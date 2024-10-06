IND (India Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction IND 90 % Chance of Winning PAK 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.157 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Arch-rivals India and Pakistan go head-to-head in the Women’s T20 World Cup in UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Oct 06 at 03:30 PM IST.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning

India Women suffered a humiliating loss in their opening match against New Zealand Women. One of the favourites to reach the final, Team India, will now require other results to go their way to reach the promised land. On paper, they are a much better side than Pakistan but emotions will be running high when they face their neighbours in Dubai.

Pakistan Women started their campaign on a positive note, defeating Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka by 31 runs, courtesy of an all-round effort from Fatima Sana. Despite the results in their opening matches, India come into the match as firm favourites.

India Women’s chances of winning - 90%

Pakistan Women’s chances of winning - 10%

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India Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

South Africa and New Zealand proved that the Dubai surface is good for batting. India’s batters had to go all guns blazing from the first ball itself as they were on the hunt to complete the second-highest successful run chase in women’s T20Is. The Indian openers had to veer away from their natural game to have a chance of chasing down 160.

Against Pakistan, however, we expect the deadly duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to deliver. The Indian openers are the second highest run-getters in T20s this year. Pakistan had to rely on their bowlers to win against Sri Lanka. Their top order folded quickly against the island nation and we are not expecting them to go big against India. Hence, odds of 1.49 for India to have the better opening partnership in the match is a pretty safe bet. The Indian team to hit more boundaries than Pakistan is also a good option if one wants to back the Indian batters heavily.

Match Prediction Best Odds Higher First Wicket Partnership: India Women 1.50 Bet on Parimatch More Fours in the Match: India Women 1.37 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

The two matches played in Dubai on Oct 03 saw mixed results. The afternoon match between South Africa and West Indies saw an easy run-chase for the former while the evening match saw New Zealand easily defend its total against India. We’re expecting the team that wins the toss to bat first and put up an imposing total.

Weather Report

An evening match in Dubai would give a bit of respite to the team fielding second. However, humidity of over 50% and temperatures around the 33 degrees mark are likely to sap the players’ energy throughout the match.

India Women vs Pakistan Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Yastika Bhatia Batter Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Asha Sobhana All-rounder Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have had mixed results heading into the match against their rivals. They’ve lost their last two matches, however, with losses in the Asia Cup final and the T20 World Cup opener.

Pakistan Women News & Player List

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Amin Batter Gull Feroza Batter Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Nida Dar All-rounder Omaima Sohail Batter Aliya Riaz All-rounder Fatima Sana All-rounder Diana Baig Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Tuba Hassan Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have lost three of the last five matches they have played. However, the two wins have come in the last three matches, which would give them confidence ahead of the match against their neighbours.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head

India has faced Pakistan 15 times in T20 international matches and have dominated throughout. Pakistan Women have won just three times with India emerging victorious on 12 occasions. Interestingly, 14 of the 15 matches have been played at neutral venues with only one match being played at the home of either team, when Pakistan registered one of their three wins - in Delhi in March 2016.

Head to Head

India Women: 12

Pakistan Women: 3

India Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Team India to bounce back against Pakistan

Neither India’s bowlers or batters were able to deliver in their opening match. New Zealand tore the Indian bowlers apart in the powerplay, smashing 55 runs to set the tone for the match. After India came back in the middle overs with two quick wickets, Sophie Devine took matters into her own hands and helped the team pose an imposing total. Chasing 160, neither Indian batter failed to score beyond 15 runs as they meekly surrendered.

Against Pakistan, however, we expect India to make massive improvements in both departments. The six-bowler experiment didn’t work out for India and we are expecting them to bolster their batting with the inclusion of Yastika Bhatia, which would move Harmanpreet to her preferred no. 4 spot. India’s second highest wicket-taker this year, Radha Yadav, is also waiting for her chance and she could replace Arundhati Reddy if India opts to go for a spinner instead of a third pacer.

India Women vs Pakistan Women T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.15 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 5.45 Bet Now!

India Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s top batter

Mandhana was chasing a mammoth total against New Zealand and fell early while trying to up the run rate. However, she scored two boundaries before perishing for 12 runs. We’re expecting Smriti Mandhana to do well in the match versus Pakistan, against whom she has already scored a half-century. The 28-year-old’s stats this year at the top of the order are hugely impressive, scoring 507 runs in 15 innings.

Muneeba Ali to be Pakistan Women’s top batter

Left-handed opener Muneeba Ali is Pakistan’s highest run scorer this year with 375 runs in 16 matches. The 27-year-old failed to post a decent score against Sri Lanka but she came into the tournament in consistent form. She has 30+ scores in 5 of her last six matches she played before the T20 World Cup.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Renuka Singh to be India Women’s top bowler

Renuka Singh has taken 9 wickets in the last 6 matches, with the best average among all Indian bowlers during this period. In a match where India's leading bowler Deepti Sharma was taken to the cleaners, the medium pacer stood her own against an in-form New Zealand side. We expect Renuka to continue her form against Pakistan.

Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan Women’s top bowler

Sadia Iqbal has been the team’s best bowler this year, by a huge margin. She has taken 27 wickets in 16 matches with the next best at just 13. Her recent form also looks great, taking 3 wickets in the opening match.