IND (India Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction IND 80 % Chance of Winning NEW 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.288 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR One of the favourites for the tournament, India Women, begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Zealand Women in a day/night match in Group A at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Oct 04 at 07:30 PM IST.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

India Women will be eager to begin the T20 World Cup and put their Asia Cup final loss to Sri Lanka behind them. The surprise defeat was a blip in the team’s recent run, who had won 10 of their last 11 matches prior to the final. We are expecting them to return to winning ways in their first match of the tournament.

New Zealand Women have played thirteen matches this year but have managed just a solitary win. The form needs to be taken in context, however, as they’ve faced two of the best teams on the planet in Australia and England. Their win over South Africa in the warm-up match would give them some confidence going into the World Cup.

India Women’s chances of winning - 80%

New Zealand Women’s chances of winning - 20%

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India Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Keep a close eye on the Indian openers, especially if the team bats first. The odds on Batery have India’s opening pair to score over 22.5 runs at 1.87. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have scored more than 23 in each of their last seven matches this year. Hence, we expect the batters to give India a good start.

We expect India Women to hit more fours than their opponents. In their last two series, New Zealand Women average around 12 fours per match. India, on the other hand, averaged around 20 per match in the recently concluded Asia Cup. Odds of 1.50 in favour of India are pretty decent considering the form of the Indian batters.

Match Prediction Best Odds First Wicket Partnership for India Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch More Fours in the Match: India Women 1.50 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

While the women’s T20I matches played in Dubai are yet to favour teams batting first or second, the men’s T20Is saw an obvious pattern. Teams chasing won all 10 night games played in Dubai in the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup. We expect the captain who wins the toss to send in their opponents to bat first.

Weather Report

Night matches in Dubai are expected to be relatively cooler but it will still be a warm evening. While the temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees celsius, humidity of 55% means the players are in for a sweltering match. Weather is not expected to play spoilsport so fans would see a full match.

India Women vs New Zealand Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Yastika Bhatia Batter Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Asha Sobhana All-rounder Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women come into the match in great touch, winning four of their last five matches. The only loss, however, came in the final of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Sophie Devine All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Maddy Green Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Jess Kerr Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Leigh Kasperek Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have lost all of their last five competitive matches convincingly. Although their record has been poor, the level of their opponents - England and Australia - needs to be taken into consideration. Their win over South Africa in the warm-up match is a better indicator of the form they find themselves in ahead of the tournament.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head

The Head-to-Head between the two teams is dominated by the island nation. New Zealand Women have won 9 matches out of the 13 the two sides have played. However, only three of those matches were played in India and the teams have only played each other once in the last four years, a period where India has emerged as a dominant force in women's cricket.

Head to Head

India Women: 4

New Zealand Women: 9

India Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

Team India have one of the most potent opening partnerships in world cricket

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana form the most formidable opening partnership in women’s T20I at the moment. The left-right combination and contrasting styles have often been the scourge of bowlers. India Women’s team’s vice-captain, Mandhana, is the second-highest run-scorer in women’s T20Is, having scored 3493 runs in 141 matches. Verma, who is 8 years junior, has already smashed 1948 runs in a 5-year career. Together, Verma and Mandhana have scored 2483 runs in 73 matches at an average of over 35.

New Zealand Women rely heavily on their opening pair and although they might not have the numbers as their Indian counterparts, they are pretty reliable. Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine have put together over 1700 runs for the Kiwis at the top of the order.

We expect Team India’s openers to get a higher score than their counterparts, just as the odds indicate.

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India Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s top batter

The left-handed opening batter is in great touch. She has averaged nearly 55 in the last 10 matches, scoring 328 runs. Although she hasn’t been able to get big scores in the warm-up matches, she is expected to go big against the Kiwis. In matches versus New Zealand, Mandhana has recorded her second highest score of 86.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s top batter

We are expecting the New Zealand opener to shine for her team. She has been the Kiwis’ best batter so far this season and was top of the runscoring charts in their last two series as well. With 203 runs in her last 8 matches, she is comfortably ahead of the next best scorer, Amelie Kerr at 138.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s top bowler

With conditions favouring spinners, we expect Deepti Sharma to be India’s best bowler in the match. She took ten wickets in five matches at the Asian Cup and is expected to taken advantage of Dubai’s spin-friendly conditions.

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler

Experienced pacer Lea Tahuhu is our pick to be New Zealand’s best bowler in the match. The 34-year-old has picked 10 wickets in as many matches so far this season. She had a good performance in the warm-up games as well, taking 3 wickets. Although she has a tendency to go for runs, her wicket-taking abilities could shine through in Dubai.