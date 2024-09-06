MEE (Meerut Mavericks) vs NOI (Noida Super Kings) Match Prediction
MEE
62%
Chance of Winning
NOI
38%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Meerut Mavericks and Noida Super Kings have met thrice in the format where Meerut Mavericks leads the tally by 2-1.
- Meerut Mavericks occupy the top place whereas Noida Super Kings are placed at the bottom place of the points table.
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Chance of Winning
Meerut Mavericks are having a fantastic season in the competition. They have a stellar squad that enabled them to win their last contest against Kanpur. The team is placed at the top of the points table with six wins and a loss in seven games. They have 12 points and a net run rate of +2.434. The Meerut Mavericks will be thrilled to enter into the next game and win again.
Noida Super Kings cannot catch a break as the team lost again in their last outing against Lucknow Falcons. Noida Super Kings have two wins and five losses in seven games in the competition. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -1.027. Noida Super Kings are having a rough time with no luck in any departments and are placed at the bottom of the standings. The team will be looking for a return with a win in the next game.
- Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 62%
- Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 38%
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Betting Tips
Meerut Mavericks to score high before 1st dismissal
Meerut Mavericks are having an excellent campaign in the competition. In their first game of this season, the team scored 76 runs before first dismissal. Swastik Chikara opened alongside Akshay Dubey. However, the pair lost consistency and posted 0, 13, 2, 115, 0 & 1 for their opening partnerships in the next six games. Swastik Chikara is batting well in the game but Dubey looks out of form as he lost his wicket pretty early on many occasions. The team posted 13 runs before their first dismissal against Noida Super Kings in their last meeting with them in the current series. That said, the Meerut Mavericks will be losing an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Noida Super Kings’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Meerut Mavericks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Toss Prediction
The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.
Weather Report
The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 32 degrees Celsius during the day.
Meerut Mavericks Player List
Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Madhav Kaushik
|
Batter
|
Divyansh Joshi
|
Batter
|
Rituraj Sharma
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh ©
|
Batter
|
Akshay Dubey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Swastik Chikara
|
All-rounder
|
Vishal Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Yash Garg
|
Bowler
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Zeeshan Ansari
|
Bowler
|
Vasu Vats
|
Bowler
|
Vijay Kumar
|
Bowler
Meerut Mavericks Team Form
The Meerut Mavericks are coming from two consecutive wins in the competition. They won their last game against Kanpur Superstars with a terrific performance in both the departments.
Noida Super Kings Player List
Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Bobby Yadav, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Piyush Chawla, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nitish Rana (c)
|
Batter
|
Mohamed Amaan
|
Batter
|
Mirza Danish Alam
|
Batter
|
Kavya Teotia
|
Batter
|
Aditya Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kartikeya Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ajay Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Prashant Veer
|
All-rounder
|
Naman Tiwari
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Sharim
|
All-rounder
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
Noida Super Kings Recent Form
Noida Super Kings lost their last game against Lucknow Falcons. They scored a low total and failed to defend it.
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 3 times in the format where the tally is led by Meerut Mavericks by 2-1.
Noida Super Kings won- 1
Meerut Mavericks won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Betting Odds
Noida Super Kings went against Lucknow Falcons in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Noida scored 138/8 in the game. Kavya Teotia scored 33 runs and was the top run-scorer from the squad in the last game. Prashant Veer (22) and Nitish Rana (20) also chipped in their fair share. Lucknow Falcons successfully chased the target and scored 140/6 in the game, winning it by 4 wickets. Every bowler got a wicket each except for Nitish Rana.
Meerut Mavericks clashed against Kanpur Superstars in their last outing. The game was reduced to 9 overs due to rain. Meerut Mavericks batted first and secured 90/3 in 9 overs. Madhav Kaushik played a fantastic innings of an unbeaten 52 runs. Rituraj Sharma scored 18 runs. Chasing the target, Kanpur were all out for 83 runs in the game. Meerut won the game by 22 (D/L method). The bowling order did extremely well. Zeeshan Ansari continued his form and picked 3 wickets in the game. Rinku Singh also bowled and took 3 wickets as well. Yash Garg went back with 2 wickets.
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Top Batters
Swastik Chikara to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks
Swastik Chikara is batting very well in the competition. He has scored 251 runs in 7 games. He was knocked out for no runs in the last game but the batter will return in the next game to play an expensive innings.
Kavya Teotia to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings
Kavya Teotia is in terrific form. He struck 189 runs in 7 games. He scored 31 runs in the last game. He will step in as the best batter from Noida Super Kings.
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Top Bowlers
Zeeshan Ansari to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks
Zeeshan Ansari is the top bowler in the competition. He has picked 17 wickets in7 games of the competition. Ansari was fantastic in the last game and picked 3 wickets. The bowler will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.
Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings
Piyush Chawla is an experienced bowler in the team. He is a top notch spinner and picked 9 wickets in 7 games so far. He took a single wicket in the last game. Chawla will bring his experience into play in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Meerut Mavericks
Meerut Mavericks to win @ 1.60 (Batery)
Noida Super Kings to win @ 2.30 (Batery)
Batery