PAK (Pakistan Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction
PAK
37%
Chance of Winning
SRI
63%
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Six out of the last seven matches featuring Sri Lanka Women and Pakistan Women have been won by teams bowling first.
- Chamari Athapaththu, with 9, has smashed the most sixes in matches featuring the two teams. The next highest is former Pakistan international, Ayesha Naseem, with 4 maximums.
Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning
Pakistan Women begin their tournament after a bilateral series loss at home to South Africa Women’s team. They lost matches and won once in their last competitive action before the World Cup. The warm-up matches weren’t too kind on them either as they suffered losses to both Scotland and Bangladesh.
The Asia Cup winners, Sri Lanka Women, come into the tournament full of confidence after defeating India Women in the final in Dambulla. They have won both of their warm-up matches as well and have won six out of their last seven competitive matches.
- Pakistan Women’s chances of winning - 37%
- Sri Lanka Women’s chances of winning - 63%
Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Pakistan Women will be counting on Muneeba Ali to help put up a competitive score in the match. The wicketkeeper-batter is the first Pakistani woman to score a century in T20 internationals, a feat she achieved at the last edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa. In her last 10 matches, she has scored 246 runs at an average of over 30, which makes us believe she will play a key role in the match.
Chamari Athapaththu is a true trailblazer for women's cricket in Sri Lanka. The 34-year-old made her international debut back in 2009 as a teenager and has been a mainstay in the island nation’s team ever since. She is also the first Sri Lankan woman to play franchise cricket. Despite her age, she was the MVP at the recently concluded Asia Cup and will be eager to win her maiden T20 World Cup.
Match Prediction Best Odds
First Dismissal Method: Caught
Highest Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka Women
First Boundary: Four
Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction
In the ten women’s T20I matches played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium so far, teams batting first have won as many times as ones chasing. Four out of the last five matches between the Pakistan Women and Scotland Women have been won by teams chasing. Hence, we expect the captain who wins the toss to send their opponents to bat first in order to know the target and plan the chase.
Weather Report
A day-night match would help both teams escape the heat expected in Sharjah. Temperature for the day is expected to range between 30 and 36 degrees Celsius with the evening being slightly cooler at the 32 degrees mark. There is no chance of rain so we are expected to see a full match.
Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women News & Player List
Pakistan Women Player List
Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sidra Amin
|
Batter
|
Gull Feroza
|
Batter
|
Muneeba Ali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nida Dar
|
All-rounder
|
Iram Javed
|
Batter
|
Aliya Riaz
|
All-rounder
|
Fatima Sana
|
All-rounder
|
Syeda Arooba Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Sadia Iqbal
|
Bowler
|
Nashra Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Tuba Hassan
|
Bowler
Pakistan Women Team Form
Pakistan Women have lost three of their last five matches they have played. One of those losses was a narrow semi-final loss to their T20 World Cup opener opponents.
Sri Lanka Women News & Player List
Sri Lanka Women Player List
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Vishmi Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
All-rounder
|
Harshitha Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Kavisha Dilhari
|
All-rounder
|
Hasini Perera
|
Batter
|
Nilakshika de Silva
|
Batter
|
Anushka Sanjeewani
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Inoshi Priyadharshani
|
Bowler
|
Udeshika Prabodhani
|
Bowler
|
Sugandika Kumari
|
Bowler
|
Achini Kulasuriya
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
Sri Lanka Women come into the match in red-hot form, having won six of their last seven matches. Their only loss in that period came in their last match against Ireland Women in a bilateral series.
Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head
The Head-to-Head between the two teams has seen periods of dominance from both sides. Pakistan are slightly ahead of their South Asian counterparts with 10 wins in 20 matches. Six of those wins came from the six matches the two teams played between 2018 and 2022. Since then, Sri Lanka have come out on top in all three matches they’ve played.
Head to Head
Pakistan Women: 10
Sri Lanka Women: 9
No Result: 1
Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds
Both teams’ opening pairs are yet to click
Both Sri Lanka Women and Pakistan Women have struggled to set the pace at the start of the innings, losing wickets early on. Even in the warm up matches, the highest opening wicket partnership was 37 runs when Sri Lanka faced Bangladesh. In their other match, they lost their first wicket in the first over itself. Pakistan, on the other hand, have opening partnership scores of 10 and 13, respectively, in their two warm-up games.
Both teams’ middle order has clicked in recent matches and we’re expecting the same pattern to follow in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The team that is able to recover from the initial setback at the earliest is the one that will come out on top in this match.
Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters
Sidra Amin to be Pakistan Women’s top batter
Pakistan’s opening batter is our pick to be the team’s best in the match. The experienced opener has a solid record against Sri Lanka, scoring 242 runs in 7 matches at an impressive average of 35. She has been a thorn in the island nation’s bowling attack, smashing a century and a half-century against them.
Hasini Perera to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter
This one is a slightly differential pick owing to all the attention that Athapaththu has got in the build-up to the match. However, Hasini Perera is our pick to be Sri Lanka’s best batter in the match. She scored 43 runs against Bangladesh in the warm-up in Dubai and although she could only score 7 in the second game, we feel she will be able to deal with Pakistan’s bowlers well.
Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers
Nashra Sandhu to be Pakistan Women’s top bowler
Left arm spinner Nashra Sandhu failed to get a wicket against Bangladesh but she had figures of 4-0-18-1 in the first warm-up match. More importantly, she has already proved that she can trouble Sri Lankan batters, having taken 7 wickets in 4 matches with an amazing economy of 2.84 runs per over.
Sugandika Kumari to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler
32-year-old southpaw Sugandika Kumari has experience on her side as she aims to keep Muneeba Ali and her team quiet. Kumari was the scourge of Bangladesh in the warm-up, taking 3 wickets in 2 overs where she conceded just 8 runs. She has taken 5 wickets against Pakistan in her career and we feel she’ll add to that total in Sharjah.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka Women
- Pakistan Women to win @ 2.38 (PariMatch)
- Sri Lanka Women to win @ 1.58 (PariMatch)
Parimatch