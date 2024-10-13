ENG (England Women) vs SCO (Scotland Women) Match Prediction ENG 99 % Chance of Winning SCO 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Scotland’s debut Women’s T20 World Cup comes to an end against England Women in Sharjah on Oct 13 at 03:30 PM IST.

England Women vs Scotland Women Chance of Winning

England are unbeaten in the tournament so far winning both of their matches and putting themselves in a great position to qualify for the semi-finals as table toppers. They were dominant in their wins over South Africa and Bangladesh and will be looking to virtually confirm their spot in the knockout stages with a win over Scotland.

Scotland, on the other hand, will have got a lot of exposure from their debut tournament. Although they lost all three matches so far, they would be delighted to have qualified in the elite tournament.

England Women’s chances of winning - 99%

Scotland Women’s chances of winning - 1%

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England Women vs Scotland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

We're backing Danni Wyatt-Hodge to go big in the match. She has 40+ scores in both matches so far, playing at a strike rate of over 100. She was stumped in both matches and if she can keep her feet in the crease, we're backing her to cross the half-century milestone in Sharjah.

Scotland’s batters have managed scores of just 103, 99, and 86 so far in the tournament. The task for them gets tougher as they face the formidable English bowling line-up, which also features the world’s #1 bowler in Sophie Ecclestone. We're expecting the Scots to not reach the 100-run mark and bow out of the tournament meekly.

Match Prediction Best Odds Higher Opening Partnership: England Women 1.38 Bet on Batery Total Fours in the Match Over 20.5 1.75 Bet on Batery More Fours Scored: England 1.08 Bet on Batery

England Women vs Scotland Women Match Toss Prediction

Sharjah has been unbiased so far at the World Cup with 4 wins a piece for teams batting first and chasing in the 8 matches it has hosted. With it being a day match, we're expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first and avoid fielding in the afternoon sun.

Weather Report

The two teams are scheduled to face each other in a day game in Sharjah. They are in for a hot afternoon with temperatures in the range of 34 to 36 degrees celsius.

England Women vs Scotland Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Batter Heather Knight Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Freya Kemp All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Sarah Glenn All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women have won both their matches at the World Cup so far. Their only loss in the last 14 matches came in September when their B team faced Ireland in September.

Scotland Women Player List

Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (wk), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Saskia Horley, Lorna Jack-Brown, Ailsa Lister (wk) Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Saskia Horley Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Lorna Jack-Brown Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Darcey Carter All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Katherine Fraser All-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji All-rounder Olivia Bell Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women come into the match on the back of three losses in a row. They will be looking to enjoy their final outing in their debut T20 World Cup appearance.

England Women vs Scotland Women Head to Head

England Women’s team and Scotland Women’s team have not faced each other in T20 internationals. Their only match against each other came in an ODI back in 2001 when England emerged victorious.

Head to Head

England Women: 0

Scotland Women: 0

England Women vs Scotland Women Betting Odds

England openers expected to give Scotland a grand farewell

Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have put together a total of 64 runs for the opening wicket in their first two matches. Despite playing one more match, Scotland's opening pair of Sarah Bryce and Saskia Horley have scored just 39 runs.

Hence, we find odds of the English opening pair to outscore the Scottish openers quite good. Another pick could be to back England to score more than 18 runs for the first wicket.

England Women vs Scotland Women T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Scotland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 15.00 Bet Now!

England Women vs Scotland Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be England Women’s top batter

With scores of 43 and 41 already in Sharjah, Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been England’s most prolific batter at the World Cup so far. We’re expecting her to go big once again against Scotland at the top of the order.

Sarah Bryce to be Scotland Women’s top batter

The Scottish batters haven’t been able to get going consistently. If we look at their other match in Sharjah, Sarah scored a gritty unbeaten 49 after keeping wickets for 20 overs in the afternoon sun. We’re expecting her to sign off from the tournament with a good score.

England Women vs Scotland Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

The world’s #1 bowler took two wickets in England’s last match at the tournament versus South Africa. Sophie Ecclestone has bowled exceptionally well in the last 18 months to reach the top rank and we expect her to be at her best against their neighbours in Sharjah.

Kathryn Bryce to be Scotland Women’s top bowler

The older Bryce sister has made respectable contributions with both bat and ball in the three matches. In the only match that Scotland played in Sharjah, Kathryn bagged a wicket and kept Bangladesh batters relatively quiet, bowling 11 dot balls in four overs.