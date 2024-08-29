NOI (Noida Super Kings) vs MEE (Meerut Mavericks) Match Prediction NOI 37 % Chance of Winning MEE 63 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Noida Super Kings and Meerut Mavericks will clash against each other in the 9th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on August 29. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning

Noida Super Kings had a pleasant season last year. They finished second in the standings but were knocked out in the semi finals. The team has played two games this season. They lost their first game but returned with a win in their second match. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -2.656. They will look to win their next outing.

Meerut Mavericks topped the group table last season. The team made it to the finals but suffered a defeat to finish as runners-up for the trophy. The team is having an excellent run so far with two consecutive wins in the competition. They won their last game against Kanpur Superstars comfortably. With two wins, the team is placed at the top place of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of +3.338.

Meerut Mavericks’s chance of winning: 63%

Noida Super Kings’s chance of winning: 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Tips

Meerut Mavericks to score high before before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)

Meerut Mavericks were excellent in the previous season of the competition. In their first game of this season, the team scored 76 runs before first dismissal. Swastik Chikara opened alongside Akshay Dubey. However, the team faced an early dismissal in the next game. Akshay Dubey ducked out in the game. Nevertheless, the team is doing excellent in their batting order. That said, the Meerut Mavericks will be looking to score well before 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Noida Super Kings’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Meerut Mavericks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction

The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Noida Super Kings Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Bobby Yadav, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Piyush Chawla, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Nitish Rana (c) Batter Rahul Raj Batter Rahul Rajpal Batter Kavya Teotia Batter Aditya Sharma Wicket-keeper Kartikeya Yadav All-rounder Kunal Tyagi All-rounder Prashant Veer All-rounder Naman Tiwari Bowler Mohammad Sharim Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler

Noida Super Kings Recent Form

Noida Super Kings won the previous game against Lucknow Falcons. They batted well in the game but the bowlers were the ones to bring the victory home. It was a close game and Kanpur managed to win the game by 5 wickets.

Meerut Mavericks Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Madhav Kaushik, Swastik Chikara, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Divyansh Joshi, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Md. Jamshed Alam, Shubhanker Shukla, Rajat Sanserwal, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Zeeshan Ansari, Shiven Malhotra, Yogendra Doyla, Dipanshu Yadav, Akshay Sain

Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik Batter Divyansh Joshi Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Rinku Singh © Batter Akshay Dubey Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary All-rounder Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler Vijay Kumar Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Team Form

The Meerut Mavericks started this year’s campaign with two consecutive wins. They won the last game against Lucknow Falcons. The team will be ready for another win in the next game.

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 2 times in the T20s where the tally is led by Meerut Mavericks by 2-0.

Noida Super Kings won- 0

Meerut Mavericks won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds

Noida Super Kings went against Lucknow Falcons in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Lucknow scored 100/7 in the game. It was a pretty impressive bowling performance from Noida. Piyush Chawla picked 3 wickets for 16 runs in the game and was the best bowler from the side. Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings posted 106/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Mohammad Sharim scored 20 runs whereas Priyanshu Pandey posted 19 runs in the game. Noida will be looking to do better in the next game.

Meerut Mavericks clashed against Kanpur Superstars in their last outing. Kanpur Superstars scored 152/8 in the game. Zeeshan Ansari was the best bowler again and picked 5 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Meerut Mavericks were never in an uncomfortable position. Swastik Chikara (23) and Madhav Kaushik (25) started the innings decently. Uvaish Ahmed and Rinku Singh remained unbeaten with scores of 48 runs each. Meerut Mavericks will be ready for another challenge in the next outing.

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.36 Bet Now! Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.574 Bet Now!

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters

Rinku Singh to be the top batter for Meerut Mavericks

Rinku Singh is an aggressive batter in the 20 over format. He struck an unbeaten 48 runs in the last game. That said, Rinku Singh will lead his side with his bat in the next outing.

Mohammad Sharim to be the top batter for Noida Super Kings

Mohammad Sharim is the top batter from Noida Super Kings. He scored 56 runs in the first game followed by 20 runs in the next match. In both the games, he was the top scorer from the side.

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers

Zeeshan Ansari to be the top bowler for Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari is the top bowler in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the first game followed by 5 wickets in the next outing. The bowler will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.

Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Noida Super Kings

Piyush Chawla is an experienced bowler in the team. He is a top notch spinner and picked 2 wickets in the first game followed by 3 wickets in the next game. He will be looking to keep the batters at check in the next game.