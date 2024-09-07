NOI (Noida Super Kings) vs KANS (Kanpur Superstars) Match Prediction
NOI
45%
Chance of Winning
KANS
55%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Kanpur Superstars and Noida Super Kings have met thrice in the format where Noida Superstars leads the tally by 2-1.
- Kanpur Superstars occupy the 5th place whereas Noida Super Kings are placed at the bottom place of the points table.
Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning
Noida Super Kings are doing very poorly in the competition. The team is coming from a loss in the last game against the Meerut Mavericks. The team has two wins and six losses in eight games. That earned them 4 points. The team has a net run rate of -1.014. Noida has a weak squad and will be the underdogs in the next contest against Kanpur.
Kanpur Superstars won a game after three consecutive losses in the competition. They won their last game against Kashi Rudras in the competition. With three wins and five losses, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.366. With a few games left, it is an uphill battle for Kanpur Superstars here.
- Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 55%
- Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 45%
Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Tips
Noida Super Kings to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)
Noida Super Kings are having a dismissal season. However, their batting order is doing well in the competition. The opening order has raised many great scores in the tournament. Rahul Rajpal and Kavya Teotia opened for the side. The pair has scored 1, 27, 38, 17, 24, 76, 7 & 22 runs before their first dismissal in their last eight games. They scored 17 runs before their first dismissal in their clash against Noida Super Kings earlier in this competition. That said, the pair looks in great form and will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Noida Super Kings’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Kanpur Superstars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Most fours: Kanpur Superstars
Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction
The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.
Weather Report
The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 33 degrees Celsius during the day.
Kanpur Superstars Player List
Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput
Predicted Playing XI
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Sameer Rizvi (c)
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Batter
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Adarsh Singh
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Batter
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Ankur Malik
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Batter
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Shaurya Singh
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Batter
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Shoaib Siddique
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Wicket-keeper
|
Shubham Mishra
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All-rounder
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Vineet Panwar
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Bowler
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Nadeem
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Bowler
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Pankaj Kumar
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Bowler
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Mohsin Khan
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Bowler
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Rishabh Rajput
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Bowler
Kanpur Superstars Team Form
The Kanpur Superstars won their last game after three consecutive losses in the competition. The team has a decent squad but lack consistency in the competition.
Noida Super Kings Player List
Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Bobby Yadav, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Piyush Chawla, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nitish Rana (c)
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Batter
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Mohamed Amaan
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Batter
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Mirza Danish Alam
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Batter
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Kavya Teotia
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Batter
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Aditya Sharma
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Wicket-keeper
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Kartikeya Yadav
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Bowler
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Ajay Kumar
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Bowler
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Prashant Veer
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All-rounder
|
Naman Tiwari
|
Bowler
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Mohammad Sharim
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All-rounder
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
Noida Super Kings Recent Form
Noida Super Kings is coming from a loss in the last game. The team leaked many runs in the game. The batters failed to chase the target and lost the game by 18 runs against Meerut Mavericks. The team will be looking for a win in the next game.
Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 3 times in the format where the tally is led by Kanpur Superstars by 2-1.
Noida Super Kings won- 1
Kanpur Superstars won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds
Noida Super Kings went against Meerut Mavericks in the last game of the competition. Batting first, Meerut Mavericks scored 188/5 in the game. The bowlers were decent but leaked a lot of runs in the last game. Bobby Yada was the best bowler with figures of 1/16 in the game. Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings had a fantastic start. However, the lower order did not bat well and led the team to score 170/8 in the game, losing it by 18 runs. Rahul Rajput scored 53 runs whereas Prashant Veer smashed 43 runs in the game. The team will be hoping to end their campaign on a high note with a few games left in the group stages.
Kanpur Superstars clashed against Kashi Rudras in their last outing. Kanpur Superstars batted first in the game and scored 161/10. Adarsh Singh smashed 85 runs while Inzaman Hussain struck 23 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras scored 64/4 in the game before the match was interrupted by rain. The result was declared in favour of Kanpur who won the game by 31 runs (D/L Method).
Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters
Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars
Sameer Rizvi is the best batter from Kanpur Superstars. He has scored 319 runs in 8 games and sits at the top of the run-scorers list. He was dismissed out for a single run in the last game but will return to strike hard in the next game.
Kavya Teotia to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings
Kavya Teotia is the top scorer of the team. He has scored 224 runs in 8 games of the competition. He scored 33 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers
Shubham Mishra to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars
Shubham Mishra is the top wicket-taker from Kanpur Superstars. He has 8 wickets in 8 games of the competition. He will step in as the best bowler from Kanpur.
Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kanpur Superstars
Kanpur Superstars to win @ 1.92 (Batery)
Noida Super Kings to win @ 1.88 (Batery)
Batery