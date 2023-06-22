England Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction ENG 26 % Chance of Winning AUS 74 % Bet Now! The Australian Women's Cricket team will tour to England for the Women's Ashes, which will include a single test match, three ODIs, and three T20 matches. The action will begin from 22 June when both the teams will face each other with red ball at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. This will be the seventh all-format Ashes and the 25th Women's Ashes. The last time the England Women's team won the Ashes was in 2014. Australia Women, who have four consecutive Ashes victories.. Wicket Keeper batsman Alyssa Healy will lead the Australian side in absence of Meg Lanning, while middle-order batter Heather Knight will captain England.

England Women vs Australia Women Chance of winning

Australia women have a big chance of winning this game as they have a strong batting line with the players like Alyssa, Healy, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry in the team. On the other hand England will take the home advantage and would like to take the best out of their players. Australia is playing without their Skipper Meg Lanning, So England will have their eyes on taking this opportunity and win the game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England Women vs Australia Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The Australian team is unbeaten from the last 8 years. England haven't won any test against them since 2014. Having an eye on records and in form players Australia Women have sure chances to win the game. Despite the excellent record of Alyssa, Healy, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry, the Australian team will undoubtedly be without Meg Lanning, and England will look to capitalize on the gap. Only four members of the England team had taken part in their most previous victory, which they achieved in Perth in 2014. Knight wants her team to put forth their best effort because they are at home. English players will try to take advantage of Australia's absence of veteran skipper Lanning. Based on past performance and current form, we predict that the Australian Women will win this test match.

Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones, Alice Davidson-Richards, Issy Wong Sophie Ecclestone are the best players from England. From Australia's point of view Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Tahila McGrath, and Annabel Sutherland are the most important players.

England Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch has bowling friendly wickets where bowlers get success in movement and swing. Pace bowlers will have a more significant advantage here. Spinners will get some turn in the last two days of the match. Team winning the toss would like to ball first.

Weather Report

On the first two days, Nottingham would have a gloomy sky, and it would rain. Beginning on Day 3, the weather forecast is more accurate. The ball will move about and the batting conditions will be difficult. Weather would be around 22-24 degree celsius in these five days with the humidity of near about 62 percent. .

England Women Player List

England Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Heather Knight (c) Batsman Emma Lamb Batsman Tammy Beaumont Batsman Amy Jones (wk) Batsman Nat Sciver-Brunt All Rounder Sophia Dunkley All Rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All Rounder Sophie Ecclestone All Rounder Kate Cross Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women squad:Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

England Women Team Form

Team is not in a good form as far as the test format is concerned. They defeated Australia 9 years back. Now at the local conditions they would like to take the advantage.

Australia Women Player List

Australia Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Alyssa Healy (c&wk) Batsman Beth Mooney Batsman Phoebe Litchfield Batsman Kim Grath Batsman Tahlia McGrath All Rounder Ashleigh Gardner All Rounder Annabel Sutherland All Rounder Jess Jonassen All Rounder Alana King All Rounder Darcie Brown Bowler Ellyse Perry Bowler

Australia Womensquad:Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy (Captain), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia Women Team Form

Current Australian Women team has played outstanding cricket so far and impressed the world with their performances. Skipper Alyssa Healy, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry are the players to watch for. This team hasn't lost any test in the last eight years.

England Women vs Australia Women Head to Head

England Women and Australia Women played each other in 51 test matches, in which Australia Women won 12 test matches whereas England had the upper hand in 9 matches.

Total Test Matches played – 51

England Women won – 9

Australia Women won – 12

Draw - 30

England Women vs Australia Women Betting odds

Being a bookie's favorite, Australia is getting the winning odds of 1.47. That is a safe way to play and save your money with a decent win, but if you want to gamble, want to get good money and believe in unexpected things you can go with England with a high odds of 3.72.

Australia Women to win @ 1.47

England Women to win @ 3.72

Draw @ 4.59

England Women vs Australia Women Top Team Batsmen

From England’s point of view Nat Sciver will be the key batsman. In the just finished Charlotte Edwards Cup, she played some brilliant innings. Being in excellent form she will surely provide strength to the middle order.

In the absence of Meg Lanning, Australian captain Alyssa Healy will be a reliable player for Australia. She has the ability to score runs with a great patience in red ball cricket. .

England Women vs Australia Women Top Team Bowler

Issy Wong and Lauren Bell will take the command of the bowling attack. They are most trustworthy in picking some early Australian wickets.

In the limited overs format Australian all rounder Sutherland performed really well and her bowling was quite impressive. Team will hope for the same performance in the test format as well against the English team.