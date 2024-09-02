NOI (Noida Super Kings) vs GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) Match Prediction

NOI

41%

Chance of Winning

GORL

59%

Batery

1.77
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Melbet

1.8
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Megapari

1.753
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T20

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Gorakhpur Lions and Noida Super Kings will clash against each other in the 17th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 2. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Facts:

  • Noida Super Kings and Gorakhpur Lions have met thrice in the format where Noida Super Kings leads the tally by 2-1.
  • Gorakhpur Lions are placed at the 5th place while Noida Super Kings are placed at the 6th place of the points table.

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Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning

Noida Super Kings had a terrible start to their campaign. They won a game after that but lost the next three games in their campaign. With a win and four losses, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Kashi Rudras. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -1.636. Noida must work on their performance in order to win games here.

Gorakhpur Lions had a dismal season last year. They are having a mixed season so far. The team has won two games and lost three matches in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 4 points and will be in a race to climb higher in the standings. They will face Noida Super Kings in the next game.

  • Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 41%
  • Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 59%

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Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Tips

Gorakhpur Lions to score high before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Gorakhpur Lions boasts a very strong batting order in the competition. The team won their first game but faced many setbacks after that. Nevertheless, the team has a strong opening order. Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Goswami opened for the team before but were replaced by Yashu Pradhan and Anivesh Choudhary. The team registered 30, 46, 13, 37 & 56 runs for their opening partnerships in the five games. That said, the team will be looking to post a high score in the next game before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most Sixes: Gorakhpur Lions

2.05
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Most Fours: Gorakhpur Lions

1.90
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Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be clear with a highest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath

Predicted Playing XI

Hardeep Singh

Wicket-keeper

Abhishek Goswami

Batter

Anivesh Choudhary

Batter

Akshdeep Nath (c)

Batter

Saurabh Kumar

All-rounder

Siddharth Yadav

Batter

Shivam Sharma

All-rounder

Yash Dayal

Bowler

Ankit Rajpoot

Bowler

Yashu Pradhan

Batter

Abdul Rehman

Bowler

Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

Gorakhpur Lions is coming from a win against Kanpur here. The team batted very well and managed to defend their target successfully in order to register the win. Gorakhpur Lions will be ready for another win in their next game.

Noida Super Kings Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Bobby Yadav, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Piyush Chawla, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Nitish Rana (c)

Batter

Mohamed Amaan

Batter

Mirza Danish Alam

Batter

Kavya Teotia

Batter

Aditya Sharma

Wicket-keeper

Kartikeya Yadav

Bowler

Ajay Kumar

Bowler

Prashant Veer

All-rounder

Naman Tiwari

Bowler

Mohammad Sharim

All-rounder

Piyush Chawla

Bowler

Noida Super Kings Team Form

Noida Super Kings are coming from three consecutive losses in their campaign. They lost their last game against Kanpur Superstars. The team is not doing well in the competition and must make a strong return.

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 3 times in the T20s where Noida Super Kings leads the tally by 2-1.

Gorakhpur Lions won- 1

Noida Super Kings won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds

In the last clash between Noida Super Kings and Kashi Rudras, the latter had the last laugh as they won the game by 3 wickets. Batting first in the game, Noida Super Kings scored 158 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Prashant Veer scored 52 runs in the game while Aditya Sharma posted 33 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras scored 160/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Mohammad Sharim took 3 wickets while Piyush Chawla picked 2.

Gorakhpur Lions clashed against Kanpur Superstars in the last game. Gorakhpur batted first in the game and scored 177 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Abhishek Goswami played an innings of 51 runs. Siddharth Yadav also scored 39 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Kanpur came close to the target and posted 174 runs in the game, losing it by a narrow margin of 3 runs. Abdul Rehman picked 3 wickets whereas Ankit Rajpoot managed 2 wickets in the game.

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions

T20

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null

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Noida Super Kings

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2.05
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Gorakhpur Lions

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.8
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1.753
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Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters

Kavya Teotia to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings

Kavya Teotia is in terrific form. He struck 65*, 6 & 26 runs in his last three outings. He is in terrific form and will come in as the best batter from Noida Super Kings.

Abhishek Goswami to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions

Abhishek Goswami was phenomenal with the bat last season. He smashed 387 runs in 9 games at an average of 48.38. Goswami posted 51 runs off 27 balls in the last game. Goswami will be expected to score high in the next game against Noida.

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers

Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings

Piyush Chawla is an experienced bowler in the team. He is a top notch spinner and has picked 8 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game. He will be looking to keep the batters at check in the next game.

Ankit Rajpoot to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions

Ankit Rajpoot has managed to take 9 wickets in 5 games for the side. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will come in as the best bowler in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Gorakhpur Lions

Noida Super Kings and Gorakhpur Lions have met three times in the format. Noida Super Kings lead the tally by 2-1 in those games. Both the teams are having a similar campaign. However, Gorakhpur Lions have done better with the bat in the competition. Noida Super Kings have lost their form and are struggling with their batting order. Looking at their current forms, the Gorakhpur Lions should win here.

Noida Super Kings to win @ 2.05 (Batery)

Gorakhpur Lions to win @ 1.77 (Batery)

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