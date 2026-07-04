Women's Ashes Predictions and Tips 2023

The Women's Ashes is a women's cricket tournament held biennially between England and Australia. It has gained immense popularity and created a healthy competition between the two nations, similar to the men's version of the tournament. Fans consider it one of the most significant events in the women's cricket calendar. The upcoming season is expected to be grand and exciting, with the best teams vying for the trophy. For a complete schedule of upcoming games and expert recommendations, you can see our best prediction on the Sportscafe website. Follow our predictions to make the most of your bets during Women's Ashes.

Today`s Women's Ashes Predictions

To make things easier for you, we have compiled a table that contains free expert predictions for Women's Ashes games that you can bet on. All of these matches are scheduled to begin within 24 hours. We keep the table up-to-date and append new matches to ensure that you can always access the latest and most relevant information for the day.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for Women's Ashes

There are many exciting matches scheduled during the Women's Ashes. In the table below, you will find the upcoming matches that will be played in the days and weeks ahead. The list includes only announced events on which you can place a profitable bet. Check it out below:

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

During the Women's Ashes matches, two teams from England and Australia, will be fighting for the trophy. To understand the current lineup and pick a favorite, check out the details on the teams and their captains below:

Australia Women's Cricket Team

Captain: Meg Lanning;

Key Acquisition: Ashley Catherine Gardner, who plays as a versatile player, has won four national titles and also won numerous individual awards, including the Belinda Clark Award;

Key Players: Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham;

Prediction: according to the predictions of experienced experts the team will take second place in the competition in 2023.

England Women's Cricket Team

Captain: Heather Knight;

Key Acquisition: Katherine Sciver-Brunt, who plays as an all-rounder, has won two World Cups and has been named England Women's Player of the Year four times.

Key Players: Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Anya Shrubsole, Arran Brindle, Charlotte Edwards, Danielle Hazell, Danielle Wyatt, Emily Arlott, Fran Wilson, Freya Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Holly Colvin, Jenny Gunn, Kate Cross, Katherine Brunt;

Prediction: according to the predictions of experienced experts the team will win the competition in 2023.

Women's Ashes Brief 2023

Every year, the Women's Ashes tournament may change certain elements to enhance the excitement of the cricket competition. For the latest updates on the championship in 2023, please refer to the table presented below to ensure accuracy and clarity:

Full Name of Championship Women's Ashes Host Country England Administrator International Cricket Council Women's Ashes Chairman Women's Ashes Schedule 2023 22 June 2023 - 18 July 2023 Women's Ashes 2023 Start Date 22 June 2023 Format of the matches T20, ODI Team England Women, Australia Women Matches 7 Last Champion Australia (season of 2022) Women's Ashes 2023 Match Venues Trent Bridge, Nottingham; Edgbaston, Birmingham; Kennington Oval, London; Lords, London; County Ground, Bristol; The Rose Bowl, Southampton; County Ground, Taunton.

Free Tips and Predictions for Women's Ashes Matches

Betting on Women's Ashes will be much easier if you use our helpful tips and cricket predictions from the best experts in the field. All betting predictions presented on our website are completely free, and you don't need to spend extra money for a subscription. Just use any of the prepared recommendations below to increase your chances of success in betting during Women's Ashes matches:

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

It is recommended that you analyze the statistics of both teams and individual players of last season before placing a bet. Prior knowledge of past match outcomes and the history of opposing teams can prove to be highly beneficial in determining the favorite and reducing the risk involved in betting. This is an essential step to take for both beginners and professional bettors.

Analysis of Input Data for the Current Season

Prepared by professional analysts, Women's Ashes brief 2023 from this review has a ready-made breakdown for selecting the outcomes of the upcoming events. Here you'll find all the important information about the date of the tournament, the teams and their players, and the latest tournament news to adjust your predictions as details emerge.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

In a cricket match, one of the less apparent factors that can greatly affect the outcome is the weather. As most games are played in open-air stadiums, it is imperative to take into account the weather conditions, which can be influenced by various elements such as temperature, humidity, wind, or rain. If you plan to place a bet, it is essential to analyze the weather forecast for the specific day and time of the match to make an informed decision.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

When it comes to cricket betting, utilizing mathematical and statistical analysis can greatly enhance the accuracy of predicting outcomes and inspire confidence , leading to higher profits. By factoring in recent player performances alongside analysis, individuals can gain a deeper understanding and confidence in their betting choices. These methods are based on probability and are crucial for success in betting on Women’s Ashes.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

Having knowledge of how to predict match results using betting odds is crucial. This is due to the fact that bookmakers determine the likelihood of various outcomes differently and the figures can differ significantly. The greater the contrast in cricket betting odds, the more uncertain the match's outcome is expected to be, and vice versa. It is essential to take into account and evaluate this information in order to make more accurate cricket predictions when placing bets.

Using Software for Prediction

Numerous software programs and algorithms have been developed for sports betting to assist players. These prediction applications analyze pre-match statistics and use analytics to aid players in determining the correct score and forecasting the outcome of an event, allowing them to consistently win against bookies. These tools are designed to provide long-term support to players.

Use Comparison of Data From Different Expert Sources

To bet on Women's Ashes with even more success, you don't have to stick and follow only one expert source. We recommend every bettor to study match prediction information on several expert sites at once. Sportscafe is one such site, where recommendations from the best experts are available to users in free access. This way, you can take a comprehensive approach, and for sure, this will make you even more successful in cricket betting.

Using Machine Learning

Machine learning is a powerful tool that can aid in making informed betting decisions. It has the ability to not only analyze statistics but also assess the associated risks, leading to more accurate outcomes. This technology can prove particularly beneficial for those with experience in using such software specifically for betting on Women's Ashes.

Use Variable Bets

You can bet on Women's Ashes using a variety of outcomes. In any match of this tournament, bettors will be offered a wide range of bets. For maximum profit, you can bet on several outcomes at once, combining them in expresses. In addition to betting on the winner of the match, the following popular types of bets are available:

The Women's Ashes Match Winner;

The LIST Winner;

Runs In Innings;

The Highest Opening Partnership;

Top Batsman;

Best Bowler or Top Wicket Taker;

The Individual and Team Player Formation.

Players can bet both before and during the match. Choose the best option for you and enjoy betting during a massive cricket competition!

Use as Tips for Betting on the Women's Ashes and Predictions Data PrePlay from Last Year

You can also study the teams and their play from last year to predict who is worthy to win the same title this season and make a better bet. Updated information about the teams and stats from last season's matches is available on all sites.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

Although Women's Ashes is one of the significant and most anticipated events among cricket fans, there are many other tournaments of various scales that also deserve your attention. On our site you will find expert predictions and betting tips on the following popular competitions:

Choose a competition that interests you most, find promising predictions to place profitable bets and win big!

FAQ

We've put together some common questions from bettors about the upcoming Women’s Ashes 2023. Read the answers below, as they may contain some information you are looking for.

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of a Women's Ashes?

It is possible to make a prediction about the winner of the Women's Ashes 2023. But there is no guarantee of 100% accuracy due to various factors that need to be taken into account for a successful bet, like team statistics and weather conditions.

Who Will Win the Women's Ashes 2023?

To make successful bets on the Women's Ashes, it is important to refer to the review provided above. Additionally, combining multiple analytical methods can help you make more precise predictions.

How to Determine the Winner of the Women's Ashes Using a Prediction?

In order to determine the chances of winning a particular team and making a successful bet, you need to consider many factors, which you can find on this page. These include studying team statistics, weather conditions, odds offered, and more.

Who Is Predicted to Win the 2023 Women's Ashes?

England is predicted to beat Australia in Women's Ashes 2023 and regain the trophy. The current state of the team and the presence of players like Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole and Danielle Wyatt point to a high chance of winning.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2023 Women's Ashes?

The favorite to win Women's Ashes 2023 is considered to be England.

Who Won the 2022 Women's Ashes?

Australia won with five wickets in the Women's Ashes series in 2022, although at times it felt like England held the trophy in its hands.