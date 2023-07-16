ENG (England Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction ENG 42 % Chance of Winning AUS 58 % Bet Now! England are on a roll right now. After losing the first T20I to Australia, the home team secured two consecutive T20 wins against the Aussies, followed by a two-wicket win in the first ODI of the Women’s Ashes at the Royal & Sun Alliance County Ground in Bristol. Australia will be desperate to salvage their chances to secure the multi-format Women’s Ashes series by winning the second ODI when both sides take on each other at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 16, 2023, at 3:30 PM IST.

England Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

Despite England's recent dominance, the bookmakers at Melbet still favor Australia to win the game. The odds of 1.615 suggest that Australia is considered the more likely victor, while England's winning value stands at 2.31. That makes it a 58% winning probability for Australia whereas England’s probability of winning stands at 42%.

ENG-W’s chance of winning is 42%

AUS-W’s chance of winning is 58%

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England Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Given the exceptional form that Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont are currently experiencing, it is reasonable to anticipate another high-scoring performance from them in the second ODI at Southampton. England skipper Knight, in particular, is likely to achieve a half-century, based on her recent consistency. Additionally, the all-round capabilities of Nat Sciver-Brunt cannot be overlooked, as she has the potential to make a significant impact. On the Australian side, after Beth Mooney's impressive 81 in the first ODI, it would be surprising if she doesn't effortlessly secure yet another fifty in the upcoming match.

England Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted two Women’s ODI matches overall. In both matches, the team batting second emerged victorious, resulting in a 100% win rate for the chasing team. The toss-winning team elected to bowl on both occasions and successfully won the match. The average score in the first innings at this venue is 162/9, while the average score in the second innings is 164/5. The Rose Bowl favors the team chasing, making it an intriguing venue for exciting matches.

Weather Report

In Southampton, the weather forecast calls for partial sunshine with a couple of showers on Saturday afternoon. There is a high probability of precipitation, with an 84% chance of rain. Additionally, there is a 17% chance of thunderstorms on which both sides will keep an eye on.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Eccclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight All-rounder Amy Jones Wifcket-keeper Kate Cross All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England have showcased remarkable success in their recent encounters, emerging victorious in 12 out of their last 15 matches. This outstanding performance speaks volumes about their ability to play with utmost comfort and ease, especially with the match being played in the comforts of their home conditions.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Batter Beth Mooney Batter Tahila McGrath Batter Ashleigh Gardner Wicket-keeper Grace Harris Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Phobe Litchfield All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

It is not news that Australia's recent performances have been characterized by an exceptional level of dominance, as they have suffered only a solitary defeat in their last 15 matches. Their remarkable consistency is evident in their record, with the lone loss occurring in their most recent game against England in Bristol. Can they extend the record and get the better of England in the upcoming encounter remains to be seen?

England Women vs Australia Women Head-To-Head

In the history of ODIs, Australia and England have faced each other on 84 occasions. Of these encounters, Australia emerged victorious in 57 matches, accounting for an impressive win percentage of 68.7%. This statistic highlights Australia's dominance over England in the ODI format.

England Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Australia's performance in the powerplay overs in women's ODIs since January 2020 has been exceptional. With an average of 46 runs per wicket, they have displayed a dominant batting display during this phase of the game. This statistic positions Australia as the best team in terms of powerplay performance among all teams in women's ODIs. Additionally, their balls per wicket ratio of 62.7 showcases their ability to create a strong foundation to build upon. Given their track record, it is indeed reasonable to trust Australia to deliver another impressive performance in the upcoming matches.

England Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Heather Knight to be ENG’s best batter (Parimatch)

In the first ODI, Heather Knight demonstrated her prowess as one of the top batters in women's cricket. She played a remarkable innings, scoring a splendid 75 runs. With a career total of 3664 runs, Knight has established herself as a formidable force in the sport. Her batting average of 37.01, along with 25 fifties and two centuries, solidifies her place among the cricketing greats. Knight's consistent performances and notable achievements have etched her name in the pantheon of women's cricket legends.

Perry to be AUS’s best batter (Parimatch)

Elysse Perry's outstanding performance in ODIs has solidified her status as one of the best batters in the game. With an impressive tally of 3427 runs, she has showcased her remarkable skill and consistency. Among current Australian women’s cricketers, only Meg Lanning has surpassed her in terms of runs scored. Perry's exceptional batting average of 49.79 is a testament to her exceptional abilities.

England Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be AUS’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Megan Schutt's contribution to the Australian bowling unit in ODIs has been exceptional. With 113 wickets in 80 matches, she has proven to be a valuable asset. Operating at an average of 23.4 and an economy rate of 4.2, Schutt has consistently performed at a high level. Her impressive record includes five four-wicket hauls, highlighting her ability to make crucial breakthroughs.

Ecclestone to be England’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sophie Ecclestone has undoubtedly showcased exceptional talent and skill in the realm of ODIs. With a total of 88 wickets in 56 matches, she has proven to be a valuable asset to her team. Her remarkable average of 21.3 demonstrates her effectiveness as a wicket-taker. Furthermore, Ecclestone's economy rate of 3.7 highlights her ability to contain and restrict the opposition's scoring. Her consistent performance and ability to both take wickets and limit the flow of runs make her an invaluable asset in the bowling department.