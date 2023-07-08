ENG (England Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction ENG 39 % Chance of Winning AUS 61 % Bet Now! England Women and Australia Women will take on each other in the third T20I of the Women’s Ashes at the Lord's, London, on July 8, 2023, at 11:05 PM IST. After one win each in the first two games, the T20I finale of the multi-format series is up for an interesting finish.

England Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

Despite England winning the second T20I by four wins, Australia Women remain firm favourites to win the encounter, with Parimatch offering odds of 1.57 for Australia, whereas England Women have odds of 2.40.

ENG-W’s chance of winning is 39%

AUS-W’s chance of winning is 61%

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England Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Beth Mooney showcased a stellar performance against England in Birmingham and is expected to repeat her success. Elysse Perry is poised for an impressive innings with the bat after scoring a half-century in the second game at the Oval while the presence of Megan Schutt could prove pivotal. England's fortunes rely on Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, who are anticipated to lead their team's batting efforts.

England Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Lord's has hosted a total of 10 Women's T20 matches, with the toss-winning captains securing victory only three times. Interestingly, the chasing team has emerged victorious in seven of those matches. An average score of 18.6 in women's T20Is indicates a favorable pitch condition, which will likely influence the wicket's behavior on Saturday.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the weather forecast for the evening cricket match between Australia Women and England Women in London on July 8, 2023, predicts partly sunny conditions with a chance of a brief shower or two. There is an expected precipitation of 2.1 mm, with an 80% probability of precipitation. It is advisable to keep an eye on the weather updates as the match approaches for any changes or updates in the forecast.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight Batter Danielle Wyatt Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Kate Cross Bowler

England Women Team Form

Despite Australia's formidable strength, England Women are entering the match with a string of impressive results. With 12 wins in their last 13 games, they have showcased their ability to secure victories. Their recent three-run win against Australia in the second game has given them the confidence that they have the capability to emerge victorious in this match.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Ashleigh Gardner Batter Grace Harris Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Megan Schutt All-rounder Jess Jonassen Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia's T20 unbeaten streak, which began in March 2021, remained intact except for a lone loss against India in a Super Over. However, England managed to defeat Australia in the second game at the Kennington Oval in London. Following that defeat, Australia went on to achieve an impressive record of 23 wins, one tie, and five No Results (NRs) in their subsequent 30 matches. This demonstrates their overall strong performance in T20 cricket.

England Women vs Australia Women Head-To-Head

In the realm of T20 cricket, England are the only team that has consistently posed a challenge to Australia's dominance. Their head-to-head record of 20 victories against Australia's 19 defeats is remarkable. This achievement is particularly noteworthy considering Australia's significant impact in shaping the sport and their overall dominance in the format.

England Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia to have an explosive powerplay (Parimatch)

Australia's opening duo of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney has been a key factor in their success, as demonstrated by their impressive powerplay strike rate of 167 over the past two years. Historical data shows that Australia has maintained a strong run rate of 9.4 in the first six overs against England over the past five years.

England Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Wyatt to be ENG’s best batter (Parimatch)

Dani Wyatt took on the Australian bowling attack with absolute authority to score 76 runs at the Kennington Oval. The second-highest run-scorer for England in the shortest format of the game knows how to bat against Australian, with an average of 38 in T20s. That gives a better perspective.

Mooney to be AUS’s best batter (Parimatch)

Beth Mooney has 6760 runs in T20s at an average of 44.18 and a strike rate of 123.8. With 57 fifties and four centuries, Mooney has dominated at a different level, which means she would be better placed to take on the opposition.

England Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England’s best bowler (Parimatch)

With an impressive tally of 175 wickets in T20Is, she has established herself as a standout player. Her remarkable average of 15.2 and an incredibly low strike rate of 15.9 further elevate her status. Relying on Ecclestone would be an excellent choice given her consistent and exceptional performances.

Schutt to be Australia’s best bowler (Parimatch)

The all-time highest wicket-taker in the Women’s T20s, Meghan Schutt has taken 252 wickets at an average of 19.4 with an economy rate of 6.1. On the international circuit, she has 126 wickets, the joint-highest alongside Pakistan’s Nida Dar, but by doing it in 32 lesser matches, Schutt has ensured that things are fully even.