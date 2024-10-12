NEW (New Zealand Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction NEW 74 % Chance of Winning SRI 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.366 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand Women face Sri Lanka Women in the T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12 at 03:30 PM IST aiming to get back to second spot in Group A.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand had a great start at the tournament by registering a dominant win over fellow semi-final hopefuls India. That win put them in an ideal position to qualify for the knockout stages but a humbling loss to the indomitable Australians pushed them down the table.

Reigning Asian champions Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost all of their matches so far in the tournament. With their final match against the Kiwis, they are staring at exiting the World Cup empty handed.

New Zealand Women’s chances of winning - 74%

Sri Lanka Women’s chances of winning - 26%

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Three of the last four matches involving Sri Lanka and New Zealand have seen batters score a half-century. In the only match where a fifty was not scored, Suzie Bates came close with a score of 44. Hence, we feel odds of 1.87 on Batery for a fifty being scored in the match are pretty decent.

Sri Lankan batters have been quite poor in the match, getting bowled out in two matches and losing seven wickets in the third. New Zealand were also bowled out against Australia while they lost 4 wickets to India. With the lack of form of the two teams’ batters, odds of a total of more than 13 wickets to fall in the match seem quite tempting to us.

Match Prediction Best Odds Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand Women 1.80 Bet on Batery Fifty to be Scored in the Match: No 1.83 Bet on Batery More Fours Scored: New Zealand 1.48 Bet on Batery

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Sharjah has slightly favoured teams batting first, who have won four times in seven matches. However, when it comes to day matches, teams chasing have won as many as teams batting first - 1. With it being an afternoon game, we believe captains would like to avoid fielding first in the Sharjah heat and opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees at the start of the match with a good gust of wind blowing. However, as the match progresses, the temperature as well as wind are expected to go down.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Sophie Devine All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Maddy Green Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Jess Kerr Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Rosemary Mair Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand have lost six of their last 7 matches, which should raise alarm bells in any team. However, their only win in the tournament came against India while their losses were against Australia and England.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshika de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women came into the tournament full of confidence having won the Asia Cup on home soil. Their confidence, however, has been shattered as they’ve suffered three losses on the bounce in the UAE.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

New Zealand Women have a dominating record against Sri Lanka. Out of the 13 matches the two teams have played against each other, the Kiwis have won 12 games. Interestingly, the only match Sri Lanka won came in the last match between the two.

Head to Head

New Zealand Women: 12

Sri Lanka Women: 1

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

New Zealand openers to outscore Sri Lankan openers in the match

Sri Lanka’s openers Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne have scores of 9, 6, and 0 in their last three matches. If we go further back, there’s only one occasion in the last eight matches that Sri Lanka’s openers have scored more than 10 runs.

On the other hand, New Zealand have been better despite the team’s results. Four times in the last seven matches, they’ve put together scores exceeding 30 runs. Their only single digit score during this time came against the mighty Australia in their most recent match.

With the form the two teams’ openers are in, we’re expecting New Zealand openers to give their side a better start as compared to Sri Lanka’s.

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Sophie Devine to be New Zealand Women’s top batter

The New Zealand opener scored an unbeaten 57 against India in their first match of the tournament. Despite the level of opponents - India, Australia, and England - she has scored three fifties so far this year. Against their opponents in Sharjah, she has a high score of 75* and we’re not putting it beyond her to beat that score again.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter

Although the Sri Lanka captain has not been able to score in the World Cup so far, we can’t look beyond her as our pick. The all-rounder has already scored two hundreds and four fifties in T20Is this year. She is her team’s top scorer this year with 685 runs in 20 matches and hence, we’re expecting her to be the team’s best batter in the match.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler

Leg spinner Amelia Kerr comes into the match on the back of a 4-wicket haul against Australia. In her last four matches, she has taken 4 wickets on two occasions and is yet to return empty-handed. We’re expecting her to do well against the Asia Cup winners in Sharjah.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

2024 has been Chamari Athapaththu’s most productive year with the ball. She has bowled more regularly this year and has been richly rewarded for it. In 19 innings, she has taken 20 wickets at an average of 17.25. We’re backing her to be her team’s best bowler once again.