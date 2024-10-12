BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction BANG 11 % Chance of Winning RSA 89 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.126 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women face Bangladesh Women with a decent chance of qualifying for the semi-finals with a win. The two sides will face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Oct 12 at 07:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

Back-to-back losses in their last two matches have virtually knocked Bangladesh out of the race for the semi-final spots. They had registered their first T20 World Cup win in over 10 years in their first match, but it has been all downhill since then for Bangladesh as the quality of the opponents increased.

South Africa, on the other hand, have been impressive with both bat and ball and have kept themselves in the hunt for the semis. The only African nation in the tournament would need to win against Bangladesh and better their run rate to pip West Indies to the knockout spot.

Bangladesh Women’s chances of winning - 11%

South Africa Women’s chances of winning - 89%

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Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Laura Wolvaardt has been in the form of her life. She is currently the leading run scorer in the tournament with 141 runs in three matches. She has scores of 59*, 42, and 40 at the World Cup so far and also has a good record against Bangladesh. With a place in the semi-final up for grabs, we're expecting her to go big in this virtual quarter-final.

We are expecting the leading wicket taker in the tournament, Nonkuleleko Mlaba, to give the Bangladesh batters a tough time. 7 of the off-spinner’s 8 wickets that she has taken in the three matches have come in Dubai. Hence, we’re picking Mlaba to grab at least a couple of wickets in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Higher Opening Partnership: South Africa Women 1.68 Bet on Parimatch Fifty to be Scored in the Match: Yes 1.80 Bet on Parimatch More Fours Scored: South Africa 1.25 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

The pitches in Dubai have slightly favoured teams chasing as they've won four matches and lost three. In night matches, however, the results are unbiased with teams batting first winning twice in four matches. We’ve seen captains opt to bat first after winning the toss five times in seven matches in Dubai and we expect the same trend to continue.

Weather Report

The two teams are scheduled to face each other in a day/night game in Dubai. The temperature is expected to hover around the 32-33 degrees mark. While there’s no chance of rain, humidity is set to increase as the match progresses.

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women News & Player List

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shathi Rani, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Taj Nehar

Predicted Playing XI

Shathi Rani Batter Dilara Akter Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana Wicket-keeper Taj Nehar Batter Shorna Akter All-Rounder Ritu Moni All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Rabeya Khan All-rounder Marufa Akter Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women’s opening day win seems far away now with the team losing their last two matches. They have lost three of their last five matches and are looking off-colour against quality opposition.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have won three of their last four matches and have put themselves in a great position to qualify for the knockouts. They look in great touch and are likely to continue their good form in Dubai against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

Bangladesh Women have a poor head-to-head record against South Africa, losing 11 out of the fourteen matches the two teams have played. After losing the first match against Bangladesh, South Africa went on a 10-match winning run over a decade, a run that was halted in December last year.

Head to Head

Bangladesh Women: 2

South Africa Women: 11

No Result: 1

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

South African openers to outperform Bangladesh’s opening pair

The top 2 run scorers at the tournament are the two openers from South Africa - Laura Wolvaardt and Tasmin Brits. The duo has been in sensational form, putting together partnerships of 119*, 31, and 64 in the three matches they’ve played.

Bangladesh batters, on the other hand, have tried two different pairings with Dilara Akter and Murshida Khatun partnering the ever-present Shathi Rani at the top. While Rani and Khatun scored 26, the pair of Akter and Rani are yet to score more than 18.

Considering the form and the fact that South Africa have something to play for, we’re expecting Wolvaardt-Brits to outscore whichever opening pair Bangladesh opts for.

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Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Sobhana Mostary to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter

Bangladesh’s No. 3, Sobhana Mostary has been the team’s top run scorer in the tournament with 96 runs. She has been consistent in her batting as well, but will have to play spin better in order to be Bangladesh’s best batter. We’re expecting the 22-year-old to sign off from the tournament with a decent score.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s top batter

We’ve already spoken enough about the star of the South African batting line-up in the tournament. With a half-century and two 40+ scores, there’s no doubt in our mind that Laura Wolvaardt will be South Africa’s best batter in the match. In-form opening partner Tasmin Brits could do well too, but we’re going with the team captain to lead from the front.

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler

Off spinner Nahida Akter has taken wickets in each of the three matches Bangladesh have played at the World Cup so far. While she has a tendency to be expensive, she rarely returns empty-handed. Hence, we expect her to be among the wickets once again.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

Left arm orthodox spinner, Nonkululeko Mlaba saved her best form for the World Cup, taking 8 wickets in three matches so far. Before the tournament, she had just 5 wickets in 9 matches but the pitches in UAE have brought the best out of her. She has been in devastating form in Dubai, particularly, taking 7 of her 8 wickets there.