ENG (England Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction
ENG
68%
Chance of Winning
AUS
32%
T20i
The Oval
Facts
- Mooney scored an unbeaten half-century in the first T20I.
- Megan Schutt equaled Nida Dar's record of 126 wickets to become the joint-top wicket-taker in WT20Is.
- Beth Mooney has 2411 runs in WT20Is at an impressive average of 41.38.
ENG-W vs AUS-W Chance of Winning
No prizes for guessing that Australia are the favourites to win the encounter, with Parimatch giving them odds of 1.42 compared to England’s winning odds of 2.86. This is pretty much what I expected.
ENG-W’s chance of winning is 68%
AUS-W’s chance of winning is 32%
ENG-W vs AUS-W Betting Tips
Beth Mooney had a great game against England in Birmingham and is predicted to do the same thing again. Tahila McGrath is due for a terrific innings with the bat. The presence of Megan Schutt could be a crucial factor. England's success lies in the hands of Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, for I expect both of them to lead the home team’s batting chances.
ENG-W vs AUS-W Match Toss Prediction
At Kennington Oval, in 8 matches, teams batting first won 3 times, while teams batting second emerged victorious 5 times. In 7 out of 8 matches, the toss winners elected to bowl first. The average score when batting first was 129, and the average winning score of the first innings team was 126.
Weather Report
According to AccuWeather, the weather forecast for London on July 5, 2023, during an evening cricket match between Australia Women and England Women, predicts partly sunny conditions with a brief shower or two. A 2.1 mm precipitation is expected with an 80% probability of precipitation.
ENG-W Player List
Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt
Predicted Playing XI
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Heather Knight
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Batter
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Danielle Wyatt
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Batter
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Sophia Dunkley
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Batter
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Alice Capsey
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Batter
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Nat Sciver-Brunt
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All-rounder
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Amy Jones
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Wicket-keeper
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Sophie Ecclestone
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All-rounder
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Sarah Glenn
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Bowler
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Issy Wong
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Bowler
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Lauren Bell
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Bowler
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Kate Cross
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Bowler
ENG-W Team Form
Even though Australia are too strong a side, England Women are coming into the encounter on the back of a solid results. In the last 12 games, they have secured 11 wins - the last loss being on July 1 against Australia in Birmingham. Australia will not make the mistake of taking them lightly.
AUS-W Player List
Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
Predicted Playing XI
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Alyssa Healy
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Wicket-keeper
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Beth Mooney
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Batter
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Ashleigh Gardner
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Batter
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Grace Harris
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Batter
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Ellyse Perry
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All-rounder
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Phoebe Litchfield
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All-rounder
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Georgia Wareham
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Bowler
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Tahlia McGrath
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All-rounder
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Megan Schutt
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All-rounder
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Jess Jonassen
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Bowler
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Darcie Brown
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Bowler
AUS-W Team Form
Australia's unbeaten streak in T20 matches remains unbroken since March 2021, except for a solitary loss against India in the Super Over. In the subsequent 29 matches, Australia achieved an impressive record of 23 wins, one tie, and five No Results (NRs).
ENG-W vs AUS-W Head-To-Head
In the realm of the game's shortest format, England stands as the sole team capable of challenging Australia's dominance. With 19 victories against the Aussies and an equal number of defeats, their head-to-head record is remarkable. This achievement is particularly astounding, considering Australia's impact in shaping the sport.
ENG-W vs AUS-W Betting Odds
Australia to have an explosive powerplay (Parimatch)
The formidable opening partnership of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney has consistently propelled Australia to greater heights, evidenced by their impressive powerplay strike rate of 167 over the past two years. While England's bowlers pose a challenge to Australia's dynamics, historical data reveals that against England, Australia has maintained an impressive run rate of 9.4 in the first six overs over the past five years. Therefore, it is wise to place your confidence in Australia to make progress.
ENG-W vs AUS-W Best Batters
Wyatt to be ENG’s best batter (Parimatch)
Dani Wyatt, England's standout batter in Women's T20Is, closely follows the legendary Charlotte Edwards in terms of runs scored. Her exceptional performance consistently reflects her talent. Boasting 11 fifties and two centuries, Wyatt firmly establishes herself among the finest in international cricket, solidifying her position among the elite.
Mooney to be AUS’s best batter (Parimatch)
Beth Mooney, with 2411 runs in Women's T20Is at an impressive average of 41.38, is widely regarded as one of the finest batters in women's cricket. Her remarkable record includes 19 half-centuries and two centuries, with a recent unbeaten half-century in the opening T20I in Birmingham. This outstanding performance solidifies Mooney's role as the key batter who can effectively guide the team's progress.
ENG-W vs AUS-W Best Bowlers
Sophie Ecclestone to be England’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Sophie Ecclestone's recent performances have been nothing short of remarkable, placing her among the elite of all-time. She has undoubtedly established herself as a standout player with an impressive tally of 99 wickets in T20Is. Her exceptional average of 15.2 and a strikingly low strike rate of 15.9 sets her apart even further. Such exceptional numbers are a rarity, making her an excellent choice to rely upon.
Schutt to be Australia’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Megan Schutt equaled Nida Dar's record of 126 wickets on Saturday to become the joint-top wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. Her exceptional form is evident as she consistently takes wickets, highlighted by her impressive average of 16.1 and a striking strike rate of 15.6. It is difficult to find a more reliable option than Schutt to place your trust in.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: England Women
The Australian Women's cricket team, ranked #1 in ICC T20I rankings, is considered one of the greatest ever assembled. Dominating the sport with remarkable prowess, they have established their supremacy. Hence we understand if the match goes into submission, they are undoubtedly expected to dictate the outcome.
ENG-W to win @ 2.86 (Parimatch)
AUS-W to win @ 1.42 (Parimatch)Bet Now!