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain

Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik (c) Batter Manu Kashyap Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Uvaish Ahmed Batter Akshay Dubey Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Nalin Mishra All-rounder Prashant Yadav Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Team Form

The Meerut Mavericks are the strongest team in the competition right now. They have won the majority of their games in the competition. They have a strong batting and bowling order.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 5 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Meerut Mavericks by 3-2.

Lucknow Falcons won- 2

Meerut Mavericks won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Odds

Meerut Mavericks and Lucknow Falcons clashed against each other in the previous outing. Lucknow Falcons won the toss and decided to field first in the game. Batting first, Meerut Mavericks scored 122/9 in the game. The team batted poorly in the game and fell prey to the Lucknow bowling attack. Yash Garg and Rituraj Sharma scored 29 runs each in the game and were the top scorers in the game. Akshu Bajwa, Vipraj Singh, Parv Singh and Navneet from Lucknow picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Chasing the target, Lucknow Falcons had an easy target to attain. They scored 123/3 in 17.3 overs and won the game by 7 wickets. Samarth Singh smashed an unbeaten 50 in the game while Kritagya Singh scored 35 runs in the game. Prashant Yadav picked 2 wickets for Meerut in the game.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Top Batters

Swastik Chikara to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara is in terrific form. He has scored 431 runs in 10 games and is the top scorer of the competition currently. He ducked out in the last game but is set to return in the next game against Lucknow.

Samarth Singh to be the top batter for Lucknow Falcons

Samarth Singh is the top scorer from the side this season. He has amassed 277 runs in 10 games of the competition. He scored an unbeaten 50 runs in the last game against Meerut Mavericks. He will come in as the best batter from the team in the next game.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Top Bowlers

Zeeshan Ansari to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari will still be the best bowling pick from the side. He has picked 21 wickets in 10 games. He took a wicket in the last game. Ansari will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Vipraj Nigam to be the top bowler for Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam is doing very well in the competition. The bowler has been consistently picking wickets in the last few games. He picked 2 wickets against Meerut in the last game. He has 20 wickets in 10 games and leads the bowling order of the team.