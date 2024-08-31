NOI (Noida Super Kings) vs KAS (Kashi Rudras) Match Prediction NOI 38 % Chance of Winning KAS 62 % Place a bet Batery 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Noida Super Kings and Kashi Rudras will clash against each other in the 13th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on August 31. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning

Noida Super Kings had a terrible start to their campaign. They won a game after that but lost the next two games in their campaign. With a win and three losses, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Kanpur Superstars. The team was horrible in their batting order and needs to do better in that department.

Kashi Rudras had a pleasant season last year. They had a poor start in the competition but returned with three back-to-back wins in the competition. They won their last game against Lucknow Falcons. With three wins and a loss, the team is placed at the second place of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of +0.053. They will be confident against Noida in the next game.

Kashi Rudras’s chance of winning: 62%

Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Betting Tips

Kashi Rudras to score high before 1st dismissal (Batery)

Kashi Rudras were excellent in the previous season of the competition. The team is doing very well in the current competition as well. The opening order featured Shiva Singh and Karan Sharma. The duo scored 12, 56, 40 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in the last four games of the competition. The top order has been pretty efficient with the bat and will be looking to do well in the next game as well. That considered, Kashi Rudras will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in their next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds Noida Super Kings’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Kashi Rudras’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Kashi Rudras 1.77 Bet on Batery

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Toss Prediction

The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be clear with a highest temperature of 35 degrees Celsius during the day.

Noida Super Kings Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Bobby Yadav, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Piyush Chawla, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Nitish Rana (c) Batter Mohamed Amaan Batter Mirza Danish Alam Batter Kavya Teotia Batter Aditya Sharma Wicket-keeper Kartikeya Yadav Bowler Ajay Kumar Bowler Prashant Veer All-rounder Naman Tiwari Bowler Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler

Noida Super Kings Recent Form

Noida Super Kings are coming from two consecutive losses in their campaign. They lost their last game against Kanpur Superstars. They batted very poorly in the last game and should do better in the next game.

Kashi Rudras Players List

Karan Sharma (c), Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Bansal, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ajai Singh, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Arnanav Baliyan, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar, Prince Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bansal Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Almas Shaukat Batter Jasmer Dhankar Bowler Karan Sharma (c) All-rounder Prince Yadav All-rounder Ghanshyam Upadhyay All-rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Shiva Singh All-rounder Atal Behari-Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudras Team Form

The Kashi Rudras had a poor start. However, the team returned with three consecutive wins in their next outings. The bowlers were excellent in the last game. The team will be ready for the next challenge in their next outing.

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed thrice in the T20s where Kashi Rudras lead the tally by 3-0.

Noida Super Kings won- 0

Kashi Rudras won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Betting Odds

Noida Super Kings went against Kanpur Superstars in their last game. Batting first in the game, Noida Super Kings scored 119/8 in the game. Most of the batters faced an early dismissal in the game. Mohammad Sharim scored 35 runs in the game while Piyush Chawla posted 19 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Kanpur Superstars scored 120 runs and won the game by 7 wickets. Noida were poor with the ball as well.

Kashi Rudras went against Lucknow Falcons in the last game. Batting first in the game, Lucknow Falcons scored 143 for the loss of 9 wickets in the game. Sunil Kumar was the best bowler from Kashi with 3 wickets in the game. Shivam Mavi and Karan Chaudhary picked 2 wickets each in the match. Chasing the target, Kashi Rudras did not have a great start. Karan Sharma scored 20 runs but lost his wicket after that. The rest of the batting order collapsed. However, Yashorvardhan Singh (41) and Shivam Mavi (46*) batted well from the lower order. The team posted 146/7, winning the game by 3 wickets.

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.35 Bet Now! Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.574 Bet Now!

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Top Batters

Almas Shaukat to be the top batter for Kashi Rudras

Almas Shaukat was fantastic in the last season. He began this season with a knock of 25 runs in the first game. He went on to score 12* and 39* runs in the next two games. He was dismissed for 7 runs in the last game. He will be expected to do well in the next game.

Kavya Teotia to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings

Kavya Teotia is in terrific form. He struck 65* in the game before the last outing. He struck out for 6 runs in the last game against Kanpur Superstars. He will be expected to bring his best batting performance in the next game.

Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras Top Bowlers

Sunil Kumar to be the top bowler for Kashi Rudras

Sunil Kumar is the best bowler from the team in the competition. He has picked a total of 7 wickets in 4 games in the tournament. He took 3 wickets in the last game against Lucknow. He is expected to pick many wickets in the next game against Noida Super Kings.

Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings

Piyush Chawla is an experienced bowler in the team. He is a top notch spinner and has picked 6 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He will be looking to keep the batters at check in the next game.