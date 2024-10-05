BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction BANG 10 % Chance of Winning ENG 90 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.101 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England Women open their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against ‘hosts’ Bangladesh Women. The competition was due to be held in Bangladesh but has been moved to the UAE due to civil unrest. The two teams will face off at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 05 at 07:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

Bangladesh Women’s team registered their first T20 World Cup win in over ten years against Scotland in their first match of the tournament. A team bowling effort helped them defend 119 against the Scots to start their campaign. Their journey, however, can’t get any tougher than England, who are one of the favourites to reach the final.

England Women come into the tournament full of confidence, having won 13 of the 15 matches they have played this season. They have a good blend of youth and experience and will want to do better than the last edition when they got knocked out by hosts South Africa in the semi-final. They are expected to steamroll Bangladesh in their opening match.

Bangladesh Women’s chances of winning - 10%

England Women’s chances of winning - 90%

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Bangladesh Women vs England Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Bangladesh, even against Scotland, needed their bowlers to hand them the win as their batters were able to put up 119 runs on the board. They hit just 10 fours, which is slightly lower than their average of 10.8 per match this year. England, on the other hand, average nearly 19 boundaries per match in 2024. We predict England to score more fours than Bangladesh in the match.

Bangladesh average around 31.5 runs in the powerplay this season. Facing a formidable opponent like England, we expect that to fall even further. Hence, odds of 1.86 of a score under 28.5 seem decent to us. However, a safer bet would be Bangladesh scoring under 33.5m which is available at odds of 1.37 on Batery.

Match Prediction Best Odds First Wicket Partnership for Bangladesh Under 11.5 1.85 Bet on Batery More Fours in the Match: England Women 1.19 Bet on Batery

Bangladesh Women vs England Women Match Toss Prediction

Both the matches played in Sharjah in the tournament so far have seen teams batting first emerge victorious. We expect the captain who wins the toss to opt to bat and set up a formidable score.

Weather Report

The temperature in Sharjah is expected to be around 33 degrees celsius for the match with a slight breeze flowing in. Players, however, would have to conserve their energy in these humid conditions in order to play quality cricket.

Bangladesh Women vs England Women News & Player List

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shathi Rani, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Taj Nehar

Predicted Playing XI

Shathi Rani Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana Wicket-keeper Taj Nehar Batter Shorna Akter All-Rounder Ritu Moni All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Rabeya Khan All-rounder Marufa Akter Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women registered their first win in T20 World Cups in 10 years in the opening match. However, their form is patchy, at best. They reached the semi-final of the Asia Cup but prior to that, lost 0-5 at home to India.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Batter Heather Knight Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Freya Kemp All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Sarah Glenn All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women will have plenty of confidence after clean sweeps against Pakistan and New Zealand in the summer. They won 11 consecutive T20s up until the second match against Ireland in September, where only two members of their World Cup squad were playing.

Bangladesh Women vs England Women Head to Head

The two teams have not faced each other since 2018. The Head-to-Head record between the two teams reads three wins in as many matches for England.

Head to Head

Bangladesh Women: 0

England Women: 3

Bangladesh Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Bowlers are expected to go on a rampage

Bangladesh lost 7 wickets in their win over lowly Scotland. Facing England, who have a much better bowling attack, will be an even more difficult task for Nigar Sultana’s side. We expect the English bowlers to restrict the Bangladeshi batters from scoring many runs.

The world’s no. 1 bowler, Sophie Ecclestone, is an obvious pick. However, Sarah Glenn has caught our fancy with her leg spin. The 25-year-old has been in sensational touch this year, taking 17 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 8.5! Against Pakistan in May, she registered her best ever figures of 4/12 and we expect her to pick the Bangladeshi batters apart.

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Bangladesh Women vs England Women Top Batters

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter

The wicket-keeper batter has been her team’s best batter this year. In 13 matches that she has played, she has scored 349 runs at an impressive average of 38.77. Her stats seem even more impressive when you consider her teammates’ performances. The next highest scorer during this period is Murshida Khatun at 248 with Dilara Akter the only other player to cross triple digits.

Maia Bouchier to be England Women’s top batter

Maia Bouchier has been promoted up the order by coach Jon Lewis and she has more than repaid that faith. Earlier this year, she scored 186 runs in three matches as an opener in the ODI series against New Zealand and was given the player of the series award. In T20Is played this year, Bouchier has scored 333 runs in 12 matches with a high score of 91. We expect her to score well in her first match against the South Asian nation.

Bangladesh Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Rabeya Khan to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler

Teenager Rabeya Khan has been very impressive with the ball for Bangladesh ever since she broke through. The leg spinner has played 13 matches this year and bagged a team high 15 wickets at an average of under 16 and an economy under 6. Against Scotland, she ended with figures of 4-0-20-1, supporting Ritu Moni ably in the middle overs.

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

It’s no surprise seeing the world’s no. 1 bowler as the pick to be her team’s best bowler for the match. Sophie Ecclestone has carried her form from last year into 2024 as well, taking 17 wickets in 10 matches she has played so far this year. She has only returned wicketless in one match during this period, the final T20I in the series against New Zealand, which England won 5-0.