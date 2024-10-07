ENG (England Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction ENG 74 % Chance of Winning RSA 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.388 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Group B’s top 2 teams - England Women and South Africa Women - face each other in the Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 07 at 07:30 PM IST.

England Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

England Women started their campaign with a 21-run win over ‘hosts’ Bangladesh. They are one of the favourites to reach the final and they showed their credentials in the opening match. The game against South Africa is one of the tougher group matches for England, but one that they are expected to pass with flying colours.

South Africa Women laid down the marker with a commanding win over West Indies in their opening match. This result puts them in a great position to qualify for the knockout stages by finishing in the Top 2 in group B. Their winning start to the tournament, however, faces its toughest challenge yet against England.

England Women’s chances of winning - 74%

South Africa Women’s chances of winning - 26%

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England Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both the team’s openers are in great form with the South African pair staying undefeated till the end in their first match while England’s openers scored more than half of the team’s runs against Bangladesh. We believe both teams’ openers would do well and odds of 1.85 for the English pair to score 18 or more and the South African openers to score 17 or more runs for the opening partnership are a steal.

Staying on the batters’ form, we also feel that odds of 1.80 for more than 20 fours to be scored in the match are pretty good. England, despite managing just 119, hit 10 fours and one six in their inning while South Africa smashed thirteen boundaries in their opening matches.

Match Prediction Best Odds Higher First Wicket Partnership: England Women 1.77 Bet on Parimatch More Fours in the Match: England Women 1.53 Bet on Parimatch Total Fours in the Match Over 20.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Sharjah has historically slightly favoured teams that bat first with eight wins as compared to six for teams chasing. In the 2024 Women’s T20I World Cup so far, we have seen teams being able to defend their total three times in four matches played at the venue. We can expect the captain of the team that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

With the match starting at 6 PM local time, we are expecting a slightly cooler evening in Sharjah. The temperature is expected to move from 33 to 29 degrees as the match progresses. The sky will be partly cloudy but there’s next to no chance of rain so we can expect a full match.

England Women vs South Africa Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Batter Heather Knight Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Danielle Gibson All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Sarah Glenn All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women come into the match in a rich vein of form, having won four of the last five matches including a win in their tournament opener. They've only lost two matches all year where one of the losses came against Ireland where England played their ‘B’ team.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have won six and lost six matches this year so far. Two of those wins, however, have come against India and Australia, which show their ability to beat the top sides. They couldn't have had any better preparation for the game against England than a 10-wicket win over West Indies in their first match of the tournament.

England Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

England Women dominate the head-to-head record against South Africa, winning 19 of the 24 matches they've played. The African nation have just 4 wins against the English, but registered a win by 6 runs the last time the two teams faced each other.

Head to Head

England Women: 19

South Africa Women: 4

No Result: 1

England Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Spinners to outclass pacers with the ball

Five of the six best figures in Women’s T20Is at Sharjah have been by spinners. In matches played at Sharjah in this tournament, pacers have contributed to less than 30% of the wickets. Out of the 58 wickets that have fallen in 4 matches, just 16 of those have been taken by pacers. Spinners from both teams have been more effective so far in the tournament with England’s slow bowlers taking 5 out of the 7 wickets while South Africa’s have taken 4 out of the 6 wickets.

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England Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be England Women’s top batter

The English opener has been in great touch this year, scoring 267 runs in 10 matches. She has already scored two half centuries so far in 2024 and was on the verge of it against Bangladesh where she got out for 41. We expect her to go big in the match.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s top batter

Team captain, Laura Wolvaardt, led from the front against West Indies, rotating her bowlers well to restrict their explosive batters. With the bat, she stayed till the end, unbeaten on 59 to ensure South Africa start the tournament with a win. Her scores of 59*, 45, and 36 in the last three matches make her our pick from the South African batting line-up.

England Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be England Women’s top bowler

The 25-year-old leg spinner has taken 18 wickets for England so far in 2024, including a wicket in the opening match of the T20 World Cup. Her last five matches have seen her take 9 wickets in less than 17 overs and we expect her to add to that against South Africa.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

Left arm orthodox spinner, Nonkululeko Mlaba was her team’s best bowler after picking up 4 wickets against West Indies. Her player of the match performance in the last game and the way the pitch is behaving, we expect Mlaba to continue troubling the batters.