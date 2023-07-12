ENG (England Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction ENG 39 % Chance of Winning AUS 61 % Bet Now! England Women and Australia Women will take on each other in the 1st ODI of the Women’s Ashes 2023 at the County Ground, Bristol, on July 12, 2023 (Wednesday). After registering a historic series victory in the T20s 2-1, England are extremely pumped up and aiming for the momentum to carry them forward.

England Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

The best team in the history of the sport, Australia’s win for the first ODI in Bristol is valued at 1.49 as against England’s odds of 2.50. Pretty straightforward.

ENG-W’s chance of winning is 39%

AUS-W’s chance of winning is 61%

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England Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Predicting a pattern in the 50-over format is perhaps the easiest of the lot. Hence my bet goes on Alyssa Healy to score at least a 50, with Perry later joining the race with another half-century of her own. Darcie Brown is recently in very good form, and hence, she will be one of her wicket-taking options from Australia, but discount Heather Knight at your own peril. The English skipper can turn the table around with a big score of her own.

England Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

The Royal & Sun Alliance County Ground in Bristol has hosted 15 Women's ODI matches, known for being a batting-friendly venue. With a run rate of 4.7 and a balls-per-dismissal ratio of 42.1, it offers favorable conditions for the batters. The team batting first has won nine matches, while the chasing team has emerged victorious in six games.

Weather Report

Bristol expects a breezy morning with periods of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. There is a high probability of showers, with an 85% chance of precipitation. There is also a 20% chance of thunderstorms.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Eccclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice captain), Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight All-rounder Amy Jones Wifcket-keeper Kate Cross All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

In their recent encounters, England have been extremely successful, winning 11 out of their last 15 matches. This dominant performance reflects their ability to play comfortably and with ease. Additionally, when playing in Bristol, England have been particularly strong, losing only a couple of matches out of 13. This impressive record positions them favorably and highlights their exceptional form in the venue.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Batter Beth Mooney Batter Tahila McGrath Batter Ashleigh Gardner Wicket-keeper Grace Harris Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Phobe Litchfield All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

So much of dominance have been exhibited by Australia that they haven’t lost a single game in the last 15 matches that they have played. Talk about dominance!

England Women vs Australia Women Head-To-Head

Australia and England have played each other 83 times in the ODIs, in which Australia have won 57 times, which translates to 68.7% of times. The way England have performed recently gives hope that there is a very good contest waiting to be played.

England Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Two of the finest batters of the women’s sport, Australia's opening duo of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney have performed exceptionally better in the last few years and they have an average partnership of 79 in the last 15 games. With a run rate of 6.2 in the first 10 overs against England over the past five years means, the bet will land in their favour.

England Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Heather Knight to be ENG’s best batter (Parimatch)

Heather Knight has 3589 runs in the Women’s ODIs at an average of 36.25 with a strike rate of 72.5, with 24 half-centuries and two centuries. Knight is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Women’s ODIs for England and that is the base on which we would operate for this market.

Perry to be AUS’s best batter (Parimatch)

With 3386 runs in the ODIs, Elysse Perry is amongst the best batter to have ever graced the game and among current cricketers, only Meg Lanning has scored more runs than her. An average of 49.79 doesn’t have many rivals in the sport. Bank on her to get the thing done.

England Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be AUS’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Megan Schutt has taken 112 wickets in 79 ODIs with an average of 23.4 with an economy rate of 4.2. With five four-wicket hauls, Schutt has made herself valuable to the base by operating at a new level. She will be the most important member of the bowling unit for Australia.

Ecclestone to be England’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sophie Ecclestone has 87 ODI wickets in 55 games, at an incredible average of 21.3. That she has an economy rate of 3.7 makes it clearer that Ecclestone will be the force to be reckoned with against Australia in her home ground of Bristol, where he has three five-wicket hauls in the List A cricket.