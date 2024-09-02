NOI (Noida Super Kings) vs GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) Match Prediction NOI 41 % Chance of Winning GORL 59 % Place a bet Batery 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gorakhpur Lions and Noida Super Kings will clash against each other in the 17th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 2. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning

Noida Super Kings had a terrible start to their campaign. They won a game after that but lost the next three games in their campaign. With a win and four losses, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Kashi Rudras. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -1.636. Noida must work on their performance in order to win games here.

Gorakhpur Lions had a dismal season last year. They are having a mixed season so far. The team has won two games and lost three matches in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 4 points and will be in a race to climb higher in the standings. They will face Noida Super Kings in the next game.

Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 41%

Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 59%

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Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Tips

Gorakhpur Lions to score high before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Gorakhpur Lions boasts a very strong batting order in the competition. The team won their first game but faced many setbacks after that. Nevertheless, the team has a strong opening order. Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Goswami opened for the team before but were replaced by Yashu Pradhan and Anivesh Choudhary. The team registered 30, 46, 13, 37 & 56 runs for their opening partnerships in the five games. That said, the team will be looking to post a high score in the next game before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Sixes: Gorakhpur Lions 2.05 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Gorakhpur Lions 1.90 Bet on Batery

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be clear with a highest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath

Predicted Playing XI

Hardeep Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Goswami Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Akshdeep Nath (c) Batter Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Siddharth Yadav Batter Shivam Sharma All-rounder Yash Dayal Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler Yashu Pradhan Batter Abdul Rehman Bowler

Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

Gorakhpur Lions is coming from a win against Kanpur here. The team batted very well and managed to defend their target successfully in order to register the win. Gorakhpur Lions will be ready for another win in their next game.

Noida Super Kings Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Bobby Yadav, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Piyush Chawla, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Nitish Rana (c) Batter Mohamed Amaan Batter Mirza Danish Alam Batter Kavya Teotia Batter Aditya Sharma Wicket-keeper Kartikeya Yadav Bowler Ajay Kumar Bowler Prashant Veer All-rounder Naman Tiwari Bowler Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler

Noida Super Kings Team Form

Noida Super Kings are coming from three consecutive losses in their campaign. They lost their last game against Kanpur Superstars. The team is not doing well in the competition and must make a strong return.

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 3 times in the T20s where Noida Super Kings leads the tally by 2-1.

Gorakhpur Lions won- 1

Noida Super Kings won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds

In the last clash between Noida Super Kings and Kashi Rudras, the latter had the last laugh as they won the game by 3 wickets. Batting first in the game, Noida Super Kings scored 158 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Prashant Veer scored 52 runs in the game while Aditya Sharma posted 33 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras scored 160/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Mohammad Sharim took 3 wickets while Piyush Chawla picked 2.

Gorakhpur Lions clashed against Kanpur Superstars in the last game. Gorakhpur batted first in the game and scored 177 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Abhishek Goswami played an innings of 51 runs. Siddharth Yadav also scored 39 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Kanpur came close to the target and posted 174 runs in the game, losing it by a narrow margin of 3 runs. Abdul Rehman picked 3 wickets whereas Ankit Rajpoot managed 2 wickets in the game.

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now! Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.753 Bet Now!

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters

Kavya Teotia to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings

Kavya Teotia is in terrific form. He struck 65*, 6 & 26 runs in his last three outings. He is in terrific form and will come in as the best batter from Noida Super Kings.

Abhishek Goswami to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions

Abhishek Goswami was phenomenal with the bat last season. He smashed 387 runs in 9 games at an average of 48.38. Goswami posted 51 runs off 27 balls in the last game. Goswami will be expected to score high in the next game against Noida.

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers

Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings

Piyush Chawla is an experienced bowler in the team. He is a top notch spinner and has picked 8 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game. He will be looking to keep the batters at check in the next game.

Ankit Rajpoot to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions

Ankit Rajpoot has managed to take 9 wickets in 5 games for the side. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will come in as the best bowler in the next game.