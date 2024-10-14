NEW (New Zealand Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction
PAK
20%
Chance of Winning
NEW
80%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Teams batting first have won seven out of the eleven matches that Pakistan and New Zealand have played against each other.
- Nida Dar needs 8 more runs to complete 100 runs against New Zealand. The Pakistani all-rounder has played seven matches against the Kiwis.
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning
New Zealand suffered a setback against their neighbours and pre-tournament favourites Australia in their second match. Either side of it, however, they have been sensational. They handed India a defeat in their first match of the 2024 World Cup while they hammered Sri Lanka in Sharjah.
Pakistan’s semi-final hopes hang by a thread having suffered heavy defeats to India and Australia. They’ll be buoyed by the return of captain Fatima Sana who missed their previous match on account of her father’s demise. Pakistan will have to win their match by a big margin and hope Australia defeat India for them to have any chance of going further in the tournament.
- New Zealand Women’s chances of winning - 80%
- Pakistan Women’s chances of winning - 20%
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Georgia Plimmer is the Kiwis’ top-scoring batter at the tournament with 91 runs. She scored a half-century in the last match while a score of 34 in the opening match helped Kiwis post an imposing total against India. With the form the 20-year-old is in, we’re backing odds of 1.85 for her to score more than 14 runs in the match.
Amelia Kerr has been in sensational form so far at the World Cup. She has taken wickets in every match, becoming the second highest wicket taker so far at the tournament with 7 wickets. While she has contributed with the bat as well, it is her 4-wicket haul against Australia that was most impressive. We’re expecting her to bag herself a couple of wickets against Pakistan.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand Women
Fifty to be Scored in the Match: Yes
More Fours Scored: New Zealand
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction
The pitches in Dubai have favoured teams chasing with them coming out on top 5 times in eight matches at the World Cup. With it being a virtual semi-final, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first in order to know what target to chase.
Weather Report
The two teams are scheduled to face each other in a day/night game in Dubai. The temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees with no chance of rain, which means a full game is on the cards.
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women News & Player List
New Zealand Women Player List
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
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Sophie Devine
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All-rounder
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Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
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Georgia Plimmer
|
Batter
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Maddy Green
|
Batter
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Brooke Halliday
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All-rounder
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Isabella Gaze
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Wicket-keeper
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Jess Kerr
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Bowler
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Lea Tahuhu
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Bowler
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Eden Carson
|
Bowler
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Rosemary Mair
|
Bowler
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand have lost six of their last 8 matches, but have won 2 of the last three, including a win over fellow semi-final hopefuls India. Their performances at the World Cup, barring the Australia match, have been very impressive.
Pakistan Women Player List
Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sidra Amin
|
Batter
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Gull Feroza
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Batter
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Muneeba Ali
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Wicket-keeper
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Nida Dar
|
All-rounder
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Omaima Sohail
|
Batter
|
Aliya Riaz
|
All-rounder
|
Syeda Arooba Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Diana Baig
|
Bowler
|
Sadia Iqbal
|
Bowler
|
Nashra Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Tuba Hassan
|
Bowler
Pakistan Women Team Form
Pakistan Women have lost three of the last five matches they have played. After winning against Sri Lanka in their opening match, they lost to their rivals India. Prior to the World Cup, they had lost a bilateral series to South Africa 2-1.
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head
New Zealand Women have been quite dominant against the South Asian country, winning 9 of the 11 matches they’ve faced. What would give Pakistan, and India, hope is that the two wins they’ve registered have come in the last three matches.
Head to Head
New Zealand Women: 9
Pakistan Women: 2
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds
New Zealand openers to go big against Pakistan
New Zealand’s opening pair of Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates have put together 123 runs for the first wicket at the tournament so far. While they could only manage 7 runs against Australia, they put together partnerships of 67 and 49 runs against India and Sri Lanka, respectively. We’re expecting them to give the Kiwis a great platform once again.
After two matches of seeing Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza fail at the top, Pakistan promoted Sidra Amin up the order against Australia. However, that change failed to change their fortunes. Their opening wicket stands of 6, 1, and 13 fail to inspire hope among the fans.
Hence, odds of 1.62 for the New Zealand openers to score more than their Pakistani counterparts seem like a safe bet.
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters
Georgia Plimmer to be New Zealand Women’s top batter
The opener is our pick to be the best batter from the Kiwis’ batting line-up against Pakistan. 91 of the 223 runs she has scored in the year have come in their last three innings. She seems to have settled in her role as an opener, smashing two half-centuries in her last four matches.
Muneeba Ali to be Pakistan Women’s top batter
Opener Muneeba Ali is the top scorer among New Zealand and Pakistan batters this year with 399 runs. While she hasn’t had the best tournament so far, she came into the tournament in great form. We’re expecting her to do well against the Kiwis.
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler
With 21 wickets, Amelia Kerr is New Zealand’s most prolific bowler in 2024. 7 of those wickets have come at the World Cup. Her record against Pakistan is pretty good as well, taking 11 wickets in 7 matches against the South Asian nation.
Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan Women’s top bowler
Pakistan’s key weapon, Sadia Iqbal, has taken 29 wickets so far this year, more than double of her teammates with Nida Dar the second best at 13 dismissals. She hasn’t returned empty handed in any of her last 9 matches and already has 5 wickets at the World Cup so far.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand Women
- New Zealand Women to win @ 1.22 (PariMatch)
- Pakistan Women to win @ 4.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch