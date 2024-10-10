BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction
BANG
17%
Chance of Winning
WI
83%
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Teams batting first have won all matches played between the two sides.
- The best ever bowling figures by a West Indies player came against Bangladesh when Deandra Dottin returned with figures of 3.4-1-5-5 in 2018.
Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning
Bangladesh started the tournament with a win over Scotland, which was their first win in over 10 years in T20 World Cups. Their joy was short-lived, however, as they were comprehensively beaten by group B leaders, England, in their next match.
West Indies Women, on the other hand, lost their first match to South Africa before coming back strongly to register a dominant win over Scotland.
The two teams are tied on points but West Indies are higher in the table, courtesy of a superior run rate. The loser of the match will virtually be knocked out of the tournament. As per the odds, West Indies is likely to keep their semi-final hopes alive by defeating the Asian nation.
- Bangladesh Women’s chances of winning - 17%
- West Indies Women’s chances of winning - 83%
Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
West Indies’ batters have been unable to get them a good start with scores of 15 and 5 in the two matches. Their middle order has had to shoulder the responsibility of scoring the runs. With the form of the openers, we feel odds of 1.87 for the openers from the Caribbean islands to score fewer than 23 runs are a pretty safe bet.
While the openers have been poor, Deandra Dottin has caught our eye with her hard-hitting in the middle of the order. The experienced batter has scored 41 in the series so far in just 26 balls, smashing five fours and two sixes. We expect her to go big in the match and take the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners.
Match Prediction Best Odds
More Fours Scored: West Indies
Higher Opening Partnership: West Indies Women
Fifty to be Scored in the Match: No
Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction
Out of the 6 matches played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium so far in the tournament, teams batting first have emerged victorious on four occasions. The statistics are further skewed in favour of teams opting to bat first when it comes to day-night matches. All three evening matches at the ground have seen teams being able to successfully defend their totals. Hence, we're expecting the team that wins the toss to bat first.
Weather Report
The temperature is expected to range between 29 and 33 degrees in the evening in Sharjah. There's no chance of rain so we're likely to see a result in the match. While the mercury is expected to dip as the match progresses, humidity is likely to go up to as high as 63%.
Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women News & Player List
Bangladesh Women Player List
Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shathi Rani, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Taj Nehar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shathi Rani
|
Batter
|
Dilara Akter
|
Batter
|
Sobhana Mostary
|
Batter
|
Nigar Sultana
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Taj Nehar
|
Batter
|
Shorna Akter
|
All-Rounder
|
Ritu Moni
|
All-rounder
|
Fahima Khatun
|
Bowler
|
Rabeya Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Marufa Akter
|
Bowler
|
Nahida Akter
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Women Team Form
Bangladesh Women registered their first win in T20 World Cups in 10 years in the opening match before losing their next tie. They've won three of their last five matches, but prior to that they had lost 5 matches in a row at home to India.
West Indies Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Qiana Joseph
|
Batter
|
Shemaine Campbell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Stafanie Taylor
|
All-rounder
|
Deandra Dottin
|
Batter
|
Chinelle Henry
|
Batter
|
Chidean Nation
|
Batter
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
Bowler
|
Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Karishma Ramharack
|
Bowler
|
Ashmini Munisar
|
All-rounder
West Indies Women Team Form
West Indies Women have 1 win and 1 loss from their opening two matches at the T20 World Cup so far. They have lost two of the last five matches they've played. Their results this year have been pretty good, however, with 7 wins in 10 matches.
Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head
Bangladesh Women have a poor head-to-head record against their opponents. West Indies Women have won all three matches the two teams have played. Incidentally, they batted first in all three matches.
Head to Head
Bangladesh Women: 0
West Indies Women: 3
Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds
West Indies bowlers expected to win the battle against Bangladesh batters
Bangladesh’s batting line-up has failed to score big in the tournament so far with scores of 119 and 97 in the two matches. Apart from Sobhana Mostary, none of the batters have managed to score consistently.
While West Indies’ bowlers failed to take a wicket against South Africa, they were very impressive against Scotland. Afy Fletcher, in particular, was impressive taking 3 wickets in her quota of four overs.
Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters
Sobhana Mostary to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter
Sobhana Mostary has been the shining light in Bangladesh’s otherwise underwhelming batting performance so far in the World Cup. With 80 runs in the tournament, she has contributed to nearly 40% of the team's runs.
Stafanie Taylor to be West Indies Women’s top batter
The versatile batter has given the team a boost after shaking off her knee injury troubles she had during her knock of an unbeaten 44 against Scotland. Her performance as a No. 3 has been much better than when she has opened the innings. We expect her to come in after the first wicket falls and score big.
Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers
Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler
Left arm spinner, Nahida Akter has taken three wickets for Bangladesh so far at the World Cup. She is the team's highest wicket-taker in the year, contributing to 16 wickets in 14 matches. We believe she could pose problems to West Indies’ batters in the powerplay.
Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’s top bowler
The leg spinner was the team's leading wicket-taker in the last match, bagging 3 wickets. Her record this year has been sensational, returning empty-handed just once in 10 matches. She has contributed to 19 dismisalls during this period and we expect her to do well against Bangladesh, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies Women
- Bangladesh Women to win @ 4.30 (PariMatch)
- West Indies Women to win @ 1.21 (PariMatch)
Parimatch