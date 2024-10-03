BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs SCO (Scotland Women) Match Prediction BANG 63 % Chance of Winning SCO 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.401 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off with Bangladesh and Scotland facing off in Group B at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Oct 3 at 03:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Chance of Winning

Bangladesh Women come into the tournament on the back of a semi-final run in the Asia Cup where they lost to India. In the warm-up matches, they initially lost to Sri Lanka but came back strongly to defeat Pakistan by 23 runs ahead of the start of the tournament.

Scotland Women got a morale boosting victory over Pakistan in the warm-up match, emerging victorious by 8 wickets. In their final warm-up match, however, they were bowled out for 58, a target Sri Lanka chased with ease. Prior to the warm-ups, Scotland Women won the tri-series against Netherlands and Papua New Guinea.

Bangladesh Women’s chances of winning - 63%

Scotland Women’s chances of winning - 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Scotland’s Kathryn Bryce is one of the most in-form players coming into the tournament. In the last 7 matches, the 26-year-old has scored 226 runs at an average of an astonishing 75.33 while she has also taken 10 wickets at an economy of just 4.51. Her all-round efforts are what hold the key to Scotland’s chances in the match and we believe she will definitely contribute with both bat and ball.

Spinner Nahida Akter is one of Bangladesh’s key weapons at the World Cup. Against Scotland, specifically, the 24-year-old has not returned empty-handed in any match, bagging seven wickets in the four matches she has played against the Scots. With just 1 wicket required to complete a century of wickets, we believe she will achieve the milestone in this match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Half Century in the Match: Yes 1.70 Bet on Batery Most Fours in the Match: Bangladesh Women 1.75 Bet on Batery

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Match Toss Prediction

Sharjah will host a T20 women’s multi-nation tournament for the first time in its history. The venue has been historically unbiased for teams batting first or bowling first with both winning five times each. In the last four matches played at the venue, however, teams that have set the target have come out on top thrice. With it being the first match of the tournament and the likely pressure teams are set to experience, winning the toss and setting the target could be the winning mantra.

Weather Report

It is going to be a sunny but humid afternoon for both teams with weather not expected to play spoilsport in the tournament opener. There is a 0% chance of rain with temperature expected to be between 30-36 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women News & Player List

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Dilara Akter (wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shathi Rani, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Taj Nehar

Predicted Playing XI

Shathi Rani Batter Dilara Akter Wicket-keeper Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana All-rounder Taj Nehar Batter Shorna Akter All-Rounder Ritu Moni All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Rabeya Khan All-rounder Marufa Akter Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have lost three of the last five matches they have played this year with their most recent loss coming in the semi-final of the Asia Cup.

Scotland Women News & Player List

Scotland Women Player List

Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (wk), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Saskia Horley, Lorna Jack, Ailsa Lister (wk) Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Saskia Horley Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Lorna Jack Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Darcey Carter All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Katherine Fraser All-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji All-rounder Olivia Bell Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women have won four of the last five matches the team has played, including an unbeaten campaign in the tri-series.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Head to Head

Bangladesh Women have faced off against Scotland Women four times and have emerged victorious on each occasion.

Head to Head

Bangladesh Women: 4

Scotland Women: 0

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Betting Odds

Scotland Women to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women face-off in the opening match of the tournament. Both sides will be raring to make a good start in the event to boost their chances of going through to the knock-out stages. Sarah Bryce and Saskia Horley are expected to open the batting for the Scots. The duo are in good touch, putting together a 73-run partnership in their first warm-up match. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women’s opening pair of Dilara Akter and Shathi Rani are yet to click with most of the team’s scoring falling on their captain Nigar Sultana. With the form of both teams’ opening pairs, we believe Scotland’s openers will give their team a better start.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Scotland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.885 Bet Now!

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Top Batters

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter

27-year-old Nigar Sultana is Bangladesh Women’s top batter. In 99 T20I matches that she has played, she has scored 1944 runs at an average of 27 with a high score of 113. We believe the scoring onus will fall on her shoulders yet again and she will emerge as the team’s best batter.

Sarah Bryce to be Scotland Women’s top batter

The younger of the Bryce sisters, Sarah is in good touch for Scotland Women at the top of the order. She likes to score quick runs, exemplified by her strike rate of over 108 in her T20I career. She comes into the match on the back of being the team’s top scorer in both warm-up matches. Her form makes her our top pick for the upcoming game.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Top Bowlers

Rabeya Khan to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler

Leg spinner Rabeya Khan took three wickets in her two warm-up matches. She has been in red-hot form, taking 14 wickets in her last 9 matches. The teenager, who has already picked up 33 wickets in her short T20I career, is our pick in the upcoming game.

Rachel Slater to be Scotland Women’s top bowler

Pacer Rachel Slater has picked up 11 wickets in the last 6 matches she has played for Scotland. She is an effective bowler with variations that allow her to outfox batters. With a wicket in each of her warm-up matches, she is our pick to be her team’s best bowler for the tournament opener.