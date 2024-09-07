NOI (Noida Super Kings) vs KANS (Kanpur Superstars) Match Prediction NOI 45 % Chance of Winning KANS 55 % Bet now! Noida Super Kings and Kanpur Superstars will meet each other in the 26th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 7. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning

Noida Super Kings are doing very poorly in the competition. The team is coming from a loss in the last game against the Meerut Mavericks. The team has two wins and six losses in eight games. That earned them 4 points. The team has a net run rate of -1.014. Noida has a weak squad and will be the underdogs in the next contest against Kanpur.

Kanpur Superstars won a game after three consecutive losses in the competition. They won their last game against Kashi Rudras in the competition. With three wins and five losses, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.366. With a few games left, it is an uphill battle for Kanpur Superstars here.

Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 55%

Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 45%

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Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Tips

Noida Super Kings to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Noida Super Kings are having a dismissal season. However, their batting order is doing well in the competition. The opening order has raised many great scores in the tournament. Rahul Rajpal and Kavya Teotia opened for the side. The pair has scored 1, 27, 38, 17, 24, 76, 7 & 22 runs before their first dismissal in their last eight games. They scored 17 runs before their first dismissal in their clash against Noida Super Kings earlier in this competition. That said, the pair looks in great form and will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Noida Super Kings’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most fours: Kanpur Superstars 2.03 Bet on Batery

Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction

The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Kanpur Superstars Player List

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi (c) Batter Adarsh Singh Batter Ankur Malik Batter Shaurya Singh Batter Shoaib Siddique Wicket-keeper Shubham Mishra All-rounder Vineet Panwar Bowler Nadeem Bowler Pankaj Kumar Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Rishabh Rajput Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Team Form

The Kanpur Superstars won their last game after three consecutive losses in the competition. The team has a decent squad but lack consistency in the competition.

Noida Super Kings Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Bobby Yadav, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Piyush Chawla, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Nitish Rana (c) Batter Mohamed Amaan Batter Mirza Danish Alam Batter Kavya Teotia Batter Aditya Sharma Wicket-keeper Kartikeya Yadav Bowler Ajay Kumar Bowler Prashant Veer All-rounder Naman Tiwari Bowler Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler

Noida Super Kings Recent Form

Noida Super Kings is coming from a loss in the last game. The team leaked many runs in the game. The batters failed to chase the target and lost the game by 18 runs against Meerut Mavericks. The team will be looking for a win in the next game.

Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 3 times in the format where the tally is led by Kanpur Superstars by 2-1.

Noida Super Kings won- 1

Kanpur Superstars won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds

Noida Super Kings went against Meerut Mavericks in the last game of the competition. Batting first, Meerut Mavericks scored 188/5 in the game. The bowlers were decent but leaked a lot of runs in the last game. Bobby Yada was the best bowler with figures of 1/16 in the game. Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings had a fantastic start. However, the lower order did not bat well and led the team to score 170/8 in the game, losing it by 18 runs. Rahul Rajput scored 53 runs whereas Prashant Veer smashed 43 runs in the game. The team will be hoping to end their campaign on a high note with a few games left in the group stages.

Kanpur Superstars clashed against Kashi Rudras in their last outing. Kanpur Superstars batted first in the game and scored 161/10. Adarsh Singh smashed 85 runs while Inzaman Hussain struck 23 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras scored 64/4 in the game before the match was interrupted by rain. The result was declared in favour of Kanpur who won the game by 31 runs (D/L Method).

Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters

Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi is the best batter from Kanpur Superstars. He has scored 319 runs in 8 games and sits at the top of the run-scorers list. He was dismissed out for a single run in the last game but will return to strike hard in the next game.

Kavya Teotia to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings

Kavya Teotia is the top scorer of the team. He has scored 224 runs in 8 games of the competition. He scored 33 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers

Shubham Mishra to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars

Shubham Mishra is the top wicket-taker from Kanpur Superstars. He has 8 wickets in 8 games of the competition. He will step in as the best bowler from Kanpur.

Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings