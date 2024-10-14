NEW (New Zealand Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction PAK 20 % Chance of Winning NEW 80 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.214 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand Women take on Pakistan Women requiring a win to qualify for the knock-out stages. The match is set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Oct 14 at 07:30 PM IST.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand suffered a setback against their neighbours and pre-tournament favourites Australia in their second match. Either side of it, however, they have been sensational. They handed India a defeat in their first match of the 2024 World Cup while they hammered Sri Lanka in Sharjah.

Pakistan’s semi-final hopes hang by a thread having suffered heavy defeats to India and Australia. They’ll be buoyed by the return of captain Fatima Sana who missed their previous match on account of her father’s demise. Pakistan will have to win their match by a big margin and hope Australia defeat India for them to have any chance of going further in the tournament.

New Zealand Women’s chances of winning - 80%

Pakistan Women’s chances of winning - 20%

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Georgia Plimmer is the Kiwis’ top-scoring batter at the tournament with 91 runs. She scored a half-century in the last match while a score of 34 in the opening match helped Kiwis post an imposing total against India. With the form the 20-year-old is in, we’re backing odds of 1.85 for her to score more than 14 runs in the match.

Amelia Kerr has been in sensational form so far at the World Cup. She has taken wickets in every match, becoming the second highest wicket taker so far at the tournament with 7 wickets. While she has contributed with the bat as well, it is her 4-wicket haul against Australia that was most impressive. We’re expecting her to bag herself a couple of wickets against Pakistan.

Match Prediction Best Odds Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand Women 1.62 Bet on Parimatch Fifty to be Scored in the Match: Yes 1.75 Bet on Batery More Fours Scored: New Zealand 1.43 Bet on Batery

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

The pitches in Dubai have favoured teams chasing with them coming out on top 5 times in eight matches at the World Cup. With it being a virtual semi-final, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first in order to know what target to chase.

Weather Report

The two teams are scheduled to face each other in a day/night game in Dubai. The temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees with no chance of rain, which means a full game is on the cards.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Sophie Devine All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Maddy Green Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Jess Kerr Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Rosemary Mair Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand have lost six of their last 8 matches, but have won 2 of the last three, including a win over fellow semi-final hopefuls India. Their performances at the World Cup, barring the Australia match, have been very impressive.

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Amin Batter Gull Feroza Batter Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Nida Dar All-rounder Omaima Sohail Batter Aliya Riaz All-rounder Syeda Arooba Shah All-rounder Diana Baig Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Tuba Hassan Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have lost three of the last five matches they have played. After winning against Sri Lanka in their opening match, they lost to their rivals India. Prior to the World Cup, they had lost a bilateral series to South Africa 2-1.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head

New Zealand Women have been quite dominant against the South Asian country, winning 9 of the 11 matches they’ve faced. What would give Pakistan, and India, hope is that the two wins they’ve registered have come in the last three matches.

Head to Head

New Zealand Women: 9

Pakistan Women: 2

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

New Zealand openers to go big against Pakistan

New Zealand’s opening pair of Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates have put together 123 runs for the first wicket at the tournament so far. While they could only manage 7 runs against Australia, they put together partnerships of 67 and 49 runs against India and Sri Lanka, respectively. We’re expecting them to give the Kiwis a great platform once again.

After two matches of seeing Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza fail at the top, Pakistan promoted Sidra Amin up the order against Australia. However, that change failed to change their fortunes. Their opening wicket stands of 6, 1, and 13 fail to inspire hope among the fans.

Hence, odds of 1.62 for the New Zealand openers to score more than their Pakistani counterparts seem like a safe bet.

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Georgia Plimmer to be New Zealand Women’s top batter

The opener is our pick to be the best batter from the Kiwis’ batting line-up against Pakistan. 91 of the 223 runs she has scored in the year have come in their last three innings. She seems to have settled in her role as an opener, smashing two half-centuries in her last four matches.

Muneeba Ali to be Pakistan Women’s top batter

Opener Muneeba Ali is the top scorer among New Zealand and Pakistan batters this year with 399 runs. While she hasn’t had the best tournament so far, she came into the tournament in great form. We’re expecting her to do well against the Kiwis.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler

With 21 wickets, Amelia Kerr is New Zealand’s most prolific bowler in 2024. 7 of those wickets have come at the World Cup. Her record against Pakistan is pretty good as well, taking 11 wickets in 7 matches against the South Asian nation.

Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan Women’s top bowler

Pakistan’s key weapon, Sadia Iqbal, has taken 29 wickets so far this year, more than double of her teammates with Nida Dar the second best at 13 dismissals. She hasn’t returned empty handed in any of her last 9 matches and already has 5 wickets at the World Cup so far.