MEE (Meerut Mavericks) vs NOI (Noida Super Kings) Match Prediction MEE 62 % Chance of Winning NOI 38 % Place a bet Batery 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Noida Super Kings and Meerut Mavericks will meet each other in the 24th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 6. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Chance of Winning

Meerut Mavericks are having a fantastic season in the competition. They have a stellar squad that enabled them to win their last contest against Kanpur. The team is placed at the top of the points table with six wins and a loss in seven games. They have 12 points and a net run rate of +2.434. The Meerut Mavericks will be thrilled to enter into the next game and win again.

Noida Super Kings cannot catch a break as the team lost again in their last outing against Lucknow Falcons. Noida Super Kings have two wins and five losses in seven games in the competition. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -1.027. Noida Super Kings are having a rough time with no luck in any departments and are placed at the bottom of the standings. The team will be looking for a return with a win in the next game.

Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 62%

Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 38%

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Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Betting Tips

Meerut Mavericks to score high before 1st dismissal

Meerut Mavericks are having an excellent campaign in the competition. In their first game of this season, the team scored 76 runs before first dismissal. Swastik Chikara opened alongside Akshay Dubey. However, the pair lost consistency and posted 0, 13, 2, 115, 0 & 1 for their opening partnerships in the next six games. Swastik Chikara is batting well in the game but Dubey looks out of form as he lost his wicket pretty early on many occasions. The team posted 13 runs before their first dismissal against Noida Super Kings in their last meeting with them in the current series. That said, the Meerut Mavericks will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Noida Super Kings’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Meerut Mavericks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Toss Prediction

The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 32 degrees Celsius during the day.

Meerut Mavericks Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain

Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik Batter Divyansh Joshi Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Rinku Singh © Batter Akshay Dubey Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler Vijay Kumar Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Team Form

The Meerut Mavericks are coming from two consecutive wins in the competition. They won their last game against Kanpur Superstars with a terrific performance in both the departments.

Noida Super Kings Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Bobby Yadav, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Piyush Chawla, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Nitish Rana (c) Batter Mohamed Amaan Batter Mirza Danish Alam Batter Kavya Teotia Batter Aditya Sharma Wicket-keeper Kartikeya Yadav Bowler Ajay Kumar Bowler Prashant Veer All-rounder Naman Tiwari Bowler Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler

Noida Super Kings Recent Form

Noida Super Kings lost their last game against Lucknow Falcons. They scored a low total and failed to defend it.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 3 times in the format where the tally is led by Meerut Mavericks by 2-1.

Noida Super Kings won- 1

Meerut Mavericks won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Betting Odds

Noida Super Kings went against Lucknow Falcons in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Noida scored 138/8 in the game. Kavya Teotia scored 33 runs and was the top run-scorer from the squad in the last game. Prashant Veer (22) and Nitish Rana (20) also chipped in their fair share. Lucknow Falcons successfully chased the target and scored 140/6 in the game, winning it by 4 wickets. Every bowler got a wicket each except for Nitish Rana.

Meerut Mavericks clashed against Kanpur Superstars in their last outing. The game was reduced to 9 overs due to rain. Meerut Mavericks batted first and secured 90/3 in 9 overs. Madhav Kaushik played a fantastic innings of an unbeaten 52 runs. Rituraj Sharma scored 18 runs. Chasing the target, Kanpur were all out for 83 runs in the game. Meerut won the game by 22 (D/L method). The bowling order did extremely well. Zeeshan Ansari continued his form and picked 3 wickets in the game. Rinku Singh also bowled and took 3 wickets as well. Yash Garg went back with 2 wickets.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.583 Bet Now!

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Top Batters

Swastik Chikara to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara is batting very well in the competition. He has scored 251 runs in 7 games. He was knocked out for no runs in the last game but the batter will return in the next game to play an expensive innings.

Kavya Teotia to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings

Kavya Teotia is in terrific form. He struck 189 runs in 7 games. He scored 31 runs in the last game. He will step in as the best batter from Noida Super Kings.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Top Bowlers

Zeeshan Ansari to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari is the top bowler in the competition. He has picked 17 wickets in7 games of the competition. Ansari was fantastic in the last game and picked 3 wickets. The bowler will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.

Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings

Piyush Chawla is an experienced bowler in the team. He is a top notch spinner and picked 9 wickets in 7 games so far. He took a single wicket in the last game. Chawla will bring his experience into play in the next game.