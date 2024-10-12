NEW (New Zealand Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction
NEW
74%
Chance of Winning
SRI
26%
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- New Zealand had won the first 12 matches they played against Sri Lanka till the island nation finally won a match against them in July 2023.
- Only one out of the eight fifties scored by batters in T20Is involving the two teams have been scored by a Sri Lankan player.
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning
New Zealand had a great start at the tournament by registering a dominant win over fellow semi-final hopefuls India. That win put them in an ideal position to qualify for the knockout stages but a humbling loss to the indomitable Australians pushed them down the table.
Reigning Asian champions Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost all of their matches so far in the tournament. With their final match against the Kiwis, they are staring at exiting the World Cup empty handed.
- New Zealand Women’s chances of winning - 74%
- Sri Lanka Women’s chances of winning - 26%
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Three of the last four matches involving Sri Lanka and New Zealand have seen batters score a half-century. In the only match where a fifty was not scored, Suzie Bates came close with a score of 44. Hence, we feel odds of 1.87 on Batery for a fifty being scored in the match are pretty decent.
Sri Lankan batters have been quite poor in the match, getting bowled out in two matches and losing seven wickets in the third. New Zealand were also bowled out against Australia while they lost 4 wickets to India. With the lack of form of the two teams’ batters, odds of a total of more than 13 wickets to fall in the match seem quite tempting to us.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand Women
Fifty to be Scored in the Match: No
More Fours Scored: New Zealand
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction
Sharjah has slightly favoured teams batting first, who have won four times in seven matches. However, when it comes to day matches, teams chasing have won as many as teams batting first - 1. With it being an afternoon game, we believe captains would like to avoid fielding first in the Sharjah heat and opt to bat first.
Weather Report
The temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees at the start of the match with a good gust of wind blowing. However, as the match progresses, the temperature as well as wind are expected to go down.
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women News & Player List
New Zealand Women Player List
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Plimmer
|
Batter
|
Maddy Green
|
Batter
|
Brooke Halliday
|
All-rounder
|
Isabella Gaze
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jess Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Lea Tahuhu
|
Bowler
|
Eden Carson
|
Bowler
|
Rosemary Mair
|
Bowler
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand have lost six of their last 7 matches, which should raise alarm bells in any team. However, their only win in the tournament came against India while their losses were against Australia and England.
Sri Lanka Women Player List
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Vishmi Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
All-rounder
|
Harshitha Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Kavisha Dilhari
|
All-rounder
|
Hasini Perera
|
Batter
|
Nilakshika de Silva
|
Batter
|
Anushka Sanjeewani
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Inoka Ranaweera
|
Bowler
|
Inoshi Priyadharshani
|
Bowler
|
Udeshika Prabodhani
|
Bowler
|
Sugandika Kumari
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
Sri Lanka Women came into the tournament full of confidence having won the Asia Cup on home soil. Their confidence, however, has been shattered as they’ve suffered three losses on the bounce in the UAE.
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head
New Zealand Women have a dominating record against Sri Lanka. Out of the 13 matches the two teams have played against each other, the Kiwis have won 12 games. Interestingly, the only match Sri Lanka won came in the last match between the two.
Head to Head
New Zealand Women: 12
Sri Lanka Women: 1
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds
New Zealand openers to outscore Sri Lankan openers in the match
Sri Lanka’s openers Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne have scores of 9, 6, and 0 in their last three matches. If we go further back, there’s only one occasion in the last eight matches that Sri Lanka’s openers have scored more than 10 runs.
On the other hand, New Zealand have been better despite the team’s results. Four times in the last seven matches, they’ve put together scores exceeding 30 runs. Their only single digit score during this time came against the mighty Australia in their most recent match.
With the form the two teams’ openers are in, we’re expecting New Zealand openers to give their side a better start as compared to Sri Lanka’s.
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters
Sophie Devine to be New Zealand Women’s top batter
The New Zealand opener scored an unbeaten 57 against India in their first match of the tournament. Despite the level of opponents - India, Australia, and England - she has scored three fifties so far this year. Against their opponents in Sharjah, she has a high score of 75* and we’re not putting it beyond her to beat that score again.
Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter
Although the Sri Lanka captain has not been able to score in the World Cup so far, we can’t look beyond her as our pick. The all-rounder has already scored two hundreds and four fifties in T20Is this year. She is her team’s top scorer this year with 685 runs in 20 matches and hence, we’re expecting her to be the team’s best batter in the match.
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler
Leg spinner Amelia Kerr comes into the match on the back of a 4-wicket haul against Australia. In her last four matches, she has taken 4 wickets on two occasions and is yet to return empty-handed. We’re expecting her to do well against the Asia Cup winners in Sharjah.
Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler
2024 has been Chamari Athapaththu’s most productive year with the ball. She has bowled more regularly this year and has been richly rewarded for it. In 19 innings, she has taken 20 wickets at an average of 17.25. We’re backing her to be her team’s best bowler once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand Women
- New Zealand Women to win @ 1.35 (PariMatch)
- Sri Lanka Women to win @ 3.15 (PariMatch)
Parimatch