AUS (Australia Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction AUS 91 % Chance of Winning SRI 9 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.092 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia Women begin the defence of their World T20 title against Sri Lanka, the continental champions. The two teams will face off at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 05 at 03:30 PM IST.

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

The overwhelming favourites to win the T20 World Cup, Australia Women, are expected to start on a winning note. Australia come into the tournament on the back of clean sweeps in their last two bilateral series, first away to Bangladesh and then at home to neighbours New Zealand.

Sri Lanka Women suffered a defeat to Pakistan in their opening match courtesy of an all-round effort from Fatima Sana. The defending Asia Cup champions were second best in all departments against their Asian rivals. Their task of getting the first win gets its toughest challenge with Australia up next.

Australia Women’s chances of winning - 91%

Sri Lanka Women’s chances of winning - 9%

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Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

We expect team Australia captain Alyssa Healy to go big in the match. The wicket-keeper batter has had a stellar 2024 season so far, scoring 366 runs in 12 matches at an average of 36.60. In comparison, her career average is 25.31, highlighting the rich vein of form she is in. Her record against Sri Lanka is exceptional, having scored 278 runs in 7 matches including her career best score of 148*.

Australia’s opening pair of Healy and Beth Mooney is one of the deadliest in world cricket. They have averaged 36.60 runs for the opening partnership this year and scored the most runs out of any opening pair in women’s cricket. The fact that they have scored fewer than 24 runs only once in 12 matches this year makes odds of 1.85 for them to score over 23.5 runs on Parimatch a really good bet.

Match Prediction Best Odds First Wicket Partnership for Australia Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch More Fours in the Match: Australia Women 1.25 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Sharjah was kind to teams batting first on the opening day with both Pakistan and Bangladesh being able to defend their total. Teams will want to avoid fielding first in the sun and hence, we expect the captain who wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The match would be played in the UAE heat with temperatures starting at 34 degrees in the afternoon. As the match progresses, it would go down a couple of degrees, but the players are in for a hot afternoon in Sharjah.

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Elysse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Sophie Molineux Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women enter the match as they have in any other match in the last few years - in great touch. They have won 10 of their last 12 matches with the only two losses coming against India in Mumbai and South Africa in Canberra. They’ve won their last seven matches which include 3-0 series wins over New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshika de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Sachini Nisansala Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women came into the tournament full of confidence having won the Asia Cup on home soil. Their series with Ireland before the T20 World Cup ended 1-1. However, there was misery in store for them on the opening day of the tournament as Pakistan registered a 31-run victory in Sharjah. With Australia and India up next, it seems like they will have to wait for their next win.

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other seven times and all seven matches have been won by the top-ranked side in the world, Australia. None of those matches were close with Sri Lanka getting pummelled in each match irrespective of playing at home, away, or at a neutral venue.

Head to Head

Australia Women: 7

Sri Lanka Women: 0

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Australia Bowlers expected to cut through the Sri Lankan batting like hot knife on butter

Australia’s fearsome bowling attack of Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineaux, and Annabel Sutherland got a boost with news of pacer Darcie Brown returning from injury. Apart from one match where India put together a 137-run opening wicket partnership in Mumbai, Australia have kept the opposition batters quiet this season.

We are expecting the quintet to rip through the Sri Lankan batters, who lost 9 wickets to a relatively weaker Pakistani bowling line-up. Apart from Chamari Athapaththu, who fell early against Pakistan, we don’t believe there’s any batter in the Sri Lankan batting line-up who can stand their own against the Aussie bowling unit.

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Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women’s top batter

The last time the two sides faced each other, Alyssa Healy scored an unbeaten 50 and contributed with 3 stumpings to emerge as the man of the match. With the form she is in, we expect Healy to continue her exploits with the bat.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter

Experienced opener Chamari Athapaththu is expected to set the tone at the top of the order in order to put up a respectable total against Australia. She has a good record against the Aussies, scoring 267 runs in 7 matches, including one century and one fifty. In 2024, she is averaging 45.40 runs per match with a total of 681 runs in 18 matches so far, which includes a career best score of 119*.

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s top bowler

With 15 wickets in 12 matches in 2024, Wareham is not only the leading wicket-taker for Australia in this period, but also our pick to be the team’s best bowler against Sri Lanka. She has taken wickets in every match this year, barring one - against South Africa. We expect the spinner to be among the wickets in Sharjah.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

We are expecting the 34-year-old to not only contribute with the bat, but with the ball as well. The captain took three wickets against Pakistan in these conditions to help restrict them to 119 in the opening match. She has already taken 19 wickets in 17 innings this year, which includes a career best of 4/29 against West Indies in June.