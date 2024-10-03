PAK (Pakistan Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction PAK 37 % Chance of Winning SRI 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The first match of Group A of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup sees Pakistan Women take on Sri Lanka Women at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Oct 03 at 07:30 PM IST.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

Pakistan Women begin their tournament after a bilateral series loss at home to South Africa Women’s team. They lost matches and won once in their last competitive action before the World Cup. The warm-up matches weren’t too kind on them either as they suffered losses to both Scotland and Bangladesh.

The Asia Cup winners, Sri Lanka Women, come into the tournament full of confidence after defeating India Women in the final in Dambulla. They have won both of their warm-up matches as well and have won six out of their last seven competitive matches.

Pakistan Women’s chances of winning - 37%

Sri Lanka Women’s chances of winning - 63%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Pakistan Women will be counting on Muneeba Ali to help put up a competitive score in the match. The wicketkeeper-batter is the first Pakistani woman to score a century in T20 internationals, a feat she achieved at the last edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa. In her last 10 matches, she has scored 246 runs at an average of over 30, which makes us believe she will play a key role in the match.

Chamari Athapaththu is a true trailblazer for women's cricket in Sri Lanka. The 34-year-old made her international debut back in 2009 as a teenager and has been a mainstay in the island nation’s team ever since. She is also the first Sri Lankan woman to play franchise cricket. Despite her age, she was the MVP at the recently concluded Asia Cup and will be eager to win her maiden T20 World Cup.

Match Prediction Best Odds First Dismissal Method: Caught 1.57 Bet on Batery Highest Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka Women 1.80 Bet on Batery First Boundary: Four 1.02 Bet on Batery

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

In the ten women’s T20I matches played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium so far, teams batting first have won as many times as ones chasing. Four out of the last five matches between the Pakistan Women and Scotland Women have been won by teams chasing. Hence, we expect the captain who wins the toss to send their opponents to bat first in order to know the target and plan the chase.

Weather Report

A day-night match would help both teams escape the heat expected in Sharjah. Temperature for the day is expected to range between 30 and 36 degrees Celsius with the evening being slightly cooler at the 32 degrees mark. There is no chance of rain so we are expected to see a full match.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Amin Batter Gull Feroza Batter Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Nida Dar All-rounder Iram Javed Batter Aliya Riaz All-rounder Fatima Sana All-rounder Syeda Arooba Shah All-rounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Tuba Hassan Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have lost three of their last five matches they have played. One of those losses was a narrow semi-final loss to their T20 World Cup opener opponents.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshika de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women come into the match in red-hot form, having won six of their last seven matches. Their only loss in that period came in their last match against Ireland Women in a bilateral series.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

The Head-to-Head between the two teams has seen periods of dominance from both sides. Pakistan are slightly ahead of their South Asian counterparts with 10 wins in 20 matches. Six of those wins came from the six matches the two teams played between 2018 and 2022. Since then, Sri Lanka have come out on top in all three matches they’ve played.

Head to Head

Pakistan Women: 10

Sri Lanka Women: 9

No Result: 1

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Both teams’ opening pairs are yet to click

Both Sri Lanka Women and Pakistan Women have struggled to set the pace at the start of the innings, losing wickets early on. Even in the warm up matches, the highest opening wicket partnership was 37 runs when Sri Lanka faced Bangladesh. In their other match, they lost their first wicket in the first over itself. Pakistan, on the other hand, have opening partnership scores of 10 and 13, respectively, in their two warm-up games.

Both teams’ middle order has clicked in recent matches and we’re expecting the same pattern to follow in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The team that is able to recover from the initial setback at the earliest is the one that will come out on top in this match.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.38 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.603 Bet Now!

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Sidra Amin to be Pakistan Women’s top batter

Pakistan’s opening batter is our pick to be the team’s best in the match. The experienced opener has a solid record against Sri Lanka, scoring 242 runs in 7 matches at an impressive average of 35. She has been a thorn in the island nation’s bowling attack, smashing a century and a half-century against them.

Hasini Perera to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter

This one is a slightly differential pick owing to all the attention that Athapaththu has got in the build-up to the match. However, Hasini Perera is our pick to be Sri Lanka’s best batter in the match. She scored 43 runs against Bangladesh in the warm-up in Dubai and although she could only score 7 in the second game, we feel she will be able to deal with Pakistan’s bowlers well.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Nashra Sandhu to be Pakistan Women’s top bowler

Left arm spinner Nashra Sandhu failed to get a wicket against Bangladesh but she had figures of 4-0-18-1 in the first warm-up match. More importantly, she has already proved that she can trouble Sri Lankan batters, having taken 7 wickets in 4 matches with an amazing economy of 2.84 runs per over.

Sugandika Kumari to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

32-year-old southpaw Sugandika Kumari has experience on her side as she aims to keep Muneeba Ali and her team quiet. Kumari was the scourge of Bangladesh in the warm-up, taking 3 wickets in 2 overs where she conceded just 8 runs. She has taken 5 wickets against Pakistan in her career and we feel she’ll add to that total in Sharjah.