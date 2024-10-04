IND (India Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction
IND
80%
Chance of Winning
NEW
20%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Eight out of the 13 matches played between the teams have been won by teams who have won the toss.
- The only century scored in matches involving India Women and New Zealand Women has been by Harmanpreet Kaur in the 2018 T20 World Cup.
India Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning
India Women will be eager to begin the T20 World Cup and put their Asia Cup final loss to Sri Lanka behind them. The surprise defeat was a blip in the team’s recent run, who had won 10 of their last 11 matches prior to the final. We are expecting them to return to winning ways in their first match of the tournament.
New Zealand Women have played thirteen matches this year but have managed just a solitary win. The form needs to be taken in context, however, as they’ve faced two of the best teams on the planet in Australia and England. Their win over South Africa in the warm-up match would give them some confidence going into the World Cup.
- India Women’s chances of winning - 80%
- New Zealand Women’s chances of winning - 20%
India Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Keep a close eye on the Indian openers, especially if the team bats first. The odds on Batery have India’s opening pair to score over 22.5 runs at 1.87. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have scored more than 23 in each of their last seven matches this year. Hence, we expect the batters to give India a good start.
We expect India Women to hit more fours than their opponents. In their last two series, New Zealand Women average around 12 fours per match. India, on the other hand, averaged around 20 per match in the recently concluded Asia Cup. Odds of 1.50 in favour of India are pretty decent considering the form of the Indian batters.
Match Prediction Best Odds
First Wicket Partnership for India Under 22.5
More Fours in the Match: India Women
India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction
While the women’s T20I matches played in Dubai are yet to favour teams batting first or second, the men’s T20Is saw an obvious pattern. Teams chasing won all 10 night games played in Dubai in the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup. We expect the captain who wins the toss to send in their opponents to bat first.
Weather Report
Night matches in Dubai are expected to be relatively cooler but it will still be a warm evening. While the temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees celsius, humidity of 55% means the players are in for a sweltering match. Weather is not expected to play spoilsport so fans would see a full match.
India Women vs New Zealand Women News & Player List
India Women Player List
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
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Smriti Mandhana
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Batter
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Yastika Bhatia
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Batter
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Harmanpreet Kaur
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All-rounder
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Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
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Richa Ghosh
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Wicket-keeper
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Deepti Sharma
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All-rounder
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Asha Sobhana
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All-rounder
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Renuka Singh Thakur
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Bowler
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Pooja Vastrakar
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Bowler
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Radha Yadav
|
Bowler
India Women Team Form
India Women come into the match in great touch, winning four of their last five matches. The only loss, however, came in the final of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka at Dambulla.
New Zealand Women News & Player List
New Zealand Women Player List
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
Predicted Playing XI
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Suzie Bates
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All-rounder
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Sophie Devine
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All-rounder
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Amelia Kerr
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All-rounder
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Georgia Plimmer
|
Batter
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Maddy Green
|
Batter
|
Brooke Halliday
|
All-rounder
|
Isabella Gaze
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Wicket-keeper
|
Jess Kerr
|
Bowler
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Lea Tahuhu
|
Bowler
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Eden Carson
|
Bowler
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Leigh Kasperek
|
Bowler
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand Women have lost all of their last five competitive matches convincingly. Although their record has been poor, the level of their opponents - England and Australia - needs to be taken into consideration. Their win over South Africa in the warm-up match is a better indicator of the form they find themselves in ahead of the tournament.
India Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head
The Head-to-Head between the two teams is dominated by the island nation. New Zealand Women have won 9 matches out of the 13 the two sides have played. However, only three of those matches were played in India and the teams have only played each other once in the last four years, a period where India has emerged as a dominant force in women's cricket.
Head to Head
India Women: 4
New Zealand Women: 9
India Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds
Team India have one of the most potent opening partnerships in world cricket
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana form the most formidable opening partnership in women’s T20I at the moment. The left-right combination and contrasting styles have often been the scourge of bowlers. India Women’s team’s vice-captain, Mandhana, is the second-highest run-scorer in women’s T20Is, having scored 3493 runs in 141 matches. Verma, who is 8 years junior, has already smashed 1948 runs in a 5-year career. Together, Verma and Mandhana have scored 2483 runs in 73 matches at an average of over 35.
New Zealand Women rely heavily on their opening pair and although they might not have the numbers as their Indian counterparts, they are pretty reliable. Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine have put together over 1700 runs for the Kiwis at the top of the order.
We expect Team India’s openers to get a higher score than their counterparts, just as the odds indicate.
India Women vs New Zealand Women
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
India Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters
Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s top batter
The left-handed opening batter is in great touch. She has averaged nearly 55 in the last 10 matches, scoring 328 runs. Although she hasn’t been able to get big scores in the warm-up matches, she is expected to go big against the Kiwis. In matches versus New Zealand, Mandhana has recorded her second highest score of 86.
Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s top batter
We are expecting the New Zealand opener to shine for her team. She has been the Kiwis’ best batter so far this season and was top of the runscoring charts in their last two series as well. With 203 runs in her last 8 matches, she is comfortably ahead of the next best scorer, Amelie Kerr at 138.
India Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers
Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s top bowler
With conditions favouring spinners, we expect Deepti Sharma to be India’s best bowler in the match. She took ten wickets in five matches at the Asian Cup and is expected to taken advantage of Dubai’s spin-friendly conditions.
Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler
Experienced pacer Lea Tahuhu is our pick to be New Zealand’s best bowler in the match. The 34-year-old has picked 10 wickets in as many matches so far this season. She had a good performance in the warm-up games as well, taking 3 wickets. Although she has a tendency to go for runs, her wicket-taking abilities could shine through in Dubai.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Women
- India Women to win @ 1.25 (PariMatch)
- New Zealand Women to win @ 3.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch