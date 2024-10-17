AUS (Australia Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction AUS 87 % Chance of Winning RSA 13 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.199 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The business end of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup begins with the first semi-final between Australia Women and South Africa Women. The match is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Oct 17 at 07:30 PM IST with a place in the final at stake.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

Australia are the only team in the tournament to have a 100% record so far with four wins in four matches. The defending champions came into the World Cup as outright favourites and have so far lived up to the billing. The Aussies have dominated every match with only India giving them a fight in their final group game.

South Africa Women have West Indies to thank for qualifying for the semi-final of the tournament. The team from the Caribbean islands beat England in the last group match of the World Cup with a decent margin, affecting their net run rate. The African nation had lost to England in the group stage but margins of victory in the other matches saw them qualify courtesy of a better net run rate than the 2009 edition winners.

Australia Women’s chances of winning - 87%

South Africa Women’s chances of winning - 13%

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

South African batters have been in great form at the World Cup. Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt feature in the Top 4 run scorers at the tournament. The duo has combined to hit 33 boundaries in the four matches they’ve played. As a team, South Africa have hit over 50 fours in UAE, at an average of nearly 13 boundaries per match. Despite Australia’s bowling attack, we’re backing the South Africans to score more than 8 fours in the match at odds of 1.73.

South Africa’s opening pair has been consistent throughout the tournament. Their lowest score has been 23 at the World Cup while they have put together one 100+ run and one 50+ run partnership. Odds of 1.87 for the pair to score more than 17 runs on Batery seem pretty tempting to us.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership Score: Australia Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Fifty to be Scored in the Match: Yes 1.57 Bet on Batery More Fours Scored: Australia 1.30 Bet on Batery

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Dubai has favoured teams that bowl first with 6 successful chases in the 10 matches that the venue has hosted at the World Cup. We’re expecting the team that wins the toss to put the opposition in to bat and back themselves to chase the target down.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around the 31 degrees mark in Dubai during the match. Teams are in for a sweltering evening with humidity at 61%. While there’s a 4% chance of rain, we can expect a full match in the first semi-final.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Elysse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Darcie Brown Bowler Sophie Molineux Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia are the only team at the tournament with a 100% record with four wins in four. In the 16 matches they have played this year, they’ve lost just twice. They haven’t lost since 28th January and come into the semi-final clash having won their previous 11 matches.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have won three of their four group games at the World Cup and qualified for the semis courtesy of having a better net run rate than England. They look in great touch, especially their batters.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

Australia Women have been dominant in matches versus South Africa Women. They’ve won 9 of the 10 matches the two teams have played. South Africa can take solace from the fact that their only win over the mighty Australians came in January this year when the two teams faced off in Canberra.

Head to Head

Australia Women: 9

South Africa Women: 1

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

South African openers to outperform the Australian openers

There aren’t too many departments where South Africa outshines Australia, but batting, especially at the top of the order, has been their biggest strength. The openers, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, have provided their team with great starts in all matches. The most prolific opening pair at the tournament have scores of 119*, 31, 64, and 23 in their first four matches.

While Australia haven’t done poorly with their openers, they haven’t been as consistent as their semi-final opponents. They are still waiting on the fitness update of their captain Alyssa Healy, which could mean Grace Harris and Beth Mooney opening the batting for the team. The last match they played saw them put together 17 runs against India. Their first-choice pair of Healy and Mooney have scored 85 runs in three matches at the World Cup.

South Africa have only lost two wickets in the powerplay throughout the tournament while Australia have lost 7 in their 4 matches. Hence, we’re expecting the South African opening pair to outclass their Aussie counterparts.

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s top batter

With 100 runs in four matches, the Australian opener is the team’s second-highest run scorer at the tournament, 1 run behind Elysse Perry. With the injury to Alyssa Healy, the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the runs falls on her shoulders. She has a great record against South Africa, scoring 289 runs in 6 matches, including three fifties.

Tazmin Brits to be South Africa Women’s top batter

The tournament’s top scorer, Tazmin Brits, is our pick to be South Africa’s best batter in the match. With 155 runs at an average of 51.66, she has been consistent throughout the tournament. In matches in Dubai, her scorecard reads 57*, 43, and 42 runs.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be Australia Women’s top bowler

Megan Schutt has overcome the spin-friendly conditions to emerge as the most prolific pace bowler at the tournament. She has varied her pace and swung the ball well to grab 8 wickets in four matches so far.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has taken 9 wickets so far at the World Cup to emerge as the second-highest wicket-taker at this stage of the tournament. 8 of her 9 wickets have come in Dubai, including a match-winning 4/29 against West Indies in their first match in UAE.