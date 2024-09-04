NOI (Noida Super Kings) vs LUC (Lucknow Falcons) Match Prediction NOI 45 % Chance of Winning LUC 55 % Place a bet Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.794 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lucknow Falcons and Noida Super Kings will clash against each other in the 21st game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 4. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning

Lucknow Falcons won their last game against Kanpur Superstars. The team has leaped to the 3rd place in the points table. They have three wins and as many losses in the competition. The team has earned 6 points and possess a net run rate of +0.333. Lucknow Falcons will be looking to win their next game as well.

Noida Super Kings had a pleasant season last year. However, the team is not having a great campaign this year. They are coming from their second win in the competition. The team has two wins and four losses. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -1.193. Noida Super Kings will put the past behind and try to revamp their campaign in the competition.

Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 45%

Lucknow Falcons’s chance of winning: 55%

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Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Tips

Noida Super Kings to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Noida Super Kings are having a dismissal season. However, their batting order is doing well in the competition. The opening order has raised many great scores in the tournament. Rahul Rajpal and Kavya Teotia opened for the side. The pair has scored 1, 27, 38, 17, 24 & 76 runs before their first dismissal in their last six games. Rajpal scored 72 runs in the last game while Teotia posted 30 runs in the game. They scored 27 runs before their first dismissal in their clash against Lucknow earlier in this competition. That said, the pair looks in great form and will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Falcons’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Noida Super Kings’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Four: Lucknow Falcons 1.87 Bet on Batery

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India has a slow pitch that favours spinners. The wicket slows down and becomes grippier as the game progresses, making it a good surface for spinners to bowl on. However, in recent matches, fast bowlers have been more successful, with fast bowlers taking about 60% of the wickets and spinners taking about 40%. The average first-inning score at the stadium is 160, but the second inning can see scores of 199 due to dew. The skipper will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will be lurking with rainy clouds. The highest temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius during the day.

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Priyam Garg, Aaradhya Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ankur Chauhan, Parv Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Prashant Choudhary, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay, Shubhang Raj, Akshu Bajwa, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Aaradhya Yadav Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg Batter Samarth Singh Batter Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Akshu Bajwa All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Parth Palawat All-rounder Abhinandan Singh Bowler Harsh Tyagi Batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c) Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons had a great season last year. The team posted their 3rd win of the competition in their last outing. They will be confident in the next game.

Noida Super Kings Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Bobby Yadav, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Piyush Chawla, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Nitish Rana (c) Batter Mohamed Amaan Batter Mirza Danish Alam Batter Kavya Teotia Batter Aditya Sharma Wicket-keeper Kartikeya Yadav Bowler Ajay Kumar Bowler Prashant Veer All-rounder Naman Tiwari Bowler Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler

Noida Super Kings Team Form

The Noida Super Kings won their last game against Gorakhpur Lions. The team is doing well with the bat and will be looking to score a bundle of runs in the next game.

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed twice in the T20s where Noida Super Kings lead the tally by 2-0.

Lucknow Falcons won- 0

Noida Super Kings won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Odds

In the last clash between Lucknow Falcons and Kanpur Superstars, the former had the last laugh as they won the game by 13 runs. Batting first in the game, Lucknow Falcons scored 155/5 in the game. Samarth Singh scored 34 runs while Aaradhya Yadav mustered 53 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Kanpur scored 142/9, losing the game by 13 runs. Vipraj Nigam picked 3 wickets while Akshu Bajwa took 2 wickets in the game.

Noida Super Kings went against Gorakhpur Lions in the last game. Batting first, Gorakhpur Lions scored 165/6 in the game. Noida Super Kings leaked a lot of runs. Ajay Kumar and Mohammad Sharim picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings had a lot of help from the openers. Rahul Raj scored 72 runs while Kavya Teotia smashed 30 runs in the game. Noida collected 170/5, winning the game by 5 wickets.

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now! Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.794 Bet Now!

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Top Batters

Samarth Singh be the top batter for Lucknow Falcons

Samarth Singh was phenomenal with the bat in the previous game. He has smashed 171 runs in 6 games so far. He struck 34 runs in the last game. He scored 32 runs in his last outing against Noida Super Kings. Singh will be looking to score many runs in the next game.

Kavya Teotia to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings

Kavya Teotia is in terrific form. He struck 30 runs in the last game. He is in terrific form and will come in as the best batter from Noida Super Kings.

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Top Bowlers

Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings

Piyush Chawla is an experienced bowler in the team. He is a top notch spinner and has picked 8 wickets in 6 games. He will be looking to keep the batters at check in the next game.

Vipraj Nigam to be the top bowler for Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam is the second highest wicket taker of the competition currently. He has picked 13 wickets in 6 games so far in the competition. He took 3 wickets in the last game. Looking at this form, he will enter as the team’s best bowling option.