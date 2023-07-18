ENG (England Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction ENG 48 % Chance of Winning AUS 52 % Bet Now! If, at the start of the series, anyone would have predicted the Women’s Ashes to be contested on the terms that it has been so far, the cricket fans would have already stopped watching the India tour of West Indies and any such cricket that’s on offer to jump onto the Women’s Ashes. As the final game of the Women’s Ashes comes calling, on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday), at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, it promises to be a cracker of an encounter.

England Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

So strong has been England’s response against Australia this series that Parimatch has been forced to change their value. Even though Australia are still the favourites - as they should after retaining the Ashes for the fifth consecutive time - Parimatch is giving odds of 1.63 for Australia, whereas the same for England stands at 2.19.

ENG-W’s chance of winning is 48%

AUS-W’s chance of winning is 52%

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England Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

The consistency of Ellyse Perry is something to envy as she proved why she is considered one of the greatest ever players to have graced the game. It will be a surprise if they don’t go on to score yet another fifty-plus in the next game, but the century in the last game provides a sneak peek into Nat Sciver-Brunt’s incredible form, and it will be a surprise if she doesn’t back that century with a substantial score of her own.

England Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Taunton has hosted 21 Women’s ODI matches to date, maintaining an average run rate of 4.4 runs per over. The ground has shown to be relatively batting-friendly, with an average score of 29.3 runs per wicket and a batting strike rate of 39.6 runs per 100 balls. Notably, 74 half-centuries and 43 centuries have been scored at this ground, highlighting the potential for big innings.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Taunton indicates a 25% probability of precipitation. The cloud cover is reported to be 86%, suggesting mostly cloudy conditions. Despite the cloud cover, there is no indication of thunderstorms.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Eccclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight All-rounder Amy Jones Wifcket-keeper Kate Cross All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England has been incredibly successful in their recent matches, winning 11 out of their last 15 games. Their impressive performance reflects their ease and comfort on home ground, but as they realised in their last game, Australia always remain a different beast to conquer. What makes it even more challenging is the fact that Australia have too many all-rounders in their line-up, who are equally adept at leveraging both with bat and ball.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Batter Beth Mooney Batter Tahila McGrath Batter Ashleigh Gardner Wicket-keeper Grace Harris Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Phobe Litchfield All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

In the last 16 Women’s ODI matches, Australia have faced just one loss - that was against England in the first ODI of the leg in Bristol. Or else, how they have rolled over the opponents to secure wins in a casual fashion talks about their consistency. They just know how to win, and no amount of effort has succeeded in throwing them out. Can they extend the record and get the better of England in the upcoming encounter remains to be seen?

England Women vs Australia Women Head-To-Head

Australia and England have clashed in 85 ODIs, with Australia triumphing in 58 matches, showcasing a dominant win percentage of 68.23%. This statistic underscores Australia's stronghold over England in the ODI format - which is set to continue looking at the current trends. Further, Australia have always been an all-encompassing side in the 50-Over format of the game, adding a sense of invincibility to the whole process.

England Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With Alyssa Healy, Phobae Litchfield, and Ellyse Perry batting for Australia in the powerplay, they know how to get things done, with the side scoring an average of 46 runs per wickets since January 2020. That makes them the best in the world in women’s ODIs during the given timeframe. Additionally, their balls per wicket ratio of 62.7 showcases their ability to create a strong foundation to build upon. It is reasonable to trust Australia to deliver another impressive performance.

England Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Nat Sciver Brunt to be ENG’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nataile Sciver-Brunt has been a legend of English cricket - the second game was an indicator of how brilliant she has been over the years. With an average of 44.38, she has proven her credentials which is further solidified by the fact that she has balls per dismissal ratio of 46.7 in Women’s ODIs. 20 fifties and six centuries, despite being a middle-order batter, tells you why trusting her would be a good idea in the process of affirmation.

Perry to be AUS’s best batter (Parimatch)

When you watch Elysse Perry bat, you know she will score well. The assumption has further strengthened after an outstanding performance in the second ODI. With an impressive tally of 3520 runs, she is one of the sport’s all-time greats, adding value to the overall narrative. How can you not bet on her?

England Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be AUS’s best bowler (Parimatch)

What Megan Schutt has done in her career is one for record books. Never shying away from the opportunities given, Schutt has a terrific presence with 113 wickets in 81 WODI matches. Operating at an average of 23.4 and an economy rate of 4.2, Schutt has consistently performed at a high level, and hence, banking her to roll the English ladies on Tuesday would be a good idea.

Ecclestone to be England’s best bowler (Parimatch)

No matter which side of the schism you stand, you can’t discount the impregnable ability of Sophie Ecclestone who has undoubtedly showcased exceptional talent and skill in Women’s ODIs. With a total of 91 wickets in 57 matches, which includes a three-wicket haul in the last game, she has proven to be a valuable asset to her team. Her remarkable average of 21.3 demonstrates her effectiveness as a wicket-taker. You simply can’t ignore the value that she brings to the table, making her a valuable asset overall.