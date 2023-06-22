England Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction
ENG
26%
Chance of Winning
AUS
74%
Test
Trent Bridge
This will be the seventh all-format Ashes and the 25th Women's Ashes. The last time the England Women's team won the Ashes was in 2014. Australia Women, who have four consecutive Ashes victories..
Wicket Keeper batsman Alyssa Healy will lead the Australian side in absence of Meg Lanning, while middle-order batter Heather Knight will captain England.
Facts
- The Australian team got the victory against England in 2015 on the other hand England defeated Australia in 2014.
- Both the teams have faced each other in 51 test matches, in which Australia Women won 12 test matches whereas England have the upper hand in 9 matches.
- England have hopes on Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Tammy Beaumont and Kate Cross.
- Australia Women will depend on Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Megan Schutt and Tahlia McGrath.
England Women vs Australia Women Chance of winning
Australia women have a big chance of winning this game as they have a strong batting line with the players like Alyssa, Healy, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry in the team. On the other hand England will take the home advantage and would like to take the best out of their players. Australia is playing without their Skipper Meg Lanning, So England will have their eyes on taking this opportunity and win the game.
England Women vs Australia Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The Australian team is unbeaten from the last 8 years. England haven't won any test against them since 2014. Having an eye on records and in form players Australia Women have sure chances to win the game. Despite the excellent record of Alyssa, Healy, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry, the Australian team will undoubtedly be without Meg Lanning, and England will look to capitalize on the gap. Only four members of the England team had taken part in their most previous victory, which they achieved in Perth in 2014. Knight wants her team to put forth their best effort because they are at home. English players will try to take advantage of Australia's absence of veteran skipper Lanning. Based on past performance and current form, we predict that the Australian Women will win this test match.
Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones, Alice Davidson-Richards, Issy Wong Sophie Ecclestone are the best players from England. From Australia's point of view Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Tahila McGrath, and Annabel Sutherland are the most important players.
England Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction
Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch has bowling friendly wickets where bowlers get success in movement and swing. Pace bowlers will have a more significant advantage here. Spinners will get some turn in the last two days of the match. Team winning the toss would like to ball first.
Weather Report
On the first two days, Nottingham would have a gloomy sky, and it would rain. Beginning on Day 3, the weather forecast is more accurate. The ball will move about and the batting conditions will be difficult. Weather would be around 22-24 degree celsius in these five days with the humidity of near about 62 percent. .
England Women Player List
England Women Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Heather Knight (c)
|
Batsman
|
Emma Lamb
|
Batsman
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batsman
|
Amy Jones (wk)
|
Batsman
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All Rounder
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
All Rounder
|
Alice Davidson-Richards
|
All Rounder
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
All Rounder
|
Kate Cross
|
Bowler
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
England Women squad:Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt
England Women Team Form
Team is not in a good form as far as the test format is concerned. They defeated Australia 9 years back. Now at the local conditions they would like to take the advantage.
Australia Women Player List
Australia Women Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Alyssa Healy (c&wk)
|
Batsman
|
Beth Mooney
|
Batsman
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batsman
|
Kim Grath
|
Batsman
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
All Rounder
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All Rounder
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All Rounder
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All Rounder
|
Alana King
|
All Rounder
|
Darcie Brown
|
Bowler
|
Ellyse Perry
|
Bowler
Australia Womensquad:Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy (Captain), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
Australia Women Team Form
Current Australian Women team has played outstanding cricket so far and impressed the world with their performances. Skipper Alyssa Healy, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry are the players to watch for. This team hasn't lost any test in the last eight years.
England Women vs Australia Women Head to Head
England Women and Australia Women played each other in 51 test matches, in which Australia Women won 12 test matches whereas England had the upper hand in 9 matches.
- Total Test Matches played – 51
- England Women won – 9
- Australia Women won – 12
- Draw - 30
England Women vs Australia Women Betting odds
Being a bookie's favorite, Australia is getting the winning odds of 1.47. That is a safe way to play and save your money with a decent win, but if you want to gamble, want to get good money and believe in unexpected things you can go with England with a high odds of 3.72.
- Australia Women to win @ 1.47
- England Women to win @ 3.72
- Draw @ 4.59
England Women vs Australia Women Top Team Batsmen
From England’s point of view Nat Sciver will be the key batsman. In the just finished Charlotte Edwards Cup, she played some brilliant innings. Being in excellent form she will surely provide strength to the middle order.
In the absence of Meg Lanning, Australian captain Alyssa Healy will be a reliable player for Australia. She has the ability to score runs with a great patience in red ball cricket. .
England Women vs Australia Women Top Team Bowler
Issy Wong and Lauren Bell will take the command of the bowling attack. They are most trustworthy in picking some early Australian wickets.
In the limited overs format Australian all rounder Sutherland performed really well and her bowling was quite impressive. Team will hope for the same performance in the test format as well against the English team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Australia
Records are in favor of the visitor side as Australian women haven’t lost any test match from the last eight years. Alyssa, Healy, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry are in great form but the Australian team will surely miss the captain Meg Lanning and England will attempt to take advantage of the situation. In their most recent victory in Perth in 2014, only four members of the England team had participated. Given that they are at home, Knight wants her team to give their best effort. When Australia is without their seasoned captain Lanning, England will attempt to take advantage of the situation. Looking on the previous records and current form we anticipate a victory for Australian Women in this test match.
- Australia Women to win @ 1.47
- England Women to win @ 3.72
- Draw @ 4.59