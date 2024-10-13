AUS (Australia Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction IND 30 % Chance of Winning AUS 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.423 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India Women take on Australia Women requiring a win to qualify for the knock-out stages. The battle of the giants is set to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 13 at 07:30 PM IST.

Australia Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

Australia have been at their usual level, winning all three of their matches at the T20 World Cup with relative ease. With a net run rate of 2.786, they are virtually through to the semi-final as table toppers. However, injuries to captain Alyssa Healy and bowler Tayla Vlaeminck will test the mighty Australians in their final group match of the tournament.

India don’t have any injury issues to contend with at the moment, but their form has been patchy at best. They came into the tournament after losing to Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup and were dealt a big blow by New Zealand in their opening match. While they picked themselves up from there, their semi-final hopes hang in the balance.

Australia Women’s chances of winning - 70%

India Women’s chances of winning - 30%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Beth Mooney is in great touch at the World Cup so far. She has scored 98 runs in three matches with scores of 43*, 40, and 15. The team’s topscorer at the tournament will be expected to shoulder the run-scoring responsibilities in the likely absence of Alyssa Healy due to injury. We’re expecting the hard-hitting batter to score the bulk of the team’s runs in the match.

We’re backing India’s opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to do well against Australia in the powerplay. Mandhana and Verma scored 98 runs for the first wicket against Sri Lanka and are picking up form at the right time. Odds of 1.87 for the pair to score more than 18 runs for the first wicket against an Aussie attack missing Vlaeminck seem pretty good to us.

Match Prediction Best Odds Higher Opening Partnership: Australia Women 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Fifty to be Scored in the Match: Yes 1.52 Bet on Parimatch More Fours Scored: Australia 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first in Sharjah have ended up on the winning side four times in eight matches at the World Cup so far. With semi-final qualification up for grabs where net run rate could come into play, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to field first to know the target and evaluate qualification scenarios.

Weather Report

It’s getting cooler in the UAE as the tournament progresses. The match between Australia and India is expected to see temperatures ranging from 31 to 33 degrees celsius. There’s no chance of rain so we’re expecting a full match between the two bigwigs of women’s T20 cricket.

Australia Women vs India Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Elysse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Darcie Brown Bowler Sophie Molineux Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have won the last ten matches that they have played. With three dominating wins at the T20 World Cup, they are currently top of the table and have virtually sealed a semi-final spot.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Sajeevan Sajana All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Asha Sobhana All-rounder Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women made the run to the semi-final tough for themselves after losing in their tournament opener against New Zealand. They've picked themselves up from there with back-to-back wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka but will require a monumental effort to qualify for the semis.

Australia Women vs India Women Head to Head

Australia Women dominate the head-to-head record against India, winning 25 out of the 34 matches they’ve played. They’ve only lost once in the last 15 matches between the two teams.

Head to Head

Australia Women: 25

India Women: 7

Tied: 1

No Result: 1

Australia Women vs India Women Betting Odds

Indian openers to outperform Australia’s makeshift opening pair

Team Australia captain Alyssa Healy suffered a right foot injury during the match versus Pakistan. The team was cruising at 69/1 in their chase of 83 when she hobbled off on 37. Healy and Beth Mooney had formed the most prolific opening partnership in women’s T20I cricket. With news of Healy’s injury, Grace Harris is expected to partner Mooney at the top of the order. While the Aussies are flexible with their batting order, the pair of Harris and Mooney is untested.

This will give impetus to India, who boast of the opening partnership with the second highest runs in the format. The duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma started off slowly at the World Cup with 11 and 18 runs for the opening wicket in their first two matches, but put together a 98-run stand against Sri Lanka.

Aussie quick Tayla Vlaeminck, who generally bowls in the powerplay, is also ruled out of the match with a dislocated shoulder and hence, we’re expecting the pair of Verma and Mandhana to go big in the match.

Australia Women vs India Women T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.75 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.423 Bet Now!

Australia Women vs India Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s top batter

Australia’s opener is the top run scorer in India-Australia matches with 906 runs in 24 innings at a stunning average of 47.68. She has scored a record 9 fifties against the Indians. Beth Mooney is also the team’s highest run getter at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup with 98 runs in three matches.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s top batter

The left-hander is India’s second highest run scorer against Australia, behind Harmanpreet Kaur. However, Mandhana’s 731 runs have come in just 25 innings as compared to her captain’s 789 in 31 knocks. With a high score of 83 and 7 fifties already against the 6-time T20 World Cup champions, Smriti Mandhana’s form will be key to India’s chances of qualifying for the semis.

Australia Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s top bowler

Leg spinner Georgia Wareham has taken wickets in each of the matches Australia have played at the World Cup. Her consistency has been evident throughout the year, returning empty-handed in only one of the fifteen matches she has played in 2024 so far. We’re expecting the 25-year-old to be among the wickets once again versus India.

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s top bowler

The leading T20 wicket-taker of all time in India-Australia matches is our pick to be India’s best bowler in the match. Deepti Sharma has taken 27 wickets in 21 innings against the Aussies. She comes into the match in good form, taking 25 wickets in 19 matches so far this year. We’re expecting her to take advantage of the conditions in Sharjah and help her team restrict the Australian batters.