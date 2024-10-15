ENG (England Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction ENG 87 % Chance of Winning WI 13 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The final match of the group stage of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup sees England Women take on West Indies Women with the qualifying spots wide open. The match is set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Oct 15 at 07:30 PM IST.

England Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

England are the only team in the tournament alongside Australia to have a 100% record so far. With three wins in three, they’ve not only established their title credentials, but top the table with 6 points, ahead of South Africa courtesy a better net run rate. A heavy loss in their final group match is the only way they won’t qualify for the semi-final.

For West Indies Women, the equation is pretty straight-forward. Win and go through to the knockout stage while a loss would mean they’re out of the tournament. England have a slightly better net run rate than them courtesy of a 10-wicket win over Scotland, but even a narrow victory for West Indies could put them ahead of the 2009 edition winners in the table.

England Women’s chances of winning - 87%

West Indies Women’s chances of winning - 13%

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England Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been consistency personified so far in the tournament. She has scores of 41, 43, and 51* so far at the World Cup. She approached each of the matches as per their merit, scoring at around a run-a-ball in the first two before going berserk against Scotland, scoring at a strike-rate of nearly 200. We can’t look beyond odds of 1.85 for the opener to score more than 20 runs in the match.

Both teams are aggressive with their batting with West Indies hitting 31 fours and 7 sixes in their three matches so far while England have smashed 43 fours and a solitary six. They combine an average of almost 25 fours per match. We expect the match in Dubai to follow the same pattern and hence, find odds of 1.80 on Batery for over 22 fours to be hit in the match very tempting.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership Score: West Indies Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Fifty to be Scored in the Match: Yes 1.45 Bet on Parimatch More Fours Scored: England 1.50 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

Dubai has slightly favoured teams that bowl first with them coming out on top on five occasions in eight matches played at the venue so far at the World Cup. We’re expecting the team that wins the toss to field first in order to know the target to chase.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 31-32 degrees in Dubai during the match. It is expected to be a windy evening but we’re expected to see a full game as there’s no chance of rain.

England Women vs West Indies Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Batter Heather Knight Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Freya Kemp All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Sarah Glenn All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women have been in sensational form throughout the tournament. They are the only team alongside Australia to remain undefeated at the World Cup so far. With just 1 loss in their last 15 matches, which also came because they fielded their second team against Ireland, England Women couldn’t have come into the match in better form.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews All-rounder Qiana Joseph Batter Shemaine Campbell Wicket-keeper Stafanie Taylor All-rounder Deandra Dottin Batter Chinelle Henry Batter Chidean Nation Batter Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Ashmini Munisar All-rounder

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have won four of the last five matches they’ve played. Their only loss in this period was a 10-wicket loss against South Africa which makes their qualification to the semi-final a tough task.

England Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head

England Women have won 19 times against West Indies Women while they’ve ended up on the losing side 8 times. In recent history, England have been hugely dominant, not losing to the team from the Caribbean islands since 2018.

Head to Head

England Women: 19

West Indies Women: 8

Tied: 1

England Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

England openers expected to outperform the West Indies’ pair

Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Maia Bouchier have been in sensational form at the World Cup. They’ve scored 177 runs in three matches at an average of 88.50 for the opening wicket. They are the most explosive opening pair at the tournament, scoring at a rate of 8.36 runs per over.

West Indies, on the other hand, have tried out two different opening pairs with Qiana Joseph and Stafanie Taylor partnering Hayley Mathews at the top. While neither pair has worked, their bigger concern will be the fitness of Stafanie Taylor.

The form of the two teams’ opening batters and the uncertainty around the West Indies’ batting line-up makes us believe that England’s openers will give their team a better start than their opponents’.

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England Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be England Women’s top batter

The opening batter is the team’s highest run-scorer at the World Cup so far. Her consistent performances at the top of the order have given England the perfect platform to launch from there. She has scores of 41, 43, and 51* in her first three matches and we expect her to go big against the team from the Caribbean islands as well.

Hayley Mathews to be West Indies Women’s top batter

With topscorer Stafanie Taylor’s participation in doubt after getting injured in her last match, the onus of scoring the bulk of the team’s runs falls on the captain Hayley Mathews. The opening batter hasn’t been able to get going in the tournament so far with the 34-run knock against Bangladesh in the last match being her highest score of the World Cup. She will look at using that knock as a launchpad to go big in this virtual quarter-final.

England Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

The world’s top ranked bowler has been very economical with the ball, conceding just 49 runs in 12 overs. In the three matches she has played, she has taken four wickets. Her record against the West Indies is quite good with 18 wickets in 13 matches. After three games in Sharjah, she will be eager to test herself on the spin-friendly Dubai pitch.

Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’s top bowler

West Indies’ spin sensation Afy Fletcher is the team’s joint leading wicket-taker alongside Karishma Ramharack at the ongoing World Cup with 5 wickets. While 4 of Ramharack’s wickets have come in Sharjah, Fletcher has picked up 3 wickets in Dubai. The team will be counting on the 37-year-old leg-spinner’s experience to keep the potent English batting quiet.