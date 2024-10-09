IND (India Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction IND 85 % Chance of Winning SRI 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.183 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR One of the pre-tournament favourites, India Women, face their Asian counterparts Sri Lanka Women at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Oct 09 at 07:30 PM IST.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

India Women have looked off-colour so far in the tournament. They lost their opening match against New Zealand while they registered a narrow win versus rivals Pakistan. With Australia to come in their final group game, the match against Sri Lanka has become a must win for the Indians.

Sri Lanka Women have lost both their opening matches and are virtually out of the tournament. They lost to Pakistan in their opening match before losing to Australia in Sharjah. With India up next, their wait for the first win of the tournament is likely to continue.

India Women’s chances of winning - 85%

Sri Lanka Women’s chances of winning - 15%

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India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

India's batters have failed to register big scores so far in the tournament. No batteries scored more than 15 runs in their opening match while Shafali Verma’s 32 against Pakistan is their top score so far.

Sri Lanka as well have had to rely heavily on their bowlers to keep the scores respectable. They've managed to score 85 and 93 in their two matches so far.

We're expecting a low score in Dubai and find odds of 2.15 for batters to not score a fifty in the match pretty tempting. Odds for India’s opening pair to score fewer than 22 runs and Sri Lanka’s to score fewer than 16 runs in the match seem like a decent bet as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds More Fours Scored: India 1.35 Bet on Batery Higher Opening Partnership: India Women 1.61 Bet on Batery

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favoured teams chasing in the T20 World Cup. Three of the four matches played at the ground has seen teams batting first ending on the losing side. Incidentally, India is the only team unable to chase down a target in Dubai throughout the tournament. We're expecting the captain that wins the toss to follow the stats and field first.

Weather Report

An evening game would provide some respite to the players, but humidity and temperatures ranging from 33 to 29 degrees is sure to have an impact on the energy levels. It'll be slightly windy in the evening but there's no chance of rain so we can expect a full match.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Sajeevan Sajana All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Asha Sobhana All-rounder Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have had mixed results heading into the match against their rivals. They’ve lost two of their last five matches which includes a loss against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshika de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women came into the tournament full of confidence having won the Asia Cup on home soil. The T20 World Cup, however, has seen them lose both their matches so far..

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

India Women have largely dominated matches against Sri Lanka, winning 19 out of 25 matches the two teams have played. Sri Lanka, however, have won two of the last five matches between the teams, including a win in the final of the Asia Cup this year.

Head to Head

India Women: 19

Sri Lanka Women: 5

No Result: 1

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Indian middle order expected to rise to the occasion

Neither team's opening pair has got going so far in the tournament. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have scored of 11 and 18 in their first two matches. On the other hand, Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunarathne have managed scores of 9 and 6 in the tournament.

The pitches in Dubai have favoured the bowlers in the powerplay so far. Only twice have teams scored more than 20 runs for the opening partnership in Dubai so far this tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues have a great historic record against Sri Lanka and we expect them to go big once again. The duo have put together 294 runs in 7 matches against Sri Lanka and will look to add to that total.

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India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues to be India Women’s top batter

While the focus has been on India's openers and Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues is our pick to be the team's best batter against Sri Lanka. She is India's highest run scorer against the island nation, smashing 427 runs in 12 innings. She has scored three fifties in matches versus Sri Lanka, and we expect her to continue her solid run in Dubai.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter

We're backing the top scorer in matches involving the two teams to shine once again. She has scored 573 runs in 24 matches against India at an average of 25. She scored 61 runs in the last match between the two teams.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Arundhati Reddy to be India Women’s top bowler

The medium pacer has emerged as a pleasant surprise for India at the tournament. She has been in great form since returning from injury, taking 7 wickets in 5 matches. In the two matches played at the T20 World Cup, she is yet to return wicketless. She returned with one wicket against the Kiwis, before registering a career best 3/19 against Pakistan.

Udeshika Prabhodhani to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

The pacer has taken a wicket in each of her last five matches, bagging 8 in that period. She has a decent record against India, taking 18 wickets in 20 matches at an economy under 6. At the World Cup so far, she has claimed 4 wickets in 2 matches and is their in-form bowler.