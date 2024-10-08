AUS (Australia Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction AUS 86 % Chance of Winning NEW 14 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.183 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The runaway leaders of Group A, Australia and New Zealand, face-off in the Women’s T20 World Cup in UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 08 at 07:30 PM IST.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

The outright favourites to win the trophy for a seventh time, Australia Women started with a customary 6-wicket win over Sri Lanka. New Zealand pulled off a surprise, but dominating, win over India to put themselves in a great position to qualify for the knockout matches.

Australia are expected to face more resistance when they take on their neighbours as compared to their opening match of the tournament. However, the defending champions are backed to continue their winning run.

New Zealand will be buoyed by their performance against India, who were second best in all departments in their opening match. Although they’re coming into the match as the underdogs, they will be keen to test themselves against the best team on the planet.

Australia Women’s chances of winning - 86%

New Zealand Women’s chances of winning - 14%

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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Australia, despite their recent head-to-head superiority against their neighbours, have failed to stitch together more than 30 runs for their opening partnership in any of the last 9 matches. With just two scores above 23 in that period and the pitch favouring bowlers, we are backing odds of the Australian opening pair scoring fewer than 24 runs.

Parimatch has Beth Mooney scoring fewer than 25 runs at 1.85, which we feel are great odds. Despite her unbeaten 43 knock against Sri Lanka, a look at her record against the Kiwis, make the odds look pretty solid. In 21 matches between the two teams, she averages less than 18 runs, having failed to reach double digits eleven times!

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand First Wicket Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch More Fours in the Match: Australia Women 1.17 Bet on Parimatch Fifty in the Match: Yes 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

In the four matches played in Sharjah in the 2024 Women’s T20I World Cup, teams batting first have been able to successfully defend their total on three occasions. The venue has been relatively unbiased historically, but with a day/night game in store for us, captains would want to save their players from fielding in the evening heat by batting first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Sharjah for the match is expected to hover around 32 degrees celsius. The humidity is expected to go up as the match progresses but there’s good news for fans as there’s no rain predicted for the match.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Elysse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Sophie Molineux Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

After defeating Sri Lanka in their first match of the tournament, Australia Women made it eight wins in a row. They will be eager to beat high-flying New Zealand to establish their title credentials in style.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Sophie Devine All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Maddy Green Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Jess Kerr Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Rosemary Mair Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

After coming into the tournament on the back of five losses in as many matches, New Zealand Women registered a morale-boosting win over India. Both their batting and bowling seem to be clicking at the right time ahead of their toughest clash of the tournament.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head

One of the most frequently played matches, there’s no dearth of entertainment when Australia and New Zealand face each other. The two teams have played each other 51 times with the women in yellow leading the head-to-head record with 28 wins in comparison to 21 for New Zealand. The record was closer till 2022 but the Aussies won the last five matches between the two teams to extend their lead.

Head to Head

Australia Women: 28

New Zealand Women: 21

Tiedt: 1

No Result: 1

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

Bowlers expected to lead the way in the battle between the neighbours

The tournament has, so far, been low-scoring with only one team managing to score above 120, which was New Zealand against India. Irrespective of the match being played in Dubai or Sharjah, the 2024 T20 World Cup has seen bowlers impress more than the batters. Hence, we’re picking bowlers to shine once again when Australia take on New Zealand.

Although New Zealand batters starred against India, we’re not expecting them to have their way against the formidable Aussie bowling line-up. The Australians restricted Sri Lanka to just 93 runs in their opening match and we’re expecting them to put the brakes on the in-form Kiwis batters as well.

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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Elysse Perry to be Australia Women’s top batter

The all-rounder has scored over 400 runs in 21 innings against New Zealand with a high score of an unbeaten 55. She performed admirably when Australia played hosts to their neighbours in a bilateral series in September this year, scoring 36 and 34 in the last two matches. She scored 17 runs against Sri Lanka in the first match and we expect her to go big against the Kiwis.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s top batter

The New Zealand opener is the highest run scorer in matches involving the two teams. With 1055 runs against Australia, she is expected to lead the Kiwis’ batting line-up in Sharjah. With 86 runs, Bates was also the highest run-scorer in the 3-match series between the two teams leading up to the tournament.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be Australia Women’s top bowler

The medium pacer comes into the match on the back of a player of the match award against Sri Lanka. She had figures of 4-0-12-3 to help restrict her opponents to a sub-100 score. Against the Kiwis as well, Schutt has a great record, taking 31 wickets in 25 matches.

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler

Spinners have taken 38 wickets at Sharjah so far in the tournament with 16 going the way of the pacers. This gives us confidence to back Lea Tahuhu to outshine 4-wicket hero Rosemary Mair against the Aussies. Tahuhu took three wickets against India in the opening match and has taken 25 wickets in 23 innings against Australia historically.