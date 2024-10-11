AUS (Australia Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction
AUS
94%
Chance of Winning
PAK
6%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Australia’s openers - Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney - are the top scoring opening pair in the history of women’s T20 cricket with 2684 runs.
- Only one Pakistani bowler - Nida Dar - features in the top 10 wicket-takers in matches involving Australia and Pakistan with the top 9 wicket-takers all Australians.
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning
Australia have lived up to their tag of the best team in women’s T20 cricket with stellar performances in UAE in the Women’s T20 World Cup. They dominated both Sri Lanka and New Zealand in their opening two matches, registering wins by 6 wickets and 60 runs respectively against the two.
Pakistan have had a mixed run at the tournament so far. In their first match, they beat Sri Lanka Women by 31 runs before losing tamely against arch-rivals, India.
- Australia Women’s chances of winning - 94%
- Pakistan Women’s chances of winning - 6%
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Pakistan batters have had a relatively poor outing so far in the UAE. Their openers, in particular, have failed to get going with the team losing their first wicket within the first two overs itself. Australia, on the other hand, put together a 41-run opening partnership against New Zealand. Their opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney are the top run getters in women’s T20 cricket with 2684 runs in 83 matches. We’re predicting the Aussie openers to do better than the Pakistani opening pair in Dubai.
With the form the teams’ batters are in, we’re also backing Australia to hit more fours in the match than Pakistan. The defending champions have hit 23 fours in the two matches they’ve played while Pakistan have scored 5 and 8 fours against Sri Lanka and India, respectively.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Higher Opening Partnership: Australia Women
Fifty to be Scored in the Match Under 13.5
More Fours Scored: Australia
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction
The pitches in Dubai have been neutral with teams batting first winning thrice while teams chasing have also won three of the six matches played so far. However, captains who have won the toss have opted to bat first five times in six matches. We are expecting that pattern to continue on October 11 as well.
Weather Report
The two teams are scheduled to face each other in a day/night game in Dubai. The temperature is expected to hover around the 32-33 degrees mark. While there’s no chance of rain, humidity is set to increase as the match progresses.
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women News & Player List
Australia Women Player List
Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alyssa Healy
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Beth Mooney
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Batter
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Phoebe Litchfield
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Batter
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Elysse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
All-rounder
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Harris
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All-rounder
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Sophie Molineux
|
Bowler
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Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
Australia Women Team Form
Australia Women have won the last nine matches that they have played. With two dominating wins in two at the T20 World Cup, they are currently top of the table and have one foot in the semi-final already.
Pakistan Women Player List
Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sidra Amin
|
Batter
|
Gull Feroza
|
Batter
|
Muneeba Ali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nida Dar
|
All-rounder
|
Omaima Sohail
|
Batter
|
Aliya Riaz
|
All-rounder
|
Diana Baig
|
Bowler
|
Syeda Arooba Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Sadia Iqbal
|
Bowler
|
Nashra Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Tuba Hassan
|
Bowler
Pakistan Women Team Form
Pakistan Women have lost three of the last five matches they have played. After winning against Sri Lanka in their opening match, they lost to their rivals India. Prior to the World Cup, they had lost a bilateral series to South Africa 2-1.
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head
Australia Women have never lost to Pakistan in the 16 matches the two teams have played. The Aussies have won 13 times with the remaining matches either being abandoned or not reaching any result.
Head to Head
Australia Women: 13
Pakistan Women: 0
No Result: 2
Match Abandoned: 1
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds
Pakistan’s batters expected to fall like a house of cards against Australian bowlers
Australian bowlers have been in sensational form so far in the tournament. In their first match against Sri Lanka, they took seven wickets and restricted them to 93 runs. The second match saw the Aussies go one step further by bowling New Zealand out for just 88 runs.
They’ll be facing Pakistan next, who have failed to score more than 120 runs in both of their matches. The Pakistani batting line-up was bowled out for 116 against Sri Lanka in their first match while India took 8 wickets against their rivals to restrict their score to just 105.
We believe that the Aussies’ bowling unit will continue their top form and slice through the Pakistani batters like a hot knife through butter.
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters
Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s top batter
Australia’s wicket-keeper batter is the team’s top scorer in the tournament with 83 runs in two matches. She has also kept the scoreboard ticking at the top of the order, scoring at a strike rate of almost 120. Mooney has been in great form this year, scoring 423 runs in 14 matches at an average of over 43.
Nida Dar to be Pakistan Women’s top batter
The fact that the lower middle order batter is Pakistan’s top run scorer is a harsh indictment on the team’s batting performance so far in the tournament. She has scores of 23 and 28 in the two matches to become the only Pakistani batter to cross 50 runs in the tournament.
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers
Megan Schutt to be Australia Women’s top bowler
Australian medium pacer Megan Schutt is her team’s leading wicket-taker at the T20 World Cup with 6 wickets. She has taken 3 wickets in both of their matches and will be coming into the match against Pakistan with confidence.
Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s top bowler
Fatima Sana is Pakistan’s joint highest wicket taker in the tournament alongside Sadia Iqbal with 4 wickets. The 22-year-old medium pacer took two wickets each against India and Pakistan in the World Cup.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
- Australia Women to win @ 1.06 (PariMatch)
- Pakistan Women to win @ 8.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch