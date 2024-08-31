NOI (Noida Super Kings) vs KAS (Kashi Rudras) Match Prediction
NOI
38%
Chance of Winning
KAS
62%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Kashi Rudras and Noida Super Kings have met thrice in the format where Kashi Rudras leads the tally by 3-0.
- Kashi Rudras are placed 2nd in the points table whereas Noida Super Kings are placed at the bottom place.
Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning
Noida Super Kings had a terrible start to their campaign. They won a game after that but lost the next two games in their campaign. With a win and three losses, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Kanpur Superstars. The team was horrible in their batting order and needs to do better in that department.
Kashi Rudras had a pleasant season last year. They had a poor start in the competition but returned with three back-to-back wins in the competition. They won their last game against Lucknow Falcons. With three wins and a loss, the team is placed at the second place of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of +0.053. They will be confident against Noida in the next game.
- Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 62%
- Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 38%
Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Betting Tips
Kashi Rudras to score high before 1st dismissal (Batery)
Kashi Rudras were excellent in the previous season of the competition. The team is doing very well in the current competition as well. The opening order featured Shiva Singh and Karan Sharma. The duo scored 12, 56, 40 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in the last four games of the competition. The top order has been pretty efficient with the bat and will be looking to do well in the next game as well. That considered, Kashi Rudras will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in their next outing.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Noida Super Kings’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs
Kashi Rudras’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Most Fours: Kashi Rudras
Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Toss Prediction
The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.
Weather Report
The skies over Lucknow will be clear with a highest temperature of 35 degrees Celsius during the day.
Noida Super Kings Player List
Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Bobby Yadav, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Piyush Chawla, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
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Nitish Rana (c)
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Batter
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Mohamed Amaan
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Batter
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Mirza Danish Alam
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Batter
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Kavya Teotia
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Batter
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Aditya Sharma
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Wicket-keeper
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Kartikeya Yadav
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Bowler
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Ajay Kumar
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Bowler
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Prashant Veer
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All-rounder
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Naman Tiwari
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Bowler
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Mohammad Sharim
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All-rounder
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Piyush Chawla
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Bowler
Noida Super Kings Recent Form
Noida Super Kings are coming from two consecutive losses in their campaign. They lost their last game against Kanpur Superstars. They batted very poorly in the last game and should do better in the next game.
Kashi Rudras Players List
Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Arnanav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivam Bansal
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Wicket-keeper
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Yashovardhan Singh
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Batter
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Almas Shaukat
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Batter
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Jasmer Dhankar
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Bowler
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Karan Sharma (c)
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All-rounder
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Prince Yadav
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All-rounder
|
Ghanshyam Upadhyay
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Mavi
|
Bowler
|
Sunil Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Shiva Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Atal Behari-Rai
|
Bowler
Kashi Rudras Team Form
The Kashi Rudras had a poor start. However, the team returned with three consecutive wins in their next outings. The bowlers were excellent in the last game. The team will be ready for the next challenge in their next outing.
Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed thrice in the T20s where Kashi Rudras lead the tally by 3-0.
Noida Super Kings won- 0
Kashi Rudras won- 3
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Betting Odds
Noida Super Kings went against Kanpur Superstars in their last game. Batting first in the game, Noida Super Kings scored 119/8 in the game. Most of the batters faced an early dismissal in the game. Mohammad Sharim scored 35 runs in the game while Piyush Chawla posted 19 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Kanpur Superstars scored 120 runs and won the game by 7 wickets. Noida were poor with the ball as well.
Kashi Rudras went against Lucknow Falcons in the last game. Batting first in the game, Lucknow Falcons scored 143 for the loss of 9 wickets in the game. Sunil Kumar was the best bowler from Kashi with 3 wickets in the game. Shivam Mavi and Karan Chaudhary picked 2 wickets each in the match. Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras did not have a great start. Karan Sharma scored 20 runs but lost his wicket after that. The rest of the batting order collapsed. However, Yashorvardhan Singh (41) and Shivam Mavi (46*) batted well from the lower order. The team posted 146/7, winning the game by 3 wickets.
Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Top Batters
Almas Shaukat to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras
Almas Shaukat was fantastic in the last season. He began this season with a knock of 25 runs in the first game. He went on to score 12* and 39* runs in the next two games. He was dismissed for 7 runs in the last game. He will be expected to do well in the next game.
Kavya Teotia to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings
Kavya Teotia is in terrific form. He struck 65* in the game before the last outing. He struck out for 6 runs in the last game against Kanpur Superstars. He will be expected to bring his best batting performance in the next game.
Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Top Bowlers
Sunil Kumar to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras
Sunil Kumar is the best bowler from the team in the competition. He has picked a total of 7 wickets in 4 games in the tournament. He took 3 wickets in the last game against Lucknow. He is expected to pick many wickets in the next game against Noida Super Kings.
Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings
Piyush Chawla is an experienced bowler in the team. He is a top notch spinner and has picked 6 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He will be looking to keep the batters at check in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kashi Rudras
Kashi Rudras to win @ 1.60 (Batery)
Noida Super Kings to win @ 2.35 (Batery)
Batery